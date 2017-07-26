Listen Live
cloudy-day
94°
H 92
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
94°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    94°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County
Close

New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

By: Mary Ellen Hopkins

Mountain View Elementary School begins the new school year in a new building, just down the street from the old building on Sandy Plains Road. 

Avery White, a fifth grader at the school, has mixed emotions about the change. 

Mary Ellen Hopkins/WSB Radio
Close

New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Hopkins/WSB Radio

"Seeing that go was pretty heartbreaking but, I guess a new school, new everything is pretty cool." 

The new building has many state-of-the-art features. They include two science labs, two computer labs, and a large cafeteria.

Mary Ellen Hopkins/WSB Radio
On display, is a 1928 bell fixture from when Mountain View was first consolidated.
Close

New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Hopkins/WSB Radio
On display, is a 1928 bell fixture from when Mountain View was first consolidated.

It's very different from when Troy White, Avery's father, was a Mountain View Student. 

"The school house when I was there was an old, two-story building on a piece of property," White said. "There wasn't anything around it." 

Nancy Janas has been a physical education specialist at Mountain View Elementary for 21 years. She said the new, state of the art school are great, but it’s not just the bells and whistles that make Mountain View Elementary so special. 

Mary Ellen Hopkins/WSB Radio
Close

New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Hopkins/WSB Radio

"It doesn't matter that we're in a brand new building, the heart of the staff is still here," said Janas. "And, we're still family. We're so close and everybody is going to help each other through this transition because this is going to be a transition year." 

The new, $23 million school is being paid for by SPLOST funds.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • APS adds 3 furlough days this year due to freezing property taxes
    APS adds 3 furlough days this year due to freezing property taxes
    Freezing Fulton County property values could lead to significant cuts in Atlanta schools, according to an Atlanta Public Schools official. Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Meria Carstarphen has said repeatedly freezing assessments is the wrong move. Cancelling the higher assessments could mean sharp cuts, such as leaving hundreds of classroom positions vacant, laying off other employees and reneging on promises of raises for teachers, Carstarphen told Channel 2's Fred Blankenship. RELATED STORIES: Back 2 School: Keeping your kids safe on social media Back 2 School: 20 Must-Have Teacher Supplies Back 2 School: What immunizations your child needs and when Atlanta Public Schools was counting on an assessment increase of about 6 percent this year. That would allow the school district to keep the same tax rate as last year, but collect about $24 million more from local taxpayers. The sky-high assessments released this spring were a potential windfall for the district. As a follow-up, Carstarphen wanted to be sure Channel 2 Action News knew they have managed 'a very good budget.' 'Our multimillion gap was not created by Atlanta Public Schools,' Carstarphen said. Because of the budget issues, there will be three furlough days for the district in the second quarter, Carstarphen said. 'We simply cannot over-commit on expenditures without a clear pathway to 6 percent in local revenue growth. Therefore, we have to hold on (to) our cuts,' Carstarphen said. Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage. We'll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
  • Landing massive Foxconn plant huge victory for Walker
    Landing massive Foxconn plant huge victory for Walker
    Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time. President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that Wisconsin had won the high-stakes fight to be home to Foxconn's first U.S. manufacturing plant — a $10 billion investment that could mean 3,000 jobs or more for the state — comes as Walker is preparing to run for a third term. It not only gives Walker's job-creation credentials a jolt but also allows him to further distance himself from his biggest failure — not fulfilling his 2010 campaign promise to create 250,000 jobs in four years. 'Walk-off grand slam home run,' said Brandon Scholz, a longtime Republican operative in Wisconsin and former state party director. He called the Foxconn news the pinnacle of Walker's time as governor and a fulfillment of what he's been promising to do. 'It's going to be tough for any of his prospective opponents to criticize him for not doing the things he's supposed to do as governor, for not improving the Wisconsin economy,' Scholz said. 'The one word response will be: Foxconn.' Walker stormed into office in 2010 declaring that Wisconsin was 'Open for Business,' but after more than six years he has yet to fulfill his original job-creation promise. Walker has been struggling to rebuild good will in Wisconsin after his failed presidential run. His approval ratings hit its lowest point at 37 percent just as he ended his presidential campaign in September 2015. It has slowly grown back to 48 percent, the same as it was at this point in 2013 before he ran for a second term in 2014. Walker's economic record has long been a sore spot, and even then-candidate Trump blasted Walker about it when they were both running for president in 2016. 'He's not doing a great job,' Trump said of Walker in 2016. 'But your governor has convinced you (Wisconsin) doesn't have problems.' Those criticisms were long forgotten as Trump and Walker stood triumphantly together in the White House on Wednesday for the Foxconn announcement. Walker was able to land the deal thanks in large part to Wisconsin's deep connections with the White House. House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose congressional district will be home to the plant, worked closely with Trump and Walker on the deal. So too did White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a Kenosha native who said he talked up the potential of southeast Wisconsin to Trump for the plant. Foxconn's promise to hire 3,000 people — and maybe as many as 13,000 eventually — will give Walker something to run on that Democrats will have a hard time deflecting. 'In politics there are ups and downs,' said Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, who represents a part of the state near where the plant would locate. 'Obviously this would be a plus for him and the entire state, potentially,' Barca said. 'But one deal does not make an administration. I don't think he could point to one deal and say this is what he has accomplished in seven or eight years of governing.' Even longtime Democratic critics had a hard time saying anything bad about the deal. '10,000 good-paying, family sustaining jobs for Wisconsin is a great thing for our state — period,' said Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, who is challenging Walker next year. 'This should not be a partisan issue.' But Gronik and other Democrats called for transparency in the deal cut by the state. Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson said Walker has 'left a trail of broken promises' and that voters shouldn't be convinced the jobs will come. Scholz, the Republican strategist, said Walker critics will have a hard time making their case when it comes to Foxconn. 'For those that want to naysay this project, let them go ahead,' Scholz said, 'because they're on the outside looking in.' ___ Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sbauerAP
  • Transgender Navy vet: 'Trans people have served in the military since day 1'
    Transgender Navy vet: 'Trans people have served in the military since day 1'
    Transgender military veterans say President Donald Trump's latest policy isn't in line with reality. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender people will be barred from serving in the U.S. military. Current Department of Defense policy allows for transgender service members to serve openly and says, 'They can no longer be discharged or otherwise separated from the military solely for being transgender individuals.' Following the president's announcement, some people are wondering what will happen to transgender military members who are openly serving now. 'First of all trans people have served in the military since day 1, since the Revolutionary War,' said Monica Helms, founder of the National Transgender Veteran Association. Helms is transgender and a decorated Navy veteran. Her concerns about the ban and advice for service members, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. 'Just because they're trans doesn't mean they can't do the job anymore.' Transgender, decorated NAVY vet on POTUS trans troop ban @wsbtv 5 pic.twitter.com/k9t0ehh7G6-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 26, 2017
  • Brooks offers to drop out of Senate race to let Sessions run
    Brooks offers to drop out of Senate race to let Sessions run
    Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks offered to withdraw from a Republican Senate primary Wednesday if all other GOP candidates also drop out — an effort Brooks said would pave the way for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be the party's Senate nominee this fall. Brooks, a Sessions ally, said he cannot remain silent about the treatment Sessions is receiving from President Donald Trump, who has scorned Sessions as 'very weak' and dangled the possibility that he will fire the former Alabama senator as the nation's top law enforcement officer. While he supports Trump's polices, the president's 'public waterboarding of one of the greatest people Alabama has ever produced is inappropriate and insulting to the people of Alabama, who know Jeff Sessions so well and elected him so often by overwhelming margins,' Brooks said. 'I stand with Jeff Sessions,' Brooks added. It's unlikely the other candidates, including Sen. Luther Strange, would accept Brooks' proposal. Brooks, a four-term lawmaker and member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is running in a crowded GOP primary to fill Sessions' former Senate seat. Contenders in the Aug. 15 primary include Strange, the appointee who replaced Sessions, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Brooks said in a statement Wednesday that Trump has the right to appoint a new attorney general — and called his offer to withdraw a 'win-win' promise for Trump and Sessions. Sessions 'can return to the Senate where he has served us so well,' while Trump 'can appoint whomever he wants as attorney general,' Brooks said. Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said state law does not allow a candidate to be replaced by the party for a general election unless the nominee withdraws. If so, then the party could select a new nominee. The Aug. 15 primary is expected to result in a runoff in September. The offer to withdraw comes days after Brooks began airing a campaign ad that draws on dramatic audio from the shooting attack that badly wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. A member of the House GOP baseball team, Brooks was on the field the morning a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced in a Virginia suburb. The ad shows Brooks, while still at the baseball field, answering a reporter's question whether the violence changed his mind about his support for gun rights. 'The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to help ensure we always have a republic, so no, I'm not changing my position on any of the rights that we enjoy as Americans,' Brooks responds. A spokesman for Scalise said 'some people have different ideas about what's appropriate' when asked about the use of the gunshot audio in a political ad.
  • Father robbed, left for dead outside apartment complex
    Father robbed, left for dead outside apartment complex
    A young father was robbed and shot five times outside of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex. Jerrod Dumas, 30, said he was visiting a friend June 20 at the complex on Huff Road. While he was at the call box, he said a man pulled out a gun, said, 'Don't move,' stole his watch and other items and then shot him five times. Dumas said he managed to get into his car and drive, and eventually flagged down an officer along Northside Drive near 17th Street. One month and two surgeries later, Dumas is still undergoing rigorous therapy following the shooting. The victim shares his story of survival, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
  • 66-year-old runner hit by police car has died
    66-year-old runner hit by police car has died
    A 66-year-old woman hit by a police car while she was out for a run Tuesday morning has died. Family members confirmed to Channel 2's Liz Artz that Janet Pickney died Tuesday night. Family confirms Janet Pickney passed away Tuesday night after being struck by a police cruiser. Friends say she was an amazing woman @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hgD7v10PiS-- Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) July 26, 2017 Pickney's friends described her as a foster mom, active in her church and a retired school teacher. They said she ran races, often times placing first in her age group. We're talking to the husband of the other driver involved in the deadly crash, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5. Pickney was running in the crosswalk across Brown Road at the intersection with Chamblee Tucker Road around 7:30 a.m., when she was hit by Officer Ian MacGowan, who was responding to a tree down call. The officer then crashed into a house. 'A vehicle made a left turn in front of the officer, the officer took an evasive maneuver to avoid that vehicle and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk,' said DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy. TRENDING STORIES: State didn't know about camp operations where child drowned Busy McDonald's fails health inspection President Trump: Transgender people won't be allowed in the military Longtime friends of Pickney said she was an amazing, spunky woman 'She was very caring, very good heart and very dedicated to anything she did,' said friend Dodie Doss. 'She is going to be dearly missed right here in the neighborhood,' said neighbor Eric McCaskill. McCaskill said his gym is sponsoring a race that will now be in Pickney's honor. The crash is still under investigation.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.