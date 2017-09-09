Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

local
Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia
Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia

Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia

Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia

By: WSB Radio

Here is a list of schools that are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma as it makes its way toward Georgia:

Butts County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Georgia Gwinnett College - Closed Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. and will open for normal operations Tuesday, Sept. 12. 

Georgia Southern University - Closed Friday Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 

Henry County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Pike County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 

Lamar County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 

Monroe County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Rockdale County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Strong Rock Christian School - closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 

University of Georgia - Closed Monday, Sept. 11. A decision on the status of Tuesday operations will be made by noon on Monday.

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia
    Schools are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma and its impact in Georgia
    Here is a list of schools that are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma as it makes its way toward Georgia: 
  • Bikers in the buff ride through Philadelphia's streets
    Bikers in the buff ride through Philadelphia's streets
    And they're off — the Philadelphia bicyclists and their clothes. Thousands of nude cyclists have set off on a trek around the city for the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. Organizers say about 3,000 riders in various stages of undress on Saturday planned to pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps while training as Rocky. Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some are in their birthday suits while others are sporting underwear or just body paint. The ride is to protest dependence on fossil fuels, advocate for the safety of cyclists and promote positive body image.
  • Hundreds protest immigration order outside Trump hotel
    Hundreds protest immigration order outside Trump hotel
    Hundreds of people rallied Saturday outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City to protest the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. The protesters on Saturday waved signs that read 'No one is illegal' and 'Immigrants welcome' and chanted 'Deport Donald Trump' and 'No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.' Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced the end of an administrative order initiated by former President Barack Obama that allows some immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay. Many of those attending the rally said they have benefited from the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Sandra Silva, 28, an interior designer who lives in Queens, said she came to the United States from Mexico when she was 12 and has lived in New York since. She cleaned houses and worked in a restaurant 40 hours a week to pay for a degree in architecture at City College. 'When DACA happened, it opened up opportunities for me,' Silva said. 'I was able to work in something I went to school for.' She said she was angered by the decision to end the program because she went through a lot to get a good job. She added, 'We're not here to steal anyone's job, we're here to create jobs.' Susan Puma, 26, wore a white baseball hat with the seal of the president of the United States on it and waved an American flag. 'I'm very American but I'm very proud of my roots,' Puma said. 'If I'm deported, my identity is taken away from me.' Puma emigrated illegally with her family from Ecuador when she was 5 years old. She now works as a finance associate for a tech company. She said she's determined to stay in the U.S. and hopes Congress will act to protect people like her.
  • AP Exclusive: Toxic sites in likely path of Irma
    AP Exclusive: Toxic sites in likely path of Irma
    Dozens of personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency worked to secure some of the nation's most contaminated toxic waste sites as Hurricane Irma bore down on Florida. The agency said its employees evacuated personnel, secured equipment and safeguarded hazardous materials in anticipation of storm surges and heavy rains. The Associated Press surveyed six of the 54 Superfund sites in Florida before Irma's arrival, all around Miami in low-lying, flood-prone areas. There was no apparent work going on at the sites AP visited this past week. The EPA said that if there was no activity, a site should be considered secured but would be closely monitored. The sites were in various stages of federally directed, long-term cleanup efforts. At the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on Saturday, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said the EPA workers he's spoken with seem 'generally positive' about the prospects for toxic sites remaining secure in the coming hurricane. But 'they can't guarantee it 100 percent,' he told AP. 'EPA feels they got a handle on it.' he said. 'They think that the risk is real but certainly not as severe as some other places. Not to minimize it — it's something to think about.' AP was not able to fully evaluate each site's readiness for the hurricane. 'If any site in the path of the storm is found to pose an immediate threat to nearby populations, EPA will immediately alert and work with state and local officials and inform the public — and then take any appropriate steps to address the threat,' EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said Friday. 'So far no sites have risen to this level that we are aware of.' A risk analysis by EPA concluded in 2012 that flooding at such sites in South Florida could pose a risk to public health by spreading contaminated soil and groundwater. Flooding could disturb dangerous pollutants and wash it onto nearby property or contaminate groundwater, including personal wells, said Elizabeth 'Betsy' Southerland, who retired last month as director of science and technology in EPA's Office of Water after 30 years at the agency. 'The agency needs to quickly respond with careful monitoring after the storm,' said Southerland. A recent analysis for the Government Accountability Office by two researchers at American University found that a storm surge in South Florida of just 1 to 4 feet could inundate the half-dozen sites visited by AP in recent days. Irma was predicted to push in a wall of water up to 12 feet high. Of particular concern was the one-acre Miami Drum Services site. It is located over a drinking-water aquifer in a heavily industrial area of Doral, in west Miami-Dade County. The site was once home to more than 5,000 drums of various chemicals, some of which were dumped onsite after the metal containers were washed with a caustic cleaning solution. That solution, mixed with the chemical residues in the drums, leaked into the Biscayne Aquifer, a drinking water source. The EPA's community involvement coordinator for the site, Ronald Tolliver in Atlanta, told AP he was not sure what the agency was doing to prepare the site or contact residents whose drinking water could be affected by serious flooding from Irma. Bowman said Tolliver was a new employee and may not have been familiar with the EPA's hurricane procedures for Superfund sites. At the Homestead Air Reserve Base Superfund site south of Miami, it would take only about a foot of storm surge to swamp the nearly 2,000-acre Superfund site. Numerous apartments and a shopping center with a supermarket are nearby. The EPA needs to do a better job helping people who live near Superfund sites stay informed with accurate information, said Stephen Sweeney, a former graduate fellow in EPA's office of policy and one of the American University researchers who conducted the Superfund flooding study. 'These residents need to be aware of their surroundings, and what could be in their water and the floodwater,' said Sweeney, now a private consultant. 'There needs to be some sort of public communication. Either mass distribution of information or evacuating residents — it's up to the agency to make that call.' At the Anodyne site in North Miami Beach on Friday, the AP found three sealed steel drums labeled as being filled with 'IDW' soil and water in the open, weed-covered field behind a building. IDW is the designation for 'investigation derived waste.' The drums were labeled, 'Do not disturb.' Bowman said the barrels were low-risk to human health. A worker from a nearby building, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said he saw workers putting soil and water into the drums. Soil and groundwater at the former industrial site was contaminated with a brew of toxic chemicals, including pesticides, solvents and heavy metals. After AP inquired about the drums, the EPA said Saturday it dispatched workers to Anodyne to remove the containers. They had contained 'drill cutting and purge water' produced during the installation of a new monitoring well the prior week, the agency said. The EPA has made significant efforts over the last week to publicize its response to flooding at Superfund sites in Texas and allay concerns about similar sites in Florida. That followed an Aug. 26 report by AP that at least seven Superfund sites in the Houston region had flooded during Hurricane Harvey. AP journalists on the scene in Texas surveyed the sites by boat, vehicle and on foot. Hours after AP's story last week, the EPA said it had reviewed aerial imagery confirming that 13 of 41 Superfund sites in areas affected by Harvey had flooded and were experiencing possible damage due to the storm. The EPA also confirmed that its own personnel had not yet visited the Houston-area sites. Since then, EPA has been issuing daily updates about its efforts. On Monday, the agency organized a media tour of one of the Houston sites highlighted in AP's reporting, though AP was not notified about the press event and was not able to attend. After AP informed the EPA in Washington that its reporters had been surveying Superfund sites in South Florida, the agency warned in a press release that 'unauthorized entry at any Superfund site, either prior to or following the storm, is prohibited as these sites can be extremely dangerous and can pose significant threats to human health.' Following his appointment by Trump, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has repeatedly said that cleaning up Superfund sites is among his top policy priorities. He appointed a task force to study the issue quickly, adopting 42 recommendations and saying he wanted to develop a 'top-10 list' of the most dangerous sites. Pruitt, who has questioned the severity of consequences from global warming, has been largely silent on the threat posed to Superfund sites by rising seas and more powerful storms. A nationwide assessment conducted under the Obama administration in 2012 determined that more than 500 Superfund sites are located in flood zones. Nearly 50 are in coastal areas that could also be vulnerable to sea level rise and storm surge, including several located in Florida. ___ Biesecker reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Kelli Kennedy in Pompano Beach, Florida, contributed to this report. ___ Follow Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck and Jason Dearen at http://twitter.com/JHDearen ___ Submit a confidential tip to The Associated Press at https://www.ap.org.tips
  • Baby sea turtles evacuated to Georgia Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Baby sea turtles evacuated to Georgia Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Irma
    As Hurricane Irma puts Florida in its crosshairs, Georgia is prepping not only for a direct hit itself, but is finding ways to help those in harm's way too. >> Read more trending news As evacuations have been mandated in south Florida, residents and animals alike have traveled inland to safety. Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, has heeded the warnings and evacuated more than just its human staff members. Loggerhead Marinelife Center team members arrived in Atlanta late on Thursday night, along with more than 50 sea turtles from the facility, which is located just north of West Palm Beach, Florida. The turtles will be cared for by the Georgia Aquarium and Loggerhead Marinelife Center team members until they are able to head back to Florida. The turtles arriving at Georgia Aquarium include: loggerhead, green and leatherback turtle hatchlings and adult green and loggerhead sea turtles. They will be staying in Atlanta as long as needed to ensure they continue to receive care while Loggerhead Marinelife Center staff determines the impact Hurricane Irma will have on its facility. The turtles aren't the only animals to have been evacuated from Florida. Nearly 100 dogs and cats rescued from Florida are now right here in metro Atlanta. A crew from the Atlanta Humane Society took in the pets.
