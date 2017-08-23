DeKalb County prosecutors began trying their murder case against Victoria Rickman on Tuesday, describing her relationship with her late ex-boyfriend as something so dysfunctional it could’ve been on “The Jerry Springer Show.”
The East Atlanta woman is accused of making up a story about William James Carter Jr. raping her so she could get away with killing him with at least 10 gunshots to the back in September 2013. The gun belonged to a Cobb County Sheriff’s deputy who was a friend of Rickman.
No bond for Atlanta woman accused of killing ex-fiance
The defense maintains the shooting happened at Rickman's DeKalb County home on Clifton Road because she was raped, according to Channel 2 Action News. Another option raised in court is that Rickman was enraged that Carter wouldn’t drop a battery charge against her.
Authorities acknowledged the volatile relationship between Rickman and Carter — both had been charged with attacking the other. But the prosecution intends to show the jury that Rickman turned on a man who loved her deeply, Channel 2 reported.
“He loved this woman,” said prosecutor Sheila Ross, “It will be clear William Carter Jr. loved Victoria Rickman up until the moment she shot him.”
The trial continues.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn says there's no need to rush Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman back to play in an exhibition game. When Atlanta opens the regular season Sept. 10 at Chicago, Quinn is confident both players will be ready. Jones, a two-time All-Pro receiver, is finally practicing at 100 percent following right foot surgery in March. After having his reps limited in training camp, Jones is taking all the snaps with the first-team offense. Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, is in the NFL concussion protocol and might not be in uniform until the opener. He took a hard hit in the first preseason game two weeks ago at Miami, though the team didn't know the extent of Freeman's injury until he left practice early a few days later. 'He's back to full speed running,' Quinn said Wednesday. 'Soon he'll be participating full speed in practice but you won't see him suited up this weekend.' When Atlanta (0-2 preseason) hosts Arizona (1-2) on Saturday in the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there's a chance that Jones will play, but Quinn and his star receiver will wait a couple more days to decide. 'I'm a professional,' Jones said. 'I'll be ready to go. Being out here practicing against these guys every day is like preseason to me. I don't take any plays off. No lollygagging around. It's full speed.' Quinn will use the next two preseason games to determine who will fill out the depth chart. He's concerned with finding dependable reserves at running back, on the offensive line and in the secondary. Freeman's injury leaves no set backup behind Tevin Campbell at running back. The Falcons are still deciding on a third offensive tackle and a third guard who can also play center behind Pro Bowl selection Alex Mack. The secondary needs a third safety to back up Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen after Kemal Ishmael moved to linebacker. A trio of rookies drafted in the fourth and fifth rounds — running back Brian Hill, guard Sean Harlow and safety Damontae Hazee — have looked good, but aren't guaranteed a roster spot yet. 'It's kind of a contingency of where young players are at,' Quinn said. 'Are they ready for it, because sometimes you may have a player who's developing and how fast will it be to get him ready. He may make some mistakes early but he's ready to go physically.' Notes: Quinn wants to see the turnover margin improve on Saturday. The Falcons ranked fourth in the NFL last year with at plus-11. 'Through two preseason games, we're sitting at right square at zero, and that's not going to get it done,' he said. ... Rookie LB Duke Riley, a third-round pick, is projected to start at weak-side linebacker, but probably not until the season gets underway. 'His football instincts good, but we're still not settled on a role,' Quinn said. 'That's important for a first-year player, not training him with too many jobs. He'll certainly have a big role on this team, and we're getting closer to know what that will look like.' ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Two days after the eclipse, eye doctors are getting phone calls from people who think they may have damaged their vision from looking at the rare solar event. Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com brought you extensive coverage of the big event, including several warnings about how looking at the sun could damage your vision. Dr. David Ross, of Ross Eyecare Group in Buckhead, said, “Within 3 to 5 days, if damage was going to occur, it has occurred.” Ross has seen post-eclipse damage before. A partial eclipse in Georgia in 1984 brought two cases of vision damage to his attention from unprotected viewing. “They were very fortunate that, although their vision was blurred for several months, they did fully recover their visual acuity,” he said. Since Monday's eclipse, Ross has fielded calls and seen another couple of patients who feared for their eyesight. RELATED STORIES: Show's over: Here's what you can do with your solar eclipse glasses The next total solar eclipse visible in the United States will take place in 2024 Total Solar Eclipse WOWS viewers across the country! “Luckily, neither one of them had any documentable damage, but we're not out of the woods yet,” he said. Ross said there’s a three-to-five-day window of unfortunate opportunity for you to realize something is wrong. Ross Eyecare Group sent out more than 15,000 emails to patients and their families to warn of the dangers of watching the eclipse without proper protection or with counterfeit eclipse glasses. On a retinal scan, Ross showed how if the retina gets burned, you would have blurring, a distortion, or a complete gap in the center portion of everything you look at. That would happen in varying degrees depending on the damage. The two cases Ross has seen since Monday have had their tests come back with undetectable damage. Whether or not you can recover from damage varies for every person. “It could range from just a little blurring for a few days, (or) few weeks and comes back to perfectly normal, to vision that never recovers,” Ross said. Ross urges people to wear UV protective sunglasses and to do exercise that has cardiovascular benefits which help your eyesight. He also encourages regular full eye exams and recommends them for children, too.
President Donald Trump can't enact his agenda without Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell may not have a majority to lead without Trump's help. It's simple, and still so complicated. The strangest bedfellows in Washington are locked in an increasingly public and personal feud that defies conventional wisdom. The escalating tension between the two men is threatening the GOP's re-election prospects and its ability to govern. It has erupted at a high-stakes moment for the Republican Party, which is facing the prospect of a government shutdown — and the possibility it may fail to enact any major legislation during its first year in complete control of Washington. The dispute is a reminder of the unconventional politics that have gripped the GOP in the Trump era. While Trump and McConnell ostensibly share the same philosophy, legislative agenda, voters and political opponents, they increasingly act more like adversaries than allies — a reminder of just how divisive the president remains within his own party. 'He's now actively attacking people who can help his agenda,' veteran Republican operative Doug Heye said of Trump, who has mobilized his avid supporters against GOP senators since the party's embarrassing failure to overhaul the nation's health care system. 'It seems to be really a one-man spiral to the bottom.' Divisions have deepened in recent weeks. McConnell, like other leading Republicans, is particularly upset by Trump's consistent attacks against vulnerable Republican senators who need his help, according to a person familiar with the Kentucky Republican's thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations. The person said McConnell questions whether Trump is capable of righting his struggling presidency. The concerns were exacerbated by Trump's recent description of some participants in a white supremacist rally as 'very fine people,' remarks that were broadly condemned by Republicans and Democrats. The intra-party feuding threatens nearly all of Trump's priorities, including his near-daily campaign trail pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. While Trump threatened Tuesday to force a federal shutdown unless Congress provides funds for the massive project, many GOP lawmakers, especially moderates, lack his passion for the proposal. They may be harder to win over given the current rancorous atmosphere. Republicans who feel wounded by Trump also could be less likely to defend him amid numerous investigations into his campaign's ties to Russia. And it could complicate the task of rallying Republicans around complicated tax legislation, where lawmakers can have divergent priorities. 'In politics, it's a mistake to personalize things, particularly if it's a member of your own team,' veteran Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said Wednesday. 'The reality is you're going to need them down the road.' Trump and McConnell 'remain united on many shared priorities' and they and other top officials will hold 'previously scheduled meetings' after Congress returns from its August recess, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement. She said their goals include middle-class tax cuts, building the border wall and strengthening the military. 'We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we are committed to advancing our shared agenda together and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation,' McConnell said in his own statement. Such talks are unlikely to yield a close personal relationship between the two leaders. At 75 years old, McConnell is just four years older than Trump. But he's spent decades in Washington compared with Trump's seven months. And stylistically and substantively, they are worlds apart. McConnell, a Kentuckian, is guarded and gentlemanly, while Trump flashes a New Yorker's brash, bombastic impertinence. McConnell is an unrelenting GOP loyalist who's mastered Senate rules and the legislative process, while Trump regularly bashes Republicans and has limited knowledge of congressional procedure. McConnell often seems to think several steps ahead of others, while Trump bounces from one subject to another with little clear strategic purpose. The most perplexing of Trump's strategies has been the attacks on sitting Republican senators when his party holds control of the Senate by a narrow margin. Without his support, the GOP stands a chance — if somewhat unlikely — of losing its Senate majority. Last week, Trump encouraged a former Arizona state senator to challenge Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., in a Republican primary election. Meanwhile, a super PAC allied with Trump launched attack ads against Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, who is facing a primary challenge. On Tuesday, Trump said his coy refusal to mention Flake's name at an Arizona rally showed 'very presidential' restraint. He abandoned the restraint by Wednesday morning, tweeting that he's 'not a fan of' Flake, whom he called 'weak on crime & border.' Publicly and privately, Republicans tasked with preserving the GOP's House and Senate majorities next year are outraged. Some party officials, Heye said, are asking themselves a difficult question: 'Is it the Republican president or the Republican Senate I want to protect and work for?' The divisions are 'unprecedented,' said Republican pollster Chris Wilson. Wilson said he thought the party could survive Trump's political struggles and weak polling numbers in 2018, in part because so few races are being fought in competitive terrain. Democrats seeking the House majority have limited opportunities to pick up new seats given the way many congressional districts have been redrawn by Republican-led state legislatures. And Republicans expect gains among 10 states carried by Trump where Democrats currently serve. But Wilson noted the division between Trump and his party is so clear, many voters don't necessarily link the two. 'He does his own job of separating himself from the Republican brand,' Wilson said. But it would be 'catastrophic,' he said, if Trump and the Republican-led Congress fail to enact meaningful legislation now that they have total control of Washington.
In three days, Atlanta citizens and football fans will finally get the opportunity to watch the Atlanta Falcons play in their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in the newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein and Channel 2 Action News reporters have provided extensive coverage on the new stadium from its initial construction leading up to first preseason game Saturday. If you’re off to the big game, here are seven things you should know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium, how it will make your football experience better than ever before and how the $1.5 billion stadium will provide energy-efficient ways to keep the city clean and safe. 1. The stadium provides state-of-the art facilities. Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers a trendsetting, retractable roof that will allow the team to hold indoor as well as outdoor games. Saturday’s game will be inside because mechanization of the roof is not complete. Stadium officials plan to open one of the most talked about features of the stadium some time this fall. 2. The stadium features cutting-edge technology with fan experience in mind. If you like screens and more screens, this stadium is the place for you. It features a 360-degree halo board that is 60-feet tall, 1,100 linear feet, which is longer than the Eiffel Tower or the length of six White Houses placed side by side. Fans can also connect and share their experiences on social media. The stadium has a “nerve center” with more than 2,500 flat screens and technology loge suites where you can wirelessly charge all of your devices. This technology will allow 71,000 fans to livestream whatever they want at the same time to sites like Facebook Live. Need Wi-Fi? There are 1,800 Wi-Fi hot spots inside as well. 3. The prices for food and beverage items are incredible. According to ESPN, the stadium has the lowest concession prices in all professional sports. There is nothing like good food and drinks at a football game. In Mercedes-Benz Stadium, however, it is even better. The food options are great and affordable, allowing you to get a bang for your buck. Some of the food options: The burnt end nachos with queso and jalapenos, which take 16 hours to make, will be ($10), brat burgers ($10), brisket grilled cheese, portobello mushroom burgers, Cobb salads, pretzels and tacos. Other options include popcorn ($2), a two-taco gourmet dish ($7), hand-breaded free range chicken sandwich ($11), hot dogs ($2) and popcorn ($2). A Coke with free refills will be $2 and 12-ounce domestic beer will be $5. Craft beers and 20-ounce domestic drafts will cost $7. Concessions will also feature burnt bourbon ice cream sandwich with Snickers milkshakes and signature cocktails ($12). Like the Georgia Dome, outside food and drink will not be allowed in the stadium. 4. Mercedes-Benz will be the home to more than just Atlanta Falcons football games. The stadium will not only be the home of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United will play their home games inside the stadium, as well. The Falcons will have 10 home games in the stadium this year, while Atlanta United will play eight this year and 17 in 2018. Beyond professional football and soccer, the stadium will be the site for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Alabama and Florida State on Sept. 2. ESPN's College Gameday will broadcast its first Saturday pregame show of the college football season outside the stadium. Other major events include Monster Jam, WWE Collegiate tournaments, guided tours, private events and concerts including Garth Brooks, who will be the first to perform inside the new stadium Oct. 12. 5. Transportation, parking and movement around the stadium will be efficient. Officials in the stadium have worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation to maintain and regulate a smooth flow of traffic around the stadium, specifically on Northside Drive. Fans can purchase parking spots ahead of games as the venue offers 12,000 spots through Parkmobile. In total, the stadium offers 23,000 parking spaces within a 15-minute walk to the stadium. MARTA stops are located around the stadium but for fans who do not want to take public transit, there are two designated areas for those who choose to use ride-share apps such as Lyft. The two areas include the blue lot on Northside Drive that will offer 150 Lyft vehicles set and ready to go, and another series of vehicles behind them. 6. The tailgating and parking experience will continue to get better with a new 13-acre park. Home Depot Backyard, an area used for tailgating and parking for big events in the city, will open next year. Once the Georgia Dome is demolished, this space will replace it and it will become a popular place for fans to tailgate, park, relax and enjoy fun times. 7. The stadium will help conserve water and offer impressive underground features to keep the area safe from flooding. The stadium will store two million gallons of water to re-use and slowly release to avoid flooding on the Westside of Atlanta. Click here to find out what other underground features the stadium has to offer. Channel 2 Action News will have complete coverage on Saturday for the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay with WSBTV.com for everything you need to know about the stadium as a brand new era kicks off. For more stories on the new stadium, visit our special Mercedes-Benz Stadium section.
A Memphis, Tennessee, woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after police said she attacked another woman by stabbing her in the head with a comb and throwing boiling water on her. >> Read more trending news Vanesha Partee is accused of attacking the victim on Monday. The victim told officers she and Partee were involved in a verbal fight that turned physical. She said Partee threw boiling water on her chest and shoulder, and then stabbed her in the top of the head with a comb. The victim was treated for second-degree burns and a gash in her head at Methodist South. Partee also filed a police report, but was detained after admitting she threw the boiling water.
Looking for a gig that incorporates your love for children and traveling? One family is on the hunt for a nanny who can keep an eye on their children and four homes, including one in Atlanta and three international locations. >> Read more trending news This month, a London couple posted an opening on childcare.co.uk for a full-time, live-in nanny who would be responsible for caring for four kids ages 2 to 15 for six days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding,” the ad reads. But if you fit the bill, the job comes with some incredible perks. It pays nearly $129,000 a year and requires the person to maintain the family’s four houses - located in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta. Additionally, the candidate must participate in the children’s home-school sessions; eat with them at every meal, which will be cooked by a Michelin star chef; and take them to various daily appointments. To do so, the nanny will have access to the family’s cars including a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati, so a clean U.K. driving record is a must. » RELATED: Family seeks live-in nanny for their 'haunted' house But the couple isn’t seeking the average babysitter. They need a nanny with no children. They must also have a child psychology degree, self-defense training and a minimum of 15 years of nanny experience. The kids must also like the applicant. They also noted that binge drinking or drug taking “will not be tolerated.” So far the couple has received more than 300 applications and are encouraging people to apply only if they are qualified. “If you do not have ALL the necessary qualifications, skills and experience for the role then we would politely request that you do not even bother making an application as it is a waste of our time and yours,” they wrote. Think you’re the perfect person for the job? Submit your application here.
