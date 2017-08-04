R.A. Dickey won for the first time in seven starts, Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves overcame Giancarlo Stanton's two home runs to beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. Stanton hit his 34th and 35th homers, tying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most in the majors, to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Markakis took Adam Conley (4-4) deep in the bottom half of the inning to make it 4-3. Dickey (7-7) allowed three hits, three runs, one walk and struck out three in six innings. The 42-year-old knuckleballer has pitched well lately, going 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in nine starts since losing 10-5 at Washington on June 13. Stanton crushed his first homer into the tunnel past the wall in center field to make it 1-all in the fourth . He followed with a two-run shot in the sixth to put Miami up 3-1 . Stanton has eight multi-homer games this season and 26 in his career. He is hitting .288 with 24 homers and 47 RBIs in 60 games since moving to the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino faced five batters in the ninth to earn his fourth save in six chances. Conley gave up five hits, one walk and four runs — three earned — in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two. The Braves led 1-0 in the first when second baseman Dee Gordon misplayed a grounder and allowed Brandon Phillips to score from second. Miami had won nine of 13 and was trying to get three games under .500 for the first time since May 4. The Braves added an insurance run in the seventh when pinch-hitter Lane Adams advanced to third on Jarlin Garcia's wild pitch and scored on Phillips' single. TRAINER'S ROOM Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said RHP Edinson Volquez had successful surgery in Cincinnati to repair a torn elbow ligament. Volquez will miss the next 12-14 months. He also had Tommy John surgery with the Reds in 2009. ... Marlins RHP Kyle Barraclough, on the disabled list with shoulder impingement, threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session before the game. There is no immediate timetable for his return. Braves: RHP Jason Motte was reinstated from the disabled list after missing the 19 games with a back strain. LHP Ian Krol was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain. RECENT TRENDS Atlanta RHP Jose Ramirez pitched a scoreless inning in the seventh and has a 0.64 ERA in his last 15 appearances. ... The Marlins have won four straight series. ... Atlanta is 0-4-1 in series play since sweeping Arizona last month. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman singled twice Thursday to move past Ralph Garr for eighth place on the Atlanta franchise hits list with 1,024. Jeff Blauser ranks seventh with 1,060. ... Markakis went 1 for 4 and is hitting .444 since July 26. UP NEXT Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (7-7) has dropped three straight decisions, but against Atlanta this year he's 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two starts. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (9-6) had won six straight decisions and Atlanta was unbeaten in each of his last nine starts before he lost 9-6 to Philadelphia on Monday. He is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA in five career starts and one relief appearance against Miami. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball