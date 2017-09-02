Listen Live
cloudy-day
64°
H 85
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
64°
Mostly Clear
H 85° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    64°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 63°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 63°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Metro Atlanta gas prices keep going up
Close

Metro Atlanta gas prices keep going up

Metro Atlanta gas prices keep going up
Gas prices continue to rise in metro Atlanta during Labor Day weekend, including at this station near Doraville on Saturday. MATT KEMPNER / MATTHEW.KEMPNER@AJC.COM

Metro Atlanta gas prices keep going up

By: Matt Kempner The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Gas prices in metro Atlanta and elsewhere in Georgia continued to rise Saturday, as drivers kicked off Labor Day weekend travels amid continuing impacts from what once was Hurricane Harvey.

Atlanta prices increased another 2 cents on average Saturday morning, according to an analyst for Gas Buddy, and as of late morning, they averaged $2.74 for a gallon of regular unleaded. 

But that was on top of a sharp spike Friday, when Atlanta prices jumped more than 12 cents compared to the day before, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group, which captures daily prices through 3 a.m. Before Harvey, Georgia averaged $2.28 a gallon for regular unleaded.

Prices for the week are up more than 40 cents a gallon in metro Atlanta.

Meanwhile, drivers reported spotty supplies in just a few scattered areas locally, with most reports showing stations with fuel, said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. 

“I wouldn’t be too worried yet about widespread issues,” he said.

The ripple effects of Harvey in Texas, Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico have been blamed for driving up prices at pumps locally on top of normal increases tied to expectations of increased demand from Labor Day weekend travelers.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, why is it so high?’ ” said Larry Houser of Doraville while filling up Saturday. Then he said he figured out it was Harvey’s fault.

“It’s crazy. I hope they go down soon.”

Bad news on that front. Both AAA and GasBuddy expect prices to go up more.

Expect prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents around the nation, with prices in Georgia and the Southeast hugging the upper end of that scale, said Megan Osborne, a spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The Southeast typically relies on gasoline from Gulf Coast areas affected by the hurricane.

Refineries in the Houston area apparently didn’t suffer a lot of damage and are expected to be back online fairly quickly, Osborne said. 

Prices should recede in late September or early October, she said. 

And there should be sufficient fuel supplies, she said. “We are not expecting to see bags on the pump anytime soon.”

She pointed out that the federal government has released hundreds of thousands of barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and refineries in the Northeast are increasing production to send fuel to the Southeast by barge.

In other news:

Close

Metro Atlanta gas prices keep going up

Related

Read More

News

  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Trump resistance groups look beyond Washington for victories
    Trump resistance groups look beyond Washington for victories
    The Virginia House of Delegates. The Arizona attorney general's office. Atlanta City Hall. Seats of power unaccustomed to intense political attention are the focus of liberal groups as they try to turn the Trump resistance movement into tangible victories. Long-established organizations such as MoveOn.org to newer outfits like 'Our Revolution,' the offshoot of Sen. Bernie Sanders' unsuccessful presidential campaign, are backing scores of candidates for down-ballot races in 2017 as a precursor to next year's elections, when Democrats will try to dent the GOP's monopoly in Washington. They've already picked up some victories. Newly elected Mayor Chokwe Lumumba won in Jackson, Mississippi, promising to make the city 'the most radical ... on the planet.' New York lawmaker Christine Pellegrino, a Sanders delegate in 2016, prevailed in a special election in a state House district President Donald Trump won easily in November. 'There's a groundswell of progressive leaders already running and winning,' said Joe Dinkin of the Working Families Party, which endorsed both Lumumba and Pellegrino. 'They're doing it by taking ideas pundits may have called outside the political mainstream and putting them at the center of the conversation.' It's a page from the conservative movement's playbook, with activists and their chosen candidates operating mostly outside the official party structure to reshape Democrats' identity from the ground up. They want to win seats held by Republicans — as Pellegrino did in New York — and elect more liberal candidates even in Democratic strongholds, like Lumumba in Jackson. The idea, they say, is not just to build a stronger bench that produces future senators, governors and presidents, but redefine the party by delivering on issues from a minimum-wage increase and universal health care to overhauling police practices and the criminal justice system. 'We don't have to wait for 2020,' said Annie Weinberg, the chief elections strategist for Democracy for America, the political action committee founded by former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean. 'We can fight and win on these policies now,' Weinberg added, describing an 'inclusive populism' she says speaks to working-class angst, like Trump did, while maintaining Democrats' current positions on social policy. Weinberg says her group has heard from 'more than 7,000 people' expressing interest in running for office. The organization has endorsed dozens of candidates in 2017, including a slate of Democrats aiming to flip control of the Virginia House of Delegates this fall. Working Families, meanwhile, is sending out more than 1,000 candidate questionnaires to 2017 municipal candidates. At MoveOn, executive director Ilya Sheyman says he expects his group to back 'dozens and dozens of down-ballot candidates' in the coming election after barely playing in local races for the first 19 years of its existence. 'It's not enough just to fight in federal races given how much the down-ballot races will affect what happens to the Democratic Party five, 10, even 15 years from now,' Sheyman said. In Atlanta, mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, long a liberal voice in the Georgia General Assembly, has the backing of Our Revolution and Working Families. Fort said the ideas he and other candidates on the left are offering have been around long before Trump's election. 'City Hall for too long has been under the control and too responsive to the 1 percent,' Fort said, offering a localized version of Sanders' presidential stump speech, only subbing local developers and the city's professional sports teams — all recipients of various tax credits and outright subsidies — for the Vermont senator's digs at 'millionaires and billionaires' at 'the big banks.' But Fort said he's perfectly willing to feed off the anti-Trump energy. 'We are a critical juncture in this atmosphere,' he said. 'In a Trump world, we need strong elected progressive officials ... and people understand that if there's going to be change, it's going to have to happen at the local level.' Democracy for America is focusing on a Washington state Senate special election that could give Democrats 'trifecta' control of the state — the governor's office and both legislative chambers — and the group has endorsed 16 candidates in the Virginia House of Delegates, which is now controlled by Republicans. Those legislative races in Virginia and elsewhere will in turn play a critical role in shaping Congress. State lawmakers draw congressional district boundaries, a task that Republicans used after the 2010 census to give the GOP a considerable advantage in building a U.S. House majority. Democracy for America has lined up behind a 2018 Arizona attorney general candidate, January Contreras, who could become a key voice in fighting Trump administration immigration policy. A Working Families candidate in Detroit could be a quiet influence on a presidential race. Garlin Gilchrist is running for city clerk on a platform of making it easier to vote in the largest city of a battleground state that Trump won by 10,000 votes. And where they don't win, the liberal activists say they will see progress. Democracy for America made 300,000 phone calls in a Kansas special congressional election this spring that national Democrats had largely ignored. Republican Ron Estes still won, but by 6 percentage points — after a 30-point GOP win last November. 'We do play to win,' Weinberg said. 'But we know this is not a three-month process or a six-month process or even a one-cycle process.' ___ Follow Bill Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
  • Frankfurt evacuated for disposal of WWII bomb
    Frankfurt evacuated for disposal of WWII bomb
    Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Frankfurt on Sunday, as German authorities tried to defuse a massive World War II bomb discovered at a construction site. >> Read more trending news CNN reported that more than 60,000 people were forced to leave their homes as authorities worked to dispose of the bomb that was found Tuesday near the Goethe University Frankfurt compound, police said in a statement. The bomb was found Tuesday close to the Goethe University Frankfurt compound, police said in a statement. The British bomb is a 1.4 ton HC 4000 air mine, according to the statement. It remained under police protection early Sunday, CNN reported. Officials said it would take four hours to disarm the bomb. Soon after 8 a.m., Frankfurt fire brigade spokesman Markus Röck said the evacuation procedure appeared to have gone smoothly. The brigade's director, Reinhard Ries, told reporters: 'The scale of this bomb is overwhelming. I have never seen anything like it.
  • Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Friends and family leaned on each other as they remembered a Cobb County teenager who was shot and killed a week ago. The show of love before his loved ones pay their final respects, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.   About 100 people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Miles Saunders, 17.                                    Police were called to a home on Wilson Circle last Sunday morning for what they were told was an accidental shooting.                           Saunders family is still seeking answers, but say the outpouring of love in the last week has helped them get through. TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Officials tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they haven’t ruled out homicide, and that this is still an active investigation. Miles’ father told Gehlbach his son never met a stranger. “If someone was on the side of the road, he'd be like dad, let's stop and help them,” Fredrick Saunders said. “That' the kind of heart he had. And that's the memory I'm going to take with me about my son.” Police have identified a possible witness to the shooting. After releasing photos this week, a family member came forward, and detectives interviewed him. So far no one has been charged in connection with his death.
  • In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry
    In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry
    The line snakes on and on, along a wall inside the shopping mall, each person in search of help after a hurricane swamped their town. As they wait, they ruminate. Samantha Cusson, a 31-year-old mother of two, found out just before Harvey hit that she's pregnant with a third. She worries about finding a doctor for checkups and wonders when the Subway shop she works at will reopen. When it finally does, she wonders who she'll find to baby-sit her girls after the storm scattered those she turned to, and how she'll get to work, since her car was flooded. Her next check will be a pittance, the rent is already overdue, and there are no savings. Most of all, she worries about shielding her children from the reality that washed in. 'I can't show it,' she said of her apprehensions. 'They're fine because I'm fine.' It's just past 10 a.m. at the makeshift relief center in this community southeast of Houston, and already some 150 people are queued up for supplies. The line stretches through the mall entrance back into a deserted office, where those who wait are presented a checklist of items they need, from toilet paper to blankets to clothing. They'll wind through banks of cubicles where volunteers have sorted clothes into sizes, and amassed all sorts of things — school supplies, dog food, walkers. Beth Bronikowsky hopes to find a pair of shoes. After her apartment flooded, the 39-year-old sloshed around barefoot until her stepfather found a pair of aqua shoes for her. She already had enough on her plate, having suffered a stroke that has her walking with a wooden cane and making frequent trips to the doctor. Now, she's preoccupied with the loss of most of her belongings, not to mention the growing stink of mold at home and the nagging feeling she'll have to find a new place. Her mom, Norma Fexer, says she's lucky to have only 5 inches of water in her southeast Houston home, but her carpets and floors were ruined. Fexer, 65, has no flood insurance and knows she'll have to do the repairs piece by piece, all while worrying another storm could come. 'I feel like I've aged 10 years in the last week,' she said. The fountains at the mall aren't sprouting, the coin-operated carousel isn't spinning, and there are no princess-themed parties at the children's birthday spot. But the roped-off line is alive with coming and going, a clatter of carts jangling across the floor tiles as people push their newfound help outside. Many saw a foot or less of flooding in their homes and are quick to express concern for those who were hit even worse. But most say they saw struggle before the storm, too, and this has only made it worse. Candis Cortez, a 46-year-old scaffold builder at a chemical plant, was still processing the loss of her husband last year to cancer. She moved his ashes to a top shelf of a closet and prayed it didn't cave in. She's still struggling to pay the $7,800 bill for his funeral and learning to be without him after a 27-year marriage. Harvey has made her feel even more vulnerable. A tin of her husband's Skoal is still tucked away in the fridge's butter compartment, and his closet is still full of his clothes. The smell of the Polo Blue cologne he wore and the Marlboro reds he smoked had long still hung in the air — now sullied with the stench of rot. The boilers in her building got flooded; hot showers are no longer an option. She hopes to pick up some towels here, after using all hers to sop up water that just kept sprouting onto the floor. Most of her furniture, her laptop and her phone were among the casualties, and she still squishes on a carpet that won't seem to dry. She thinks she might need therapy when this is all over. When she thinks of what she's lost, she just thinks of the man she loves. 'All those things,' she said of her lost possessions, 'my husband worked his butt off to buy.' In Beaumont, two hours northeast, people wait in a mile-long line for bottled water. In San Antonio, three hours west, long waits popped up at gas stations. As commerce began crawling back to normal in parts of Houston, lines formed at fast-food restaurants. And in idle moments, the fears of Harvey's victims creep to the surface. Here, volunteers in orange vests are swarming. They help carry black garbage bags of clothes and cases of water. Some arrive beaded with sweat after walking in the 91-degree heat. A blast of cool air greets them as they walk through the glass doors. The day wears on and the pace begins to ease — but still, people arrive in search of a hand. A school bus driver who needs water and juice wonders how she'd get her diabetic son to the hospital through flooded streets. A young mother pushes her 4-month-old son and 20-month-old daughter in a double stroller, in search of diapers and formula, and she worries they'll be sickened by the growing mold in their apartment. A forklift operator hopes for food to make ends meet and fears his company will continue to be closed. Each of them stands in line, waiting and worrying. ___ Sedensky can be reached at msedensky@ap.org or https://twitter.com/sedensky
  • Bomb test a ‘deliberate poke in the eye’ to China
    Bomb test a ‘deliberate poke in the eye’ to China
    North Korea’s test of a hydrogen bomb Sunday was a “deliberate poke in the eye” to China, its only real ally. >> Read more trending news Chinese officials said North Korea “disregarded universal opposition of the international community,” CNN reported. 'We strongly urge North Korea side to face up to the firm will of the international community on the denuclearization of the peninsula, abide by relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, stop taking wrong actions that exacerbate the situation and are not in its own interest, and return to the track of resolving the issue through dialogue,' the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. >> North Korea confirms hydrogen bomb test Mike Chinoy, a senior fellow at the U.S.-China Institute, said North Korea’s timing was a “deliberate poke in the eye.” The Chinese are currently hosting an economic summit with Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, CNN reported. >> Hydrogen bomb test: 5 things to know 'The Chinese have been pressing North Korea very hard not to stage a nuclear test,' Chinoy told CNN. 'It's a deliberate gesture of non-respect. And I think what it shows is that Kim Jong Un is extremely confident that he can provoke and push across the board without risking the kind of sweeping retaliation that would inflict enough pain upon him and his system that would force him to change his tactics.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.