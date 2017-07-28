Prior to her disappearance, 78-year-old Millicent Williams asked for court-ordered protection from her grandson, who reportedly suffers from PTSD stemming from military service, according to court records.
The grandson, Gregory A. Williams, 37, is in the DeKalb County jail facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault, as well as stealing her car. But the woman hasn’t been found.
Officers found the grandson in the car at a Kroger off Flat Shoals Road, police said.
Police, who are calling the disappearance “suspicious,” were resuming the search for the grandmother Friday morning in Chapel Hill Park on Lehigh Boulevard, and had other spots to check as well.
Court records show that in 2011 and 2014, the grandmother asked for and was granted family violence protective orders against her grandson.
The grandson is "ex-military, has PTSD, and does not take his medication,” a 2014 protective order request said. “The petitioner states the respondent has a history of verbal abuse and physical abuse (making the petitioner feel afraid by rushing up on her, breaking objects in the home, and once slammed a door shut on her hand)."
The last order expired Dec. 16, 2015.
Family called authorities Wednesday, saying they hadn’t heard from her since Sunday. Police searched her home in the 3800 block of Brookgreen Point near Decatur and found blood and the signs of a struggle, police said.
Gregory Williams lives at the home.
“Our biggest goal right now is to talk to the suspect and try to see if he knows her whereabouts,” DeKalb police Capt. J.A. Lewis told Channel 2 Action News. “Our most urgent concern is that she’s been missing for almost a week.”
