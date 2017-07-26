New year, new school for Mountain View Elementary in Cobb County

Mountain View Elementary School begins the new school year in a new building, just down the street from the old building on Sandy Plains Road.
Avery White, a fifth grader at the school, has mixed emotions about the change.
"Seeing that go was pretty heartbreaking but, I guess a new school, new everything is pretty cool."
The new building has many state-of-the-art features. They include two science labs, two computer labs, and a large cafeteria.
It's very different from when Troy White, Avery's father, was a Mountain View Student.
"The school house when I was there was an old, two-story building on a piece of property," White said. "There wasn't anything around it."
Nancy Janas has been a physical education specialist at Mountain View Elementary for 21 years. She said the new, state of the art school are great, but it’s not just the bells and whistles that make Mountain View Elementary so special.
"It doesn't matter that we're in a brand new building, the heart of the staff is still here," said Janas. "And, we're still family. We're so close and everybody is going to help each other through this transition because this is going to be a transition year."
The new, $23 million school is being paid for by SPLOST funds.
