The mother accused of leaving her 1-year-old to die in a car while getting her hair done will ask to be released from jail.
Dijanelle Fowler, 25, is scheduled for a bond hearing next month in DeKalb County Superior Court. She is charged with second-degree murder and child neglect in the June 15 death of Skylar Fowler.
The mother left the air conditioning running but discovered after her six-hour appointment on Lavista Road that the car had died, police have said.
Police have said the defendant gave conflicting accounts of what happened before confessing to the child’s father.
If other second-degree murder cases in Georgia are an indication, Fowler could have a chance at being granted bond.
A South Georgia mother was granted bond this month after the death of her 3-year-old son, who was found in a car. A day care owner had similar luck with a bond request in 2014. A north Georgia grandmother also did this month.
Fowler’s hearing is set for Sept. 1.
