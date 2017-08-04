Listen Live
Local
Man drowns in Chattahoochee River
Close

Man drowns in Chattahoochee River

Man drowns in Chattahoochee River
A man drowned at the bottom of the Chattahoochee River. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Man drowns in Chattahoochee River

By: Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A man drowned Friday in the Chattahoochee River near Medlock Bridge Park in Duluth, Gwinnett County officials said. 

The victim was removed from the bottom of the river, Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.

Officials initially said the man was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but he died at the scene. 

“The victim was reportedly unaccounted for according to witnesses,” Rutledge said. 

— Please return to AJC.com for updates. 

﻿In other news:

Close

Man drowns in Chattahoochee River

  • Lynx guard Whalen out indefinitely with broken left hand
    Lynx guard Whalen out indefinitely with broken left hand
    Minnesota Lynx point guard Lindsay Whalen is out indefinitely with a broken left hand. The Lynx announced Friday that Whalen had surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to repair a fracture of the fifth metacarpal. That's the bone directly beneath the pinky. The 14-year veteran was hurt in the third quarter of Minnesota's 69-54 victory over Atlanta on Thursday. Whalen has started all 22 games this season for the Lynx, averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds. She is shooting 45.1 percent from the field. With Whalen out, guards Renee Montgomery and Jia Perkins will play more. The Lynx lead the WNBA with a 20-2 record. They play Sunday at Indiana.
  • Officers, witnesses lift car off shooting victim (Video)
    Officers, witnesses lift car off shooting victim (Video)
    Atlanta police released dash camera video of the moment officers arrived on the scene of a drive-by shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened on Wednesday in the 1900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta. 'We arrived on the scene and it was chaos going on,' said Officer Tyrone Finney. 'We started looking and there was a male pinned underneath the vehicle.' TRENDING STORIES: WARNING: Couple rear-ended, carjacked in Buckhead Mother of 3 shoots, kills home intruder, police say 70-year-old found dead inside ransacked condo Two people were shot and a third victim was pinned under a car. 'As soon as the shots rang out, they (the two men) got out of the car and just hit the ground, but the car was left in drive. It rolled over and hit him (the third victim) at that point,' said Officer Walter Clark. 'We all came together along with the community. We all picked up the car together to get the car off the man.' Seven officers and people who witnessed the shooting lifted the car. The man who was pinned remains in critical condition.
  • Youth football coaches take steps to minimize head injuries
    Youth football coaches take steps to minimize head injuries
    Football coaches in high school and youth leagues tell Channel 2 Action News that they are implementing new equipment and tackling techniques to reduce helmet-to-helmet collisions. The safety measures have new urgency following the release of a study tying Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease, to repeated concussions and head blows in deceased NFL players. The coach of the Atlanta Bulldogs in the Metro Atlanta Youth Football League says young players are getting schooled in new blocking and tackling techniques. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Man stole 4 vehicles, caused 6+ crashes during dangerous chase Mother of 3 shoots, kills home intruder, police say 70-year-old found dead inside ransacked condo 'We are now re-teaching the game. We are taking head tackling out of it. It's all about going toward that shoulder tackling,' said coach Hilton Alexander. Alexander is a former wide receiver who played with two NFL teams, the New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers. He said he is constantly watching out to make sure his players avoid head clashes. 'I'm a parent, and I'm concerned about my own son getting a concussion,' Alexander said. The youth coach showed Channel 2's Tom Regan the newly designed helmets his players wear that have special padding to disperse the impact from hits. Some high school football programs have seen a slight decline in participation in the last two years. A high school athletic director for Forsyth County Schools told Regan that is more the result of the growing popularity of other year-round sports, like soccer, rather than concerns over football-related head injuries. The father of 9-year-old Brant Williams wanted him to play soccer, but his mother, Djaune Anderson, believed he should play the sport he loved, football. 'You can't force your kids to go to a sport that they don't have the passion for. He won't learn the skills,' Djaune Anderson said.   She said her son has been playing football since he was 5 years old and has never been seriously hurt. She attributes that to the safety precautions that coaches have in place.
  • Mom 1 year later: 'I want to know why 76 bullets entered my son's body'
    Mom 1 year later: 'I want to know why 76 bullets entered my son's body'
    The family of a man shot and killed during an attempted arrest by a U.S. Marshall’s fugitive task force is seeking answers in his death. Jamarion Robinson, 26, was shot and killed one year ago Saturday at an apartment complex in East Point. Video taken by a witness shows agents bust in the front door, followed by almost three minutes filled with bursts of gunfire. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a handgun was found next to the suspect’s body, but Robinson’s family and their lawyer, Mawuli Davis, say he never fired a shot and question if he could have even been able to hold a gun. TRENDING STORIES: This couple was arrested after someone spotted what they were texting on their phone Georgia teacher indicted on sex charges involving student Police: Man stole 4 vehicles, caused 6+ crashes during dangerous chase An autopsy report shows 76 gunshot wounds. At a news conference Friday, Davis held up graphic crime scene photos showing Robinson’s hands shot up. “We’re demanding justice,” Monteria Robinson said about her son. “I want to know why 76 bullets entered my son’s body. We’re at his one year anniversary and we still have no answers.” The G.B.I. initially investigated the deadly use of force and turned over everything to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. But the D.A., in statement, said they are still waiting on more information from the federal agency to move forward with their investigation and make a decision in the case on any possible charges.     “The federal marshall service has not complied with their request to turn over information, to make their officers available to be interviewed…so without that, the investigation is incomplete,” said Davis. The U.S. Marshall’s Northern District of Georgia office told Channel 2 Action news that they fully cooperated with the G.B.I.’s investigation, including making the officers involved available for interviews. But they referred us to their home office in Washington D.C. about any legal questions about what further information prosecutors are still waiting on. To prompt action, Robinson’s family is asking for the community to get involved. They’re planning a rally Saturday on the one year anniversary. They’ll meet at 9:30 a.m. and march to the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta. If needed, they say their next step will be to contact their federal elected leaders in congress to get a resolution.
  • 5-year-old girl shot in bounce house graduates from rehab program
    5-year-old girl shot in bounce house graduates from rehab program
    Friday marked a big day for a 5-year-old girl who was shot while playing inside a bounce house in April. Abriya Ellison graduated from her rehab program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The graduation comes just in time for Abriya to start school on Monday. The program was intensive, and therapists say Abriya completed her rehab with an attitude that inspired them. “I knew that was going to happen,” Abriya joked as her cap fell off. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Man stole 4 vehicles, caused 6+ crashes during dangerous chase Mother of 3 shoots, kills home intruder, police say 70-year-old found dead inside ransacked condo Even before she begins kindergarten, she is celebrating a graduation. “She is spunky,” said physical therapist Caitlin Jones. “She is a bundle of energy. There is never a slow moment with her.” Jones has been working with Abriya since was shot while at a birthday party in South Fulton County in April. A 3-year-old who was also shot had minor injuries. Abriya’s injuries were more serious and required surgeries and intense therapy. “She is probably the most determined little girl that I’ve ever met and I’ve ever worked with,” Jones said. Abriya has worked hard: six hours a day, five days a week, for the last three months she has been in rehab. At first she just wanted to get home, but now the little girl has even bigger goals -- to walk again. “You can’t see it, but you can tell that she’s actually trying,” said Andreauna Douglas, Abriya’s mother. “She’s trying (to stand), she’ll be like, grrrrrr, so she’s trying.” Abriya flips with super strength. She was once planning for a trip to the Olympics, and is now planning for the Paralympics. First she will have to learn how to maneuver at school “I have no doubt after seeing her here that she’s going to do that successfully,” Jones said. “Anything that was hard she said, 'I’ll do it and I’ll try harder. I’ll do it!' So that was pretty cool getting to work with her and experience her determination, it’s something I look up to.” Abriya and her family are still adjusting to their new normal and they still need help to have their bathroom converted into one that is handicap accessible. A GoFundMe page has been set up if you would like to help.
  • Girl, 4, grandfather drown in backyard pool
    Girl, 4, grandfather drown in backyard pool
    A girl who did not know how to swim jumped into a pool Thursday and drowned, and her grandfather, who also could not swim, dove in and tried to save her but also drowned, rescuers said. >> Read more trending news Other children who were swimming ran to get adults to help, according to WTOP. A great-grandmother called 911. When firefighters arrived they pulled Aryannah Wooten, 4, and Lemuel Kane, 51, from the pool and tried to resuscitate them, according to WTOP. The victims were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
