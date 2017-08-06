Police search is on for man wanted in connection with veteran’s death

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the death of missing veteran.

Iraq War vet Chase Massner disappeared from a home in Kennesaw in 2014.

Police found remains at the home this week and said they believe they are Massner’s.

An official positive identification has not yet been determined by the medical examiner’s office, police said.

Massner’s friend James Bradshaw Clement, 31, has been charged with concealing a death in the case.

He used to live at the home where the remains were found. Clement was the last person to see Massner alive after letting him stay at the home temporarily.

Police said Clement had agreed to turn himself in Friday, but he never showed up. They said he could be traveling in a 2003 blue Honda Civic with Georgia tag PHB5724.

“I really hoped that Chase was still alive and that Brad wasn’t involved in any way, shape or form, but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” neighbor Cliff Moen said.

A tip led investigators to the home on Farmbrook Trail earlier this week. A family friend said Massner visited Clement at the home the night he vanished.

He said Clement always maintained his innocence.

“He would talk about it. He would say he doesn’t know what happened to Chase and he was just upset that people were harassing him,” neighbor Jackie Moen said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Cobb County sheriff's office at 770-499-4630