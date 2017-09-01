Police helicopter crashes in Gwinnett

Two Gwinnett County police officers are recovering after their helicopter crashed at Briscoe Field late Friday morning.

The officer/pilots were using the department’s Air 1 to search for a suspect when they saw an approaching storm.

Cpl. Michele Pihera says they went down about 200 yards from the hanger.

“One of them was immediately taken out of the helicopter and taken to a local hospital. The second officer was somewhat

trapped inside the vehicle. His legs were pinned and they utilized extrication equipment.

He was also taken to the hospital.”

She says both were alert and talking with neither suffering life-threatening injuries.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.