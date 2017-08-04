Man drowns in Chattahoochee after trying to free fishing line

A man’s body was found Friday afternoon in the Chattahoochee River after authorities said he waded into the water to a rock to attempt to free a tangled fishing line, officials said.

The victim was fishing with his two brothers when authorities were called to the scene about 5 p.m., Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said in a news release.

“He waded out to a rock and was swept away by a swift current as he tried to cross back to the riverbank,” Rutledge said.

A Gwinnett County police helicopter located the body, officials said. The victim was found in about 10 feet of water, which has an estimated year-round temperature of 50 degrees.

Crews administered advanced life support measures but stopped when there were no viable signs of life, Rutledge said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of extended family.

Rutledge said water generation from Buford Dam was occurring at the time, and the water and current levels were increased at Medlock Bridge Park.

“This is a very tragic incident,” Rutledge said, “and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”

