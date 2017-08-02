Two men were hit by bullets and a third man was pinned under a car when a group of people opened fire at a gas station, police said.
The man who was pinned may have been trying to duck for cover when the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.
The car may have rolled over him, Chafee said.
Several people inside a car pulled up and opened fire on another group of people at a gas station, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Some bystanders helped police move the car off the man who was trapped, Channel 2 reported. That man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
No motive for the shooting was known by 11 p.m.
