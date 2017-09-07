A man walked into a Cobb County bank Thursday morning and demanded cash, police said.
The 6-foot-tall man with a husky build didn’t have a weapon when he entered the Kroger at 2100 Roswell Road in Marietta and headed toward the Fifth Third Bank, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce said.
The incident was the seventh bank robbery reported in Cobb this year, Pierce said. Last year, Cobb police investigated 11 bank robberies, and in 2015 there were 14 banks robbed, Pierce said.
The man, who appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old, walked out of the Kroger and headed east through the parking lot on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 499-3945. You can also remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward of up to $2,000.00 by contacting greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Or text CSA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637). For further information, click on www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.
