Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H -
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Clear
H -° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H -° L 57°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Clear. H -° L 57°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 82° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder
Close

Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder

Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder
Victim 19-year-old Domiquo Riley

Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder

By: Sandra Parrish

The security guard at a Gwinnett County nightclub, where a shootout ended with one teen dead and a second person injured, has been arrested.

Police have charged 42-year-old Christopher Parker of Lithonia with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Close

Nightclub security guard charged with teen's murder

Cpl. Deon Washington says he was among those firing shots in the parking lot of the Midnight Blue Café on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

“I can’t say definitively that his firearm was the one that ultimately killed the victim, however I can tell you he was engaging in firing a firearm at that location that night,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Police are seeking additional suspects and anticipate more arrests. 

Timeka Harden says her son, 19-year-old Domiquo Riley, was at the club with family when a group did not like the color of the blue dress shirt he was wearing.

“They all had on red, so evidently they’re some kind of gang affiliation,” she says.

Harden says when her son tried to leave, they followed him out to the parking lot.

“He had already got in the car to leave, and he saw them jumping on his brother and he tried to go and help pull them off of him,” she says.

That is when gunshots were fired.

She says Riley, who had recently graduated from Meadowcreek High School and had a job, never got into trouble and did not deserve to die.

“He didn’t even get to live his life,” says Harden.

Funeral services will be held for Riley on Saturday in Decatur.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • FDA to bakery company: ‘Love is not an ingredient’
    FDA to bakery company: ‘Love is not an ingredient’
    Were the cookies and cupcakes baked by your mom or grandma “made with love”? Don’t tell the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. >> Read more trending newsThe FDA on Tuesday released a warning letter to Nashoba Brook Bakery, reprimanding the West Concord, Massachusetts-based baker and wholesaler for including “love” in its granola product, Bloomberg reported.“Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient ‘Love,’” the agency wrote in the Sept. 22 letter. “Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name [21 CFR 101.4(a)(1). ‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.”Nashoba chief executive officer John Gates said the FDA’s letter “just felt so George Orwell,' Bloomberg reported.“I really like that we list ‘love’ in the granola,” Gates said in a telephone interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “People ask us what makes it so good. It’s kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there’s love in it and it puts a smile on people’s face. Situations like that where the government is telling you you can’t list ‘love’ as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly.”Nashoba, which sells its goods in about 120 stores around New England, was also warned in the same letter for other minor violations regarding product packaging and sanitary conditions, Bloomberg reported.The company said it plans to comply with all of the FDA’s recommendations, Bloomberg reported.Just don’t tell your mom or grandma.
  • Search warrants: LSU pledges forced to drink night of Roswell student's death
    Search warrants: LSU pledges forced to drink night of Roswell student's death
    Search warrants are revealing what happened before a Roswell teenager died while pledging a fraternity at Louisiana State University. Police are investigating Max Gruver's death as a possible hazing incident . [READ:  Friends remember LSU student killed: 'Why did his life have to end so early?'] Search warrants indicate the pledges were forced to drink alcohol the night of the Roswell native's death. The pledges were invited to what was called 'Bible Study' in a group text. TRENDING STORIES: Newly-formed tropical depression expected to impact Georgia Security guard charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old outside Gwinnett nightclub Ga. sheriff indicted for sexual battery in high school drug search According to the documents, the pledges were asked to answer questions about the organization. If they got the questions wrong, they had to drink. In an earlier interview, Gruver's suite mate struggled with the tragedy. [READ: Anti-hazing group: LSU student's death 'a horrible tragedy'] 'You are supposed to be friends, club full of friends, life-lasting relationships. Why does it have to end so early?' suite mate Justin Franklin said. An autopsy report showed Gruver had a high level of alcohol and THC in his system. LSU has ordered a complete shutdown of all Greek activity in light of Gruver’s death.
  • How a house fire burned up a man's murder conviction 
    How a house fire burned up a man's murder conviction 
    A man serving life for stabbing his girlfriend 36 times until she died just had his conviction tossed out by Georgia's Supreme Court. Recordings and notes from Craig Johnson’s six-day trial were destroyed in a 2011 fire at the home of the court reporter. WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says this mucked up Johnson’s right to appeal. “Both the U.S. Supreme Court and Georgia statutes guarantee the defendant a full transcript to work from,” Carlson explains. “In this case, the absence of that results in a new trial for a man who inflicted serious wounds on his victim.” Carlson adds, “An excuse that’s sometimes used is, ‘the dog ate my homework.’  “In this case, the homework was destroyed not by a dog, but by a fire. And the destruction of the raw material here provided the reason that Craig Johnson gets a new trial.” The Supreme Court dismissed a 14-page, double-spaced document that prosecutors purported was a complete recreation of what happened during the trial. “The state made a good college try here; tried to prepare a summary of what went on in the trial, but it was too little and too late,” Carlson says. Lee County Chief Assistant District Attorney Lewis Lamb, who handled the appeal for the state, says he will retry the case. “The DA apparently feels confident that he can recreate enough of the evidence to convict Johnson again,” Carlson says. So why does this not count as double jeopardy for Craig Johnson? According to Carlson, “The double jeopardy clause does not prevent a second trial where there’s been a reversal on appeal. “If a conviction is voided on appeal by an appellate court, as occurred here, the state is entitled to subject the defendant to a retrial.” No word on a new trial date.
  • Doctor told wife to run while he stayed to help Las Vegas shooting victims
    Doctor told wife to run while he stayed to help Las Vegas shooting victims
    When shots rang out during a Las Vegas concert, a Tacoma doctor did not run. He stayed behind with panicked people in the crowd to treat their wounds. >> Read more trending news According to a viral Facebook post, Dr. James Sebesta was at the Route 91 Harvest festival when a gunman fired hundreds of rounds from his Mandalay Bay hotel room into the 22,000 people below him. At least 527 people were injured, and 59 victims died -- including a Seattle woman.  “When shots fired he looked at his wife and told her to get out with their friends to safety and he would meet them back at the hotel,” his sister-in-law Crystal Graham wrote.  “He, in the midst of chaos and fearful, went out and started finding the wounded and medically helping them … He carried victims to safety. He carried bodies of those victims that didn't make it off the field,' she wrote. 'He could have left with his wife. He could have escaped to safety. He made a choice to do what he knows best, be a good person. He is a hero.”  Nearly 7,000 people have reacted to Graham's Facebook post about Sebesta staying with victims. Graham shared the below photo with KIRO 7 News, saying that she feels lucky James and her sister, Janelle Sebesta, are safe. According to a professional biography page for MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Sebesta is a surgeon who specializes in bariatric surgery. He completed his residency at Madigan Army Medical Center, located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. 
  • 12 Atlanta firefighter paramedics may not have had proper training, audit shows
    12 Atlanta firefighter paramedics may not have had proper training, audit shows
    Twelve Atlanta firefighter paramedics were pulled off the streets and put through training again after an audit showed they might be short 120 hours. The firefighters had been working for more than a year. Paul Gerdis, with Atlanta Professional Firefighters, said an internal audit showed their trainer did not file paperwork properly, so it’s unclear if they had received the required training. They could not account for 48 hours in the classroom and 72 hours in the field, where firefighters are required to ride along with a trained paramedic. How retraining the firefighters is causing concerns within the department, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
  • Police: Walmart theft suspect steps over dying 2-year-old as he flees crash scene
    Police: Walmart theft suspect steps over dying 2-year-old as he flees crash scene
    A man suspected in a theft at a Walmart in Pennsylvania crashed his SUV, then stepped over his dying 2-year-old son’s body as he fled the scene, police said. >> Read more trending news Christopher Kuhn, 27, of Hamilton, New Jersey, was arraigned Tuesday night and charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, retail theft, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and running a red light, WCAU reported. “Here we had a simple retail theft where we would have answered to some charges turned into a fatality,” Tullytown police Chief Daniel Doyle told WCAU. “It's tragic.” According to police, Kuhn allegedly put a $228 sound bar into his cart at the Walmart located at the Levittown Town Center. He then left the store without attempting to pay, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, security personnel tried to detain Kuhn — who had his son, Qaden Trievel, in the cart — but he said 'you can't hold me here' and left. Security officers then called the Tullytown police, WCAU reported. A witness told police that Kuhn let the boy climb into the SUV while he covered its license plate with a sweater, WCAU reported. Kuhn then drove away and ran a red light, crashing into two vehicles, investigators said. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to roll several times, and the boy was thrown from the vehicle, investigators said. According to the affidavit, Kuhn fled the crash on foot, pausing to look at his son on the roadway. “The suspect then stepped over the child who was laying in the roadway and fled the scene,' Doyle said. “Officers apprehended him a short distance from the crash.” Officers performed CPR on the unresponsive boy, WCAU reported. Qaden was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt in the crash, police said. In a Facebook post, Qaden's mother, Kenzy Trievel, shared her grief: “He saved my life and I wish I could have saved his I would give anything to hold him again,” she wrote Wednesday. Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Robert James told WCAU that Kuhn was uncooperative when he was taken into custody and would not reveal whether or not the boy was his son. Investigators later confirmed however that Kuhn was the child's father.  Kuhn’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 10. His bail is set at $5 million.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.