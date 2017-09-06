Owner of tiger shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood identified

Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County.
Triple Team Traffic first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said they received several calls about the wild animal on the loose.
A source told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road Wednesday morning.
Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m.
Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood, reportedly attacking a dog.
Brittney Speck, who owns the dog in the incident, said she woke up to high beams and other lights flashed on by officers in the area.
“My dog was also going crazy in the backyard,” Speck said.
When she went to her back window to check on her Dachshund named Journey, she saw the tiger in her neighbor’s yard along the side nearest her yard and called 911.
Soon after, the tiger jumped on her dog, Speck said.
“And the officers I guess just started firing rounds and took it down and then gave me my dog back,” Speck said.
The dog is OK.
Speck said she’s thankful her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old children weren’t outside at the time.
“It was like a full-grown zoo tiger,” Speck said.
PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, offered a reward of up to $2,500 for the identity of the tiger's owner.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the tiger belonged to Feld Entertainment Inc., a company contracted to transport the tiger. The company reported the tiger missing from a shipment traveling from Florida to Tennessee.
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:
"Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety."
Henry County Police and Animal Control are in the process of determining where the animal came from.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Henry County Police at 770-288-8200 and or Henry County Animal Control at 770-288-7387.
