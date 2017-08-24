Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Mom in baby’s DeKalb hot car death asks to be freed from jail
Close

Mom in baby’s DeKalb hot car death asks to be freed from jail

Mom in baby’s DeKalb hot car death asks to be freed from jail
Photo Credit: Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com
Dijanelle Fowler shows little reaction as she sits with her attorney, Charles Brant, during an Aug. 3, 2017 probable cause hearing. 

Mom in baby’s DeKalb hot car death asks to be freed from jail

By: Joshua Sharpe The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The mother accused of leaving her 1-year-old to die in a car while getting her hair done will ask to be released from jail.

Dijanelle Fowler, 25, is scheduled for a bond hearing next month in DeKalb County Superior Court. She is charged with second-degree murder and child neglect in the June 15 death of Skylar Fowler.

The mother left the air conditioning running but discovered after her six-hour appointment on Lavista Road that the car had died, police have said.

Police have said the defendant gave conflicting accounts of what happened before confessing to the child’s father.

(Family photo)
Louis Williams II with daughter Skylar Fowler before the Air Force reservist deployed to the Middle East in March.
Close

With everyone else, father of baby killed in hot car seeks answers

Photo Credit: (Family photo)
Louis Williams II with daughter Skylar Fowler before the Air Force reservist deployed to the Middle East in March.

If other second-degree murder cases in Georgia are an indication, Fowler could have a chance at being granted bond. 

South Georgia mother was granted bond this month after the death of her 3-year-old son, who was found in a car. A day care owner had similar luck with a bond request in 2014. A north Georgia grandmother also did this month.

Fowler’s hearing is set for Sept. 1.

RELATED: With everyone else, father of baby killed in hot car seeks answers

RELATED: DeKalb officials investigating ‘intolerable’ middle school rap show

RELATED: KKK's request to burn cross on Stone Mountain denied

Like DeKalb County News Now on Facebook | Follow on Twitter and Instagram

In other news: 

Close

Mom in baby’s DeKalb hot car death asks to be freed from jail

Related

Read More

News

  • Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling 'mess'
    Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling 'mess'
    Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders Thursday of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt. 'Could have been so easy-now a mess!' Trump tweeted. The president's sharp words underscored the perilous state of play as Congress heads into the fall without a clear plan to take care of its most important piece of business: If it does not increase the nation's $19.9 trillion borrowing limit, the government could be unable to pay its bills, jarring financial markets and leading to other harsh consequences. Trump unleashed his latest criticism of the GOP's congressional leadership in a series of morning tweets that also included a rebuke of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his inability to get the Senate to repeal the Obama health care law. The harsh posts were fresh evidence of the president's fraying relations with fellow Republicans just when the White House and Capitol Hill most need to be working in sync. Critiquing GOP legislative strategy, Trump tweeted that he had asked McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach the legislation increasing the borrowing limit — a toxic vote for many Republicans — to popular military veterans' legislation that he recently signed. The idea was floated in July but never gained steam in Congress. Trump said that because legislators didn't follow that strategy, 'now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval.' Republicans control both Congress and the White House, placing the burden on them to ensure the government doesn't default. In the past, Democrats largely provided the votes for debt limit increases. The Treasury Department has said the debt ceiling needs to be raised by Sept. 29 to avoid potential default on government obligations including Social Security and interest payments. House Speaker Paul Ryan, playing down Trump's notion of a debt limit 'mess,' said flatly that Congress would 'pass legislation to make sure that we pay our debts.' 'I'm not worried that's not going to get done because it's going to get done,' he said during an appearance in Washington state. McConnell likewise said earlier in the week that there was 'zero chance, no chance, we won't raise the debt ceiling.' The president's latest broadsides against members of his own party came one day after the White House and McConnell issued statements pledging to work together. After Trump's latest incendiary tweets, both sides tried again Thursday to tamp down talk of escalating tensions Ryan, speaking to Boeing employees in suburban Seattle, said he and Trump have 'different speaking styles,' but they are in 'constant contact' on the policy agenda. 'For me it's really important the president succeeds, because if he succeeds then the country succeeds,' Ryan said. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted the president's relationships with GOP leaders 'are fine.' For all of that conciliatory talk, the evidence of mounting friction between the president and the Republican party is growing. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said in an interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting on Wednesday that the president was 'inviting' a 2020 presidential primary challenge because he was only cultivating the GOP base of voters. Trump has labeled Flake as 'weak' and 'toxic' on Twitter. Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who has been critical of the president, told MSNBC this week it was 'too difficult to say' if Trump would be the party's presidential nominee in 2020. The growing rift between congressional Republicans and Trump could make it more difficult for the White House to advance its agenda. The White House and congressional Republicans have yet to engage in serious negotiations to address the debt ceiling or stopgap legislation needed to avert a government shutdown when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Trump is expected to hold meetings with congressional leaders after the Labor Day holiday. Asked about the debt ceiling, Sanders put the onus on Congress to resolve the matter: 'It's our job to inform Congress of the debt ceiling and it's their job to raise it.' She added that the White House was looking for a 'clean' debt ceiling bill — without any legislative add-ons. But tea party Republicans and outside conservative groups are demanding spending cuts as the price for increasing the borrowing limit. Raising the debt ceiling has often confounded Congress. A 2011 standoff between Republicans and the Obama administration over raising borrowing authority led to tighter controls on spending. That standoff was not resolved until the 11th hour and prompted Standard & Poor's to impose the first-ever downgrade to the country's credit rating. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said raising the debt ceiling and securing the U.S. border was a 'good combination' and suggested Republicans force Democrats into difficult votes over the borrowing limit. 'Let's put them in a box when it comes to the debt ceiling. The president is not crazy to attack the Congress. He's not crazy to think of ways to put Democrats in a bad spot regarding the debt ceiling. They do this all the time to us,' Graham said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Beyond the challenge of the debt limit, the effort to avoid a government shutdown could be complicated by Trump's long-promised plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president threatened Tuesday to force a federal shutdown unless Congress provides money for the project. Sanders told reporters the administration would 'continue to push forward and make sure the wall gets built.' Appearing at a Louisville breakfast event, McConnell tried to brush aside the tensions with Trump, quipping that running the Senate was 'a little bit like being the groundskeeper at a cemetery. Everybody's under you, but nobody's listening.' ___ Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
  • Never put these 6 types of food in the freezer
    Never put these 6 types of food in the freezer
    Some foods should never, under any circumstances, be frozen. >> Read more trending news Putting unwhisked eggs and defrosted meats in the freezer can cause bacteria to form. >> RELATED: Your freezer is probably a cluttered mess — here’s a simple way to organize it Dairy products will curdle; pasta and foods with a high water content (such as lettuce, cucumber and watermelon) will turn to mush. And never put a carbonated beverage in the freezer unless you want to deal with some explosive results!
  • Police name 'person of interest' in murder of caregiver
    Police name 'person of interest' in murder of caregiver
    Police have named a 'person of interest' in the murder of a caregiver who was found brutally beaten inside her patient's home. Fulton County police say the woman was beaten over the head. She died days later. TRENDING STORIES: Students suspended, expelled for playing ‘Jews vs. Nazis’ beer pong $759 million Powerball winner comes forward Cancun, Los Cabos dangerous for travelers, State Department warns Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez received exclusive video of the person of interest in the case.  How this could lead to new clues in the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   
  • Next total solar eclipse is only seven years away;14 states where you’ll experience totality in 2024
    Next total solar eclipse is only seven years away;14 states where you’ll experience totality in 2024
    You may want to save this date: April 8, 2024. That’s the next time parts of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse. >> Read more trending news OK, so you might think it’s too early to plan, but remember Monday’s “Great American Eclipse?”  Campsites, hotels and private rentals were booked months in advance. Remember the frantic hunt for those special glasses? » RELATED: Did you damage your eyes looking at the eclipse? Here are some symptoms The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse stretched from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, S.C. In 2024, the projected path in North America goes from parts of Mexico through Canada. A total of 14 states will be in the path of totality. They include: Arkansas Illinois Indiana Kentucky Maine Michigan Missouri New Hampshire New York Ohio Oklahoma Pennsylvania Texas Vermont » RELATED: Solar Eclipse 2017 in photos  U.S. cities that will be in the path of totality include Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Austin, Texas; and Buffalo, New York, according to NASA. If you’re fine with a partial view, you may want to consider a long weekend in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. or New York City. One person who may not be there is Jane Tomlin. “I do have to say it was probably one of the most awesome natural experiences I’ve ever seen,” said Tomlin, co-owner of Tomlin BBQ in Rabun Gap, which was packed with tens of thousands of sun gazers. Tomlin’s restaurant was closed that day, and she watched the eclipse from her yard with friends and family. “Would I travel anywhere else to see it? I doubt it, I’m not much of a crowd person, but it was pretty fantastic.” If you’ve caught the eclipse travel bug, here are some of the world’s other upcoming total solar eclipses: 2019: South Pacific, Chile and Argentina 2020: South Pacific, Chile, Argentina and the South Atlantic 2021: Antarctica 2026: Arctic region, Greenland, Iceland and Spain 2027: Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia 2028: Australia and New Zealand 2030: Botswana, South Africa and Australia  
  • Man charged after car pulls into St. Louis rally, hurting 3
    Man charged after car pulls into St. Louis rally, hurting 3
    A man was charged Thursday after authorities said he pulled his car into a group of demonstrators protesting a police shooting in St. Louis, injuring three people. Mark Colao, 59, faces a felony count of resisting arrest by fleeing and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. Police said the three people suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during a candlelight vigil and protest in honor of Kenny 'Kiwi' Herring, who was fatally shot by officers Tuesday after allegedly stabbing one of them. Relatives and friends have said Herring was a transgender woman. Police and witnesses offered differing accounts of what happened. The vigil began at a community garden that honors transgender people. Activist Heather De Mian said Thursday that after the vigil, 40 to 50 people marched to an intersection and blocked it to protest Herring's death. Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said in a news release Thursday that a car pulled up, stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded the car and began hitting it with their hands and a flag pole. The injured protesters — two women and a man — had jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away, Jackson said. None of the injured requested treatment, Jackson said. De Mian, who uses a wheelchair, was shooting video of the protest. She gave a different account. 'I looked up and saw the car pushing through protesters,' De Mian said. 'I could see this car was being aggressive so other protesters were running up to try to stop it.' The car drove away but was stopped by police about a block from where the protesters were struck. Police were initially called to Herring's apartment building because a stabbing was reported. In a probable cause statement, Detective Jamie Simpher said a fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the balcony above Herring's apartment. He said Herring and her partner, Kristy Lynn Thompson, went upstairs and accused the man living there of starting the fire. Simpher said that as the argument turned physical, Thompson handed Herring a butcher knife and Herring stabbed the neighbor, who finally managed to push the two out the door and lock it. The neighbor was hospitalized with a collapsed lung and cuts to his face, hand and body, Simpher wrote. Thompson was charged with assault and armed criminal action.
  • Woman says burglars stole her dog, ransacked home
    Woman says burglars stole her dog, ransacked home
    A local homeowner says some stole her dog during a midday burglary. The victim told Channel 2’s Carl Willis that someone kicked in her door, stole the cash out of her 3-year-old’s piggy bank and snatched her dog. “I can’t stop thinking about it. I’m mostly scared that he’s been dumped somewhere and that he’s hurt. Police confirmed to Willis that there have been several break-ins in the same area. The home next door to the house was ransacked as well. The witness accounts the victim hope will catch the thief, or at the very least bring her dog back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.