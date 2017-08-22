Police investigating another series of overdoses in middle Georgia

A strand of tainted Percocet could be the cause of several overdoses that have left seven patients on ventilators in Houston County.
According to a statement released by the Warner Robins Police Department, the overdoses all occurred within the past 48 hours.
“This pill is different than previous reports of the fake drug,” the statement reads. “This pill is described as white in color, and looks very similar to real Percocet except it is thicker and glossier.”
So far, police say the patients, found unresponsive and barely breathing, are between the ages of 25-60.
Warner Robins police are asking that if anyone has any information pertaining to this dangerous fake drug, please contact them at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
In June of this year, yellow pills stamped “Percocet” were blamed for killing at least five people and hospitalizing dozens throughout Houston, Macon, and Monroe County.
According to an analysis by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab, the two chemicals in the pills were found to be chemically similar to fentanyl.
The GBI is currently testing the drug responsible for the overdoses this week in Houston County.
