Steer clear (still): 30 Atlanta roads remain blocked 3 days after Irma

Parts of 30 roads in Atlanta are still closed Wednesday due to felled trees, wires and other hazards caused by Tropical Storm Irma Monday, police said. That number is down from the 60 blocked roads police reported Tuesday afternoon.
The storm killed two people in metro Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department provided a list of closed areas — broken down by zone — accurate as of 2:15 p.m. The list may be partial as the city responds to, and clears, the damage.
See the city’s zone map here.
Zone 1
No major roads reported.
Zone 2
· Moores Mill Road at West Paces Ferry Road
· West Wesley Road NW at Sequoyah Drive
· 1970 West Paces Ferry Road
· Peachtree Battle NW eastbound at Woodward Way
· Northside Drive
· Arden Road at Northside Drive
· Knollwood Drive at Habersham Road
· Valley Drive at Habersham Road
Zone 3
· 2471 Manford Road SW
· Old Hapeville Road SW at Macon Drive
· 2600 Old Hapeville Road
· Bromack Drive SE at Browns Mill Road
· Mayland Avenue SW at Catherine Street SW
· Macon Drive at Waters Road
· Hartford Avenue at Dill Avenue
· Forrest Park Circle at Forrest Park Drive
· Browns Mill Road at Macedonia Road
· Dodd Avenue at Central Avenue
Zone 4
· Barge Road at Mellwood Place
· 1423 Fairburn Road
· Richland Road at Rochelle Drive
· Cascade Road at Centra Villa Drive
· Adams Drive at Childress Drive
Zone 5
· Peachtree Street NE from Auburn Ave to Marietta Street NW
· Walton Street NW from Broad Street to Peachtree Street
· Edgewood Avenue SE from Park Place NE to Marietta Street
· Woodruff Park — Closed as engineers check downtown Atlanta tower
Zone 6
· Memorial Drive between East Lake Boulevard and Douglas Street
· Alston Drive at 2nd Avenue
· Hosea Williams Drive at East Lake Drive
· Flat Shoals Road at Fayetteville Road
