New Marietta police program to be a “force multiplier”

Coming soon to Marietta -- a force of Public Safety Ambassadors.
"These are not police officers, they are not carrying weapons, they can go in a civilian vehicle and they can take reports that don't necessarily require the full capacity of a uniformed patrol officer," says Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police.
That says the department, will allow regular uniformed officers to focus more on stopping higher-level crime, freeing them up from the paperwork of dealing with lower-level calls. Those calls that don't involve any level of threat.
"We're not reducing any of the number of (uniformed) officers on the street. So the officers are still available to respond, but the focus would be to try to have (PSA's) handle as much as they can on their own," says McPhilamy.
What type of lower-level calls would PSA's handle? A minor fender-bender in a private lot not involving a citation; lost or found property requiring documentation; new evidence discovered to support investigation of a crime that's occurred, etc.
Marietta P.D. wants to hire up to 10 PSA's to full-time/full-benefit positions - salaries of roughly $30,000 each. McPhilamy says some other jurisdictions have similar programs, but in many cases, most aren't offering paid positions like Marietta P.D.
Solid communication and organizational skills are valued for the jobs. McPhilamy says a candidate with or without previous law enforcement experience doesn't necessarily help or hurt their chances. He says an early pool of 87 applicants has been pared down to 10 - eight of which should be hired by the end of August. Hires will go through a modified training program before they go on the job.
As for how the PSA's will be deployed through Marietta, McPhilamy says they'll be "focused more on the higher call volume times, rather than areas."
Just Monday, Marietta's police department took delivery of new vehicles some of the PSA's will be using - specially equipped SUV's.
"We're looking at the public safety ambassador program as a force multiplier."
