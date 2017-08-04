A man was found Friday afternoon near the bottom of the Chattahoochee River after authorities said he tipped over trying to free a tangled fishing line, officials said.
The victim was with his brothers fishing when authorities were called to the scene about 5 p.m., Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
“He waded out to a rock and was swept away by a swift current as he tried to cross back to the riverbank,” Rutledge said.
A Gwinnett County police helicopter was able to locate the body. The victim was found 10-feet deep in 50-degree water.
Crews administered advanced life support measures, but stopped when there were no viable signs of life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rutledge said water generation from the Buford Dam combined with the increased current and water level at the Medlock Bridge likely contributed to the man’s death.
The victim’s name has not been released.
“This is a very tragic incident, “Rutledge said, “and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends”
