Message in blood found near scene where 2 people were shot in Gwinnett

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back just outside Snellville city limits Thursday morning, and the suspect is still at large, Gwinnett County police said.

The 30-year-old victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after he and the 14-year-old were driven to Eastside Medical Center in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old is in stable condition, said Cpl. Michele Pihera, a Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman.

The shooter has not been apprehended by police. He was described as a man in his early 20s with a short afro, facial hair and wearing a white shirt, camouflage shorts and white sneakers. He may still be armed, Pihera said.

Police have leads on the suspect’s identity but will not reveal who he is until warrants are issued. The victims and shooter all knew each other, but it is unclear if any of them were “related by blood or by marriage,” Pihera said.

The shooting occurred at 3292 Highpoint Court, near Highway 78, Pihera said, though she could not say whether it happened indoors or outside of the home. A few doors down from the duplex where the shooting allegedly took place, a neighbor’s white Hyundai sedan was splattered with blood. On its roof, “DRE MOM I love u” appeared to be written in blood.

The vehicle’s owner, Naikiya Yeamen, didn’t know a shooting had happened until she walked out her front door, planning on going to work. Police then told her that her car had been involved in the incident and she couldn’t drive it anywhere.

The police response to the shooting includes aviation, K-9 and homicide/assault units, Pihera said. Officers wearing face masks were seen at the scene; Pihera said they were members of the Special Investigations Unit who also worked as undercover officers. Members of the police department’s full-time SWAT unit were called to the scene but no SWAT situation was activated.

Neighbors were surprised and concerned that the violent incident had occurred on their sleepy suburban street of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. Multiple neighbors said they wanted to move out of the neighborhood because of the shooting.

“I told my landlord, ‘I need to move,’ ” said Leila Bhatgwant, who lives with her son and regularly has grandchildren visit her. “I’m so scared. Now you will worry in the night what will happen.”

