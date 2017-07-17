Parkview students killed in crash

Two Gwinnett County teenagers were killed and two others were injured in an accident on a busy roadway near Tucker Sunday night.

Gwinnett County Police say 16-year-old Sani Velani was driving a Honda Accord on Lawrenceville Hwy with three other teens when a Chevy Tahoe made a left turn in front of him at Kenvilla Drive.

“The speeds of the Honda Accord were so excessive… they (investigators) decided the driver of the Honda Accord would have been the at-fault driver,” say Cpl. Michele Pihera.

She tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish when Velani hit the other vehicle, his car spun around and struck a power pole. He died at the scene and 15-year-old passenger, Afaan Asif, died later at the hospital. The two other teens and the driver of the Tahoe also sustained injuries.

Family and friends gathered at Asif’s home less than a mile from the accident scene on Monday.

“He was a really nice person. He was always helping people in the community,” says his cousin Syed Susnai.

Velani was just two days shy of his 17th birthday.

The two deceased teens and one of those injured were students at Parkview High School. A Gwinnett Schools spokesperson says counselors will be at the school Tuesday for any students or staff who may need them.