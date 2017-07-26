Snellville cracking down on tree removal

The city of Snellville is going after businesses that cut down trees without seeking permission first.
The new ordinance approved by the city council this week raises the fine from $356 to $995 a day until the tree is replaced.
City Councilman Dave Emmanuel says the change was proposed after a major shopping center in Snellville cut down 33 trees without prior permission a few years ago.
“When people look at it and say, ‘Well we’ll ask for forgiveness rather than permission’, that forgiveness is going to be really expensive now,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.
The ordinance requires a business to go through the city’s planning department.
“You can get a permit and there are ways you can remove a tree if it’s a problem,” says Emmanuel.
The owners of the shopping center on Hwy 124 that broke the previous ordinance ended up paying the city around $30,000 in fines are restitution.
Resident Laura McKlveen thinks it’s a good way to prevent a mass clearing of trees in the city.
“Just as a city as a whole, this has just become like asphalt. There’s nothing beautiful in the area anymore. It’s not natural.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself