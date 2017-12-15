Roswell High School’s athletic director was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
John P. Cohen, 63, was pulled over by a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 9 for speeding and failing to maintain his lane. The deputy smelled alcohol coming from Coen, and he admitted drinking beer around 6 p.m., according to a police report.
Coen refused to take a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test at the scene, police said. He was arrested and transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center, and was later released on bond.
According to a police report, Coen was driving his green 2006 Ford F-150 on GA-400 Saturday night when he sped past a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy followed Coen, observed him reach speeds of 88 mph through a construction zone, and observed the vehicle fail to stay in one lane.
When the deputy pulled Coen over, he had “glassy” and “bloodshot” eyes and — despite the gum Coen was chewing — the deputy smelled a “moderate odor” of alcohol coming from him, according to the report. Coen told police he was on his way home, in Cumming, after watching college football.
Coen’s vehicle was released to his wife after he was detained.
Coen is a 1972 graduate of Roswell High, according to the school’s athletic department website, and played on three state championship teams there. He played football at Appalachian State, and has degrees from the University of Georgia and Southern Miss.
He began teaching at Roswell High in 1977, and became the school’s athletic director in 2009. While working at Roswell High, Coen has coached football, baseball and wrestling.
Coen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Susan Hale, a spokesperson for Fulton County Schools, issued a statement to the AJC.
“We are aware of Mr. Coen’s arrest,” Hale wrote in an email. “However, as this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further comment.”
