MARTA’s credit and debit fare system back online after interruption

MARTA’s credit and debit fare system is back online after an interruption Monday, according to the transit agency.
The agency’s notification, issued shortly before 2 p.m., attributed the problem to a “network issue.”
Customers were still able to use cash to purchase fare.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this brief interruption with our credit/debit service,” a spokesman said in an email.
UPDATE: Credit/Debit fare system is back online. We apologize for the earlier disruption.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) August 14, 2017
