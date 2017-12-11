Listen Live
cloudy-day
58°
H 57
L 39

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

Tex McIver posts bond, expected to be released Monday night

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
58°
Partly Cloudy
H 57° L 39°
  • cloudy-day
    58°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 57° L 39°
  • cloudy-day
    40°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 57° L 39°
  • cloudy-day
    45°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 45° L 27°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond
Close

Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond

Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond
Photo Credit: Bob Andres
Claud “Tex” McIver in Fulton County Superior Court for pretrial motions in October. His trial was rescheduled from Oct. 30 to March 5, and McIver was granted bond. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond

By: Bill Rankin The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver on Monday posted bond to secure his release from the Fulton County Jail, but he was not expected to be released until later this evening.

The 74-year-old McIver, charged with the murder of his wife, has been held since his initial bond was revoked eight months ago. The court ordered that he be fitted with an ankle monitor before leaving the jail tonight.

McIver needed two months to raise the $75,000 he had to post for bail. That represents 10 percent of the $750,000 bond set by a Fulton judge in October when McIver’s trial was postponed until March 5.

“Freedom is the norm in our society for those who are presumptively innocent and accused of crimes,” said Bruce Harvey, one of McIver’s lawyers. “We’re glad Tex can get back to a semblance of normal life for the holidays while we get ready for trial.”

McIver, a politically connected labor lawyer, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife Diane on the night of Sept. 25, 2016, as they drove along Piedmont Avenue. McIver was sitting behind Diane in the back passenger seat and a family friend was driving. McIver fired one shot through Diane’s back, and she died later that night at Emory University Hospital.

McIver insists the shooting was accidental. He said he had dozed off and pulled the trigger after being jolted awake. Fulton prosecutors say McIver knew exactly what he was doing and contend there is a financial motive behind the shooting.

Bob Andres/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during discussions with attorneys involved in the McIver case. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
Close

Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond

Photo Credit: Bob Andres/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during discussions with attorneys involved in the McIver case. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

After he was arrested late last year, McIver was released on bond. But Judge Robert McBurney ordered McIver to be taken back into custody in April after investigators found a handgun in a sock drawer of McIver’s luxury Buckhead condo. The presence of the weapon was a violation of his first bond. In approving McIver’s second bond, McIver specified “no firearms, loaded or unloaded, in his residence. This includes all sock drawers.”

While out on bond once again, McIver must live in the Buckhead condo, with strict restrictions as to when he can come and go.

“The McIver Murder Case” has been the subject of Breakdown, a podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can listen on iTunes, Stitcher or your favorite podcast platform. Or you can stream the first episode here:

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Storm post-mortem
    Storm post-mortem
    The biggest snow in parts of the Metro area in at least 25 years. Clearly my forecast snow amounts were a big bust in those areas, whereas it was correct elsewhere including the rain-snow line and where there would be mostly rain and little or no snow. I realize that is no comfort to those impacted by how wrong I was in the W/NW suburbs. I guess it’s worth repeating what I had in all the blog posts and on the radio “obviously this could change, check back frequently for updates, no forecast is set in stone”. Why that bares repeating I don’t know but at least a small percentage of the public seems shocked that weather and forecasts change and can be wrong.  I’ve known it since I was 5 or 6. Here’s a quote from my blog of last Wednesday morning: Here’s a quote from last Thursday 6am: “This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here”. This was a remarkable and very rare storm. I’ve been here 30 years and the snow in my own backyard is the most I’ve seen (above the Blizzard of March 1993) at 9 inches. Although that was a much worse storm in many ways for the whole Southeastern region of the U.S. TRULY an unusual abnormal and REMARKABLE system producing snow in northern Mexico and Texas BEFORE Boston, and with greater snow amounts in the deep south than Minneapolis Chicago and many other northern cities have had so far! There were flurries in New Orleans, a dusting on the ground in Mobile, AL, snow in the air at Destin and Panama City with snow falling 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico!! The more abnormal a weather the system the more unpredictable it is for obvious reasons. They fall outside the distribution cure and thus become outliers. These are terms from statistical analysis for anyone not familiar. At the extreme they become a “Black Swan Event”. The fact that no forecaster locally, regionally, or nationally nailed the forecast belies that fact. This was the type of winter storm that always gives the Georgia it’s best chance at significant snow or ice, they are called a “Miller-A”. As opposed to a “Miller B” type system. The rain-snow/ice line varies from system to system and no two are ever exactly alike. From NCEP Here are the basic weather features on Friday December 8th at 7am: You can see the “long-wave trough” in the 500mb jet stream with a potent “short-wave” vorticity max in Texas responsible for cyclogenesis in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s worth noting that some models did have “scary” amounts of snow projected (which I mentioned in one of the blogs or tweets prior to storm) but that is NOT uncommon which is why forecasters don’t just say, “welp that the forecast then”. Otherwise every time the forecast would be ‘2-10 inches, that’s what models show’. It’s should also be noted those heavy snow outputs did NOT get the LOCATION right, so even if I believed those models verbatim the forecast would have been off the mark. Just like in hurricane track forecasts there is “a range” of possibilities for snow (or rain/t-storm) amounts and locations in every forecast and a normal and expected margin of error in all forecasts, including temp and wind outlooks. It’s not unusual for the rain-snow line fore example to be AT LEAST least 20 miles in a different direction from forecast. (In this case that part of the forecast was right on target). Reducing the normal margin of error will require more data and better physics in the computer algorithms and higher resolution models. For those who like to learn and understand… Here is some of the meteorology science of what happened: That strong upper-level disturbance swinging east/NE from Texas over a strong baroclinic zone (tight temperature gradient) resulting in Gulf of Mexico cyclogenesis (storm formation as a wave of low pressure on the stalled cold front) as seen above. Typically the axis of the heaviest snow is found about 90 miles to the track of the 850mb (about 5,000 feet) low center. In this case the 850mb level had one low move just south of Atlanta and another low deep in the gulf of Mexico. In theory the textbook says this would have put the heaviest snow well north of us! Studies (Younkin) show the heaviest snow axis close to the 850mb low pressure center happens only 30% of the time. Using an 850mb temp technique would have had a forecast the heaviest snow band too far south from I-20 to south Cobb and South Hall. Again, showing how this particular system went rogue. Another method (not shown) uses 700mb (about 10,000) feet vertical velocities to project snow amounts. In this case most models showed the strongest vertical motion well north or well south of where it actually occurred! The R/S line was quasi-stationary near I-85 wiggling a little north and south during the day, here it is depicted at 7pm Friday: On of the primary reasons for the narrow heavy snow band was an unexpectedly strong persistent and nearly stationary feature at around 10,000 feet as discussed by Papin was 700mb frontogenesis (creation of a front in a tight baroclinic temperature gradient zone) which causes strong ascent or vertical motions able to lift moisture into the dendritic growth zone aloft (DGZ) creating the heavy snow band. This ‘frontogenic forcing’ (purple lines) depicted here at 2pm and 7pm Friday: This process was aided by strong warm air advection (WAA) at both 850mb and 700mb as winds at those levels transported warm moist air into the cold air farther north. Interestingly the mesoscale forecasters at SPC expected mostly rain south of Rome even as a band of heavy snow rates was approaching: In most areas temps cooled from around 39 early morning to 32 or so the rest of the day and most of the night. But early that evening they saw this: It did not finally move all the way South and East through the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning as the wave of low pressure moved into the Atlantic and the 500mb vorticity max (short-wave) at the base of the jet stream (“baroclinic leaf” signature) trough swung across Georgia: The system like most Miller As rode NE up the coast as a Nor’easter: Forecasters must work with just a minuscule sampling of the atmosphere and then extrapolate from that woefully inadequate data to simulate the future state of the atmosphere. We’ve come along way since the first attempts at Numerical Weather Prediction but mother nature will always have the upper hand over mankind for we are mere mortals. Wikapedia: I am reminded of what Teddy Roosevelt said about the “Man in the arena”, but I am also reminded of the old Breton Prayer: Thanks for reading, thanks for listening, thanks for following, thanks for understanding. Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.                
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • The Latest: Atlanta mayoral runoff retains razor-thin margin
    The Latest: Atlanta mayoral runoff retains razor-thin margin
    The Latest on the certification of votes in the Atlanta mayoral runoff election (all times local):5:50 p.m.The vote tallies for the runoff election in the Atlanta mayoral race are official, but with a razor-thin margin remaining, the trailing candidate says she plans to ask for a recount.Election officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which both include parts of Atlanta, on Monday certified their election results. The official combined tally was 92,502.Keisha Lance Bottoms remains in the lead with 46,667, or 50.45 percent, and Mary Norwood has 45,835 votes, or 49.55 percent. The 832 votes that separate them amount to less than 1 percent of the total.Norwood has 48 hours from the Monday certification in each county to request a recount and told reporters she would likely do so Tuesday. Elections officials in both counties have said they could probably have a recount done by the end of the week.___1:40 p.m.Atlanta is a step closer to having an official record of how close its mayoral election runoff was.Fulton County election officials on Monday morning certified the county's vote totals from the Dec. 5 runoff. Election officials in DeKalb County, which also includes part of Atlanta, planned to certify their results later Monday.The official Fulton County results show Keisha Lance Bottoms with 42,887 votes, or 51.33 percent, and Mary Norwood with 40,668, or 48.67 percent.That represents a slight bump for Bottoms in Fulton County. She had 42,747 votes, or 51.28 percent, compared with Norwood's 40,612, or 48.72 percent, in unofficial Fulton tallies released the day after the election.Norwood told reporters after the Fulton count was certified Monday that she planned to ask for a recount.'It is absolutely imperative that we take a look at every single ballot,' she said.Fulton County elections director Richard Barron said his staff could likely complete a recount Thursday if Norwood made her request Monday.Norwood previously ran for mayor in 2009, when she lost to Mayor Kasim Reed by 714 votes. She requested a recount in that election, and it ultimately produced one additional vote.The Tuesday runoff between Bottoms, who is black, and Norwood, who is white, split Atlanta just about in half after a campaign marked by political grudges and allegations of corruption, and a turnout of less than 20 percent of the city's roughly 500,000 residents.A victory for Bottoms would give Atlanta its sixth consecutive black mayor since Maynard Jackson was elected to the office in 1973. An upset by Norwood would give the city its first-ever white, female mayor.Several people confronted Fulton election officials at Monday's meeting, saying members of the public were prevented from observing as votes were counted after the polls closed on Dec. 5. They said officers aggressively obstructed them and threatened them with arrest.Barron said the tabulation happened in public view and that the people who claimed obstruction were being disruptive.The secretary of state's office has opened an investigation into public access to vote tabulation in Fulton County, spokeswoman Candice Broce said. She declined to release any details since the investigation is ongoing.
  • Father’s heart-warming talk with emotional 6-year-old daughter goes viral
    Father’s heart-warming talk with emotional 6-year-old daughter goes viral
    A video of an Ohio man consoling his daughter has gone viral with its positive message. Randy Gaines of Kettering didn't know his wife, Deceena Gaines, was recording him at the time, but neither of them knew the video was going to reach over 3.2 million views by Monday afternoon.  >> Read more trending news On Dec. 2, Gaines found his 6-year-old daughter upset in her room because he had teased her by calling her a name after a book he reads to her, 'Moody Moose Buttons.' Gaines said his family of six are very playful and like to tease each other. 'We are very close,' he said.  Gaines said he began to talk with his daughter and got her to open up about what was bothering her. He discussed with her how to handle her emotions and to talk with him in the video.  >> Related: Salvation Army of Hamilton has shortage of Red Kettle bell ringers Gaines said he thinks the story is viral because, 'It's an open, honest, genuine moment that was very personal and positive. I don't think you see a lot of that in the media or online. Most people aren't used to seeing this parenting style. People all over the country are reaching out. A lot of people have said they didn't receive this as a child and are going to do this for their kids.'  Gaines said he is honored, humbled, and flattered by all of the positive feedback.
  • Thousands of damage claims expected following snow storm
    Thousands of damage claims expected following snow storm
    The state insurance commissioner’s office said they suspect they will see thousands of claims following Friday’s snow storm. In Cherokee County, the sheriff's office said they filed 45 accident reports with a dozen injuries, in the 72 hours after the snow. Strickland is looking into why some people may not be covered from the damage, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. That total doesn't include single vehicle wrecks where the driver handled the paperwork One storage yard told Channel 2’s Jim Strickland they have more than two dozen cars currently at their facility that were damaged in storm related wrecks.
  • Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond
    Murder defendant Tex McIver finally posts bond
    Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver on Monday posted bond to secure his release from the Fulton County Jail, but he was not expected to be released until later this evening. The 74-year-old McIver, charged with the murder of his wife, has been held since his initial bond was revoked eight months ago. The court ordered that he be fitted with an ankle monitor before leaving the jail tonight. McIver needed two months to raise the $75,000 he had to post for bail. That represents 10 percent of the $750,000 bond set by a Fulton judge in October when McIver’s trial was postponed until March 5. “Freedom is the norm in our society for those who are presumptively innocent and accused of crimes,” said Bruce Harvey, one of McIver’s lawyers. “We’re glad Tex can get back to a semblance of normal life for the holidays while we get ready for trial.” McIver, a politically connected labor lawyer, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife Diane on the night of Sept. 25, 2016, as they drove along Piedmont Avenue. McIver was sitting behind Diane in the back passenger seat and a family friend was driving. McIver fired one shot through Diane’s back, and she died later that night at Emory University Hospital. McIver insists the shooting was accidental. He said he had dozed off and pulled the trigger after being jolted awake. Fulton prosecutors say McIver knew exactly what he was doing and contend there is a financial motive behind the shooting. After he was arrested late last year, McIver was released on bond. But Judge Robert McBurney ordered McIver to be taken back into custody in April after investigators found a handgun in a sock drawer of McIver’s luxury Buckhead condo. The presence of the weapon was a violation of his first bond. In approving McIver’s second bond, McIver specified “no firearms, loaded or unloaded, in his residence. This includes all sock drawers.” While out on bond once again, McIver must live in the Buckhead condo, with strict restrictions as to when he can come and go. “The McIver Murder Case” has been the subject of Breakdown, a podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can listen on iTunes, Stitcher or your favorite podcast platform. Or you can stream the first episode here:
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.