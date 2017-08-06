James Bradshaw Clement told police he’d turn himself in on Friday after he was charged with concealing his friend’s death.

But the 31-year-old had a change of heart and is now on the run, police said.

Remains discovered Tuesday in the backyard of Clement’s former Kennesaw home are believed to be Iraq War veteran Chase Massner, who went missing in 2014, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

An official positive identification has not yet been determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Massner’s mother, Stephanie Ann Cadena, posted a plea for Clement to turn himself in, begging the former friend to “show us the truth” if he isn’t guilty.

A family friend, Christine Lemoine, told Channel 2 Action News how grief turned to surprise when Clement was charged.

"Everybody was just really shocked that he would do that,” Lemoine said. “You have to question why somebody would make the decision all of a sudden to run, versus facing what’s ahead of them.”



The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office believes Clement may be driving a blue 2003 Honda Civic with the Georgia tag PHB5724

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office or 911.

