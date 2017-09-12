Steer clear: These are all the closed roads in Atlanta after Irma

Parts of more than 60 roads in Atlanta are closed Tuesday afternoon due to felled trees, wires and other hazards caused by Tropical Storm Irma Monday, police said.
The storm, which killed three people in metro Atlanta, has been downgraded to a tropical depression.
The Atlanta Police Department provided a list of closed areas — broken down by zone — accurate as of 12:45 p.m. The list may be partial as the city responds to, and clears, the damage.
See the city’s zone map here.
Zone 1
· Lakewood Road N.W. at Burton Road
· 86 Morris Brown Drive S.W.
· Collier Drive N.W. at Collier Heights Park
· Addison Place N.W. at McCally Boulevard
· Linkwood Road N.W. at Burton Road
Zone 2
· Moores Mill Road N.W. from West Paces Ferry Road to Northside Drive
· The 600 block of West Paces Ferry Road N.W.
· Habersham Road N.W. at Valley Road
· Valley Road N.W. at Habersham Road
· Peachtree Battle Avenue N.W. eastbound at Woodward Way
· West Wesley Road N.W. at Northside Drive
· East Rock Springs Road N.E. at Piedmont Road
Zone 3
· Tift Avenue S.W. at Shelton Avenue
· Washington Street S.W. at Hatcher Avenue
· Old Hapeville Road S.W. at Macon Drive
· Bromack Drive S.E. at Browns Mill Road
· Octavia Street S.E. at Akron Drive
· Bridgewater Street S.W. at Lisbon Drive
· 1st Avenue
· Forrest Park Road S.E. at Forrest Drive
· Browns Mill Road S.E. at Macedonia Road
· 3500 Ruby Harper Blv.d S.E.
· Forrest Circle S.E. at Forrest Drive
Zone 4
· The 1500 block and 2600 block of Fairburn Road S.W.
· Avon Avenue S.W. at Oakland Drive
Zone 5
· Peachtree Street N.E. from Auburn Ave to Wall Street
· Park Place N.E. from Auburn Ave to Decatur Street
· Marietta Street N.W. from Broad Street to Peachtree Street
· Decatur Street S.E. from Peachtree Street to Pryor Street
· Walton Street N.W. from Broad Street to Peachtree Street
· Edgewood Avenue S.E. from Hurt Plaza to Marietta Street
Zone 6
· 80 Oakridge Ave. S.E.
· 2698 Memorial Drive S.E.
· Douglas Street S.E. at Memorial Drive
· LaFrance Street N.E. at Lemon Lane
· Wade Avenue N.E. at Wyman Street
· Stokewood Avenue S.E. at Pendleton Street
· 1550 Elleby Road S.E.
· 1585 South Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E.
· 835 Lullwater Parkway N.E.
· 442 Clifton Road N.E.
· 1837 Almeta Ave. N.E.
· 349 Elmira Place N.E.
· Winfield Ave. S.E. at Bouldercrest Drive
· 227 Wilbur Ave. S.E.
· Confederate Avenue S.E. at Lynwood Street
· 683 Confederate Ave. S.E.
· 551 Cherokee Ave. S.E.
· 700 Oakland Ave. S.E.
· 526 Hill St. S.E.
· 323 Milledge Ave. S.E.
· Bass Street S.E. at Grant Street
· Jackson Street N.E. at Boulevard
· 1045 Blueridge Ave. N.E.
· 1170 Woodland Ave. S.E.
· Woodland Avenue S.E. at Berne Street
· 960 Delaware Ave. S.E.
· 1029 Woodland Ave. S.E.
· 1100 block of Woodland Avenue S.E.
· 1606 Wellswood Drive S.E.
· 680 Woodland Ave. S.E.
