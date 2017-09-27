Scores abandon Marta train, walk along tracks

Hundreds of people forced open the doors on a MARTA train between Lindbergh and Arts Center stations Wednesday evening after delays left passengers exasperated and angry.

After about an hour stuck on the train, the air-conditioning and lights had cut out. Few people had cell service.

They walked single-file along a concrete ledge that hugged the wall of a tunnel on one side. That ledge was about 2 feet wide and dropped off to the tracks several feet below.

When the group finally made it off the tracks they were near 18th Street and West Peachtree in Midtown.

Passenger Erin Hogan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she missed her flight to California for a medical procedure because of the delays.

Another rider, Lisa Daniels, said she was supposed to be on-call as a doctor at Emory.

MARTA spokesman Erik Burton said a power outage at Arts Center station started the heavy delays throughout the transit system, and a statement released by MARTA saying police activity was to blame had to do with the security sweep going on.

“Before we can bring everything back online, we have to ensure the rail is safe” Burton said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., MARTA police and other officials were checking those tunnels between Arts Center and Lindbergh, Burton said.

“A bus bridge is in effect to transport patrons between Lindbergh, Arts Center, Midtown, and North Avenue stations,” MARTA said on Twitter.

assengers on Twitter complained about missing kick off at the Atlanta United game.

At the Midtown station, MARTA police came on the train and let people know they might want to consider exiting and walking, taking Uber or using a taxi as delays continue.

Paul Merz, one of the people who exited the train after forcing open its doors, told AJC people pressed on the intercom but no one answered.

He was one of the people trapped on a train when a track caught fire a few months ago, he said.

“The lack of communication is mind-boggling,” Merz said. “(MARTA) will be getting a phone call tomorrow.”