Mother charged in girl's hot car death

A mother is locked up in the DeKalb County jail, charged in the hot car death of her daughter.
Police say 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler is charged with second degree murder and second degree cruelty to children in the June death of one-year-old Skylar Fowler.
The girl's body was found inside the car in a parking deck of Emory Hospital.
The investigation into the girl’s death took a month.
“The timeline of her interaction with her child throughout the day,” says DeKalb police Captain Jerry A. Lewis. “Through the process of the investigation we were able to determine that some of the things that were told to us were not true.”
Captain Lewis tells WSB that the biggest discrepancy was the timeline involving how long the girl was in the car.
“The injuries that the child had for the amount of time that she said the child was in the vehicle do not match,” Captain Lewis says.
When the incident happened police went on the theory that the mother was getting her hair done for six hours while the one year old died inside the hot car.
Captain Lewis says there is a father, but that neither the suspect nor the victim lived with him. He has been notified of the girl’s death and the charges.
The charges against the 25-year-old do not include intent, nor do they need to. Captain Lewis says the cruelty charge allows police to also charge her with second degree murder due to negligence.
Surveillance video shows the woman leaving her car and entering the Northlake Tower Festival Shopping Center just after 10:00 the morning of the girl’s death. Fowler then leaves the shopping center at about four that afternoon.
