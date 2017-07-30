Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club

After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward.

The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said.

“We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.”

Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt.

“So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.”

Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.”

R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit.

Me and the family will add another 5k. This ain't ok by any means. https://t.co/uJ35VatmUP — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 29, 2017

Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.

“We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said.

The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff:

Power Amps:

Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz)

2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz)

Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz)

3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz)

Mics:

1 Shure Beta 52

1 Shure Beta 91

4 Shure Beta 58

4 Shure Beta 57

6 Shure SM 58

8 Shure SM 57

2 Shure SM81

1 Shure PG81

1 Electro Voice RE 20

1 AKG D112

1 Electro Voice 408A

1 Audio Technica ATM25

3 Sennheiser 604

3 Audix OM 5

DI's:

2 Radial JDI

4 Radial Pro DI

2 Whirlwind Director

2 Rapco DB-100

