Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder

The security guard at a Gwinnett County nightclub, where a shootout ended with one teen dead and a second person injured, has been arrested.

Police have charged 42-year-old Christopher Parker of Lithonia with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cpl. Deon Washington says he was among those firing shots in the parking lot of the Midnight Blue Café on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

“I can’t say definitively that his firearm was the one that ultimately killed the victim, however I can tell you he was engaging in firing a firearm at that location that night,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Police are seeking additional suspects and anticipate more arrests.

Timeka Harden says her son, 19-year-old Domiquo Riley, was at the club with family when a group did not like the color of the blue dress shirt he was wearing.

“They all had on red, so evidently they’re some kind of gang affiliation,” she says.

Harden says when her son tried to leave, they followed him out to the parking lot.

“He had already got in the car to leave, and he saw them jumping on his brother and he tried to go and help pull them off of him,” she says.

That is when gunshots were fired.

She says Riley, who had recently graduated from Meadowcreek High School and had a job, never got into trouble and did not deserve to die.

“He didn’t even get to live his life,” says Harden.

Funeral services will be held for Riley on Saturday in Decatur.