Tex McIver posts bond, expected to be released Monday night

Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver on Monday posted bond to secure his release from the Fulton County Jail, but he was not expected to be released until later this evening.
The 74-year-old McIver, charged with the murder of his wife, has been held since his initial bond was revoked eight months ago. The court ordered that he be fitted with an ankle monitor before leaving the jail tonight.
McIver needed two months to raise the $75,000 he had to post for bail. That represents 10 percent of the $750,000 bond set by a Fulton judge in October when McIver’s trial was postponed until March 5.
“Freedom is the norm in our society for those who are presumptively innocent and accused of crimes,” said Bruce Harvey, one of McIver’s lawyers. “We’re glad Tex can get back to a semblance of normal life for the holidays while we get ready for trial.”
McIver, a politically connected labor lawyer, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife Diane on the night of Sept. 25, 2016, as they drove along Piedmont Avenue. McIver was sitting behind Diane in the back passenger seat and a family friend was driving. McIver fired one shot through Diane’s back, and she died later that night at Emory University Hospital.
McIver insists the shooting was accidental. He said he had dozed off and pulled the trigger after being jolted awake. Fulton prosecutors say McIver knew exactly what he was doing and contend there is a financial motive behind the shooting.
After he was arrested late last year, McIver was released on bond. But Judge Robert McBurney ordered McIver to be taken back into custody in April after investigators found a handgun in a sock drawer of McIver’s luxury Buckhead condo. The presence of the weapon was a violation of his first bond. In approving McIver’s second bond, McIver specified “no firearms, loaded or unloaded, in his residence. This includes all sock drawers.”
While out on bond once again, McIver must live in the Buckhead condo, with strict restrictions as to when he can come and go.
