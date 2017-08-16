Man dies after jumping from bridge into water

A 21-year-old who jumped from a bridge at Settles Bridge Park into the Chattahoochee River and went missing later died, Gwinnett County fire officials said.
His name has not been released.
The man was with two friends about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and they were jumping from the old bridge structure into the river, Gwinnett fire spokesman Tommy Rutlegde said.
BREAKING: Teen critical after jumping from bridge into water
Though one of the friends found him in apparent distress upon resurfacing, the friend couldn’t help the man out of the water.
When emergency rescue officials were called, the 21-year-old was located about 6:18 p.m. by Gwinnett’s swift water rescue team, Rutledge said.
“He was found 2 feet beneath the surface of the water and was caught by a strainer (tree debris underwater) in a 10-foot-deep area,” Rutledge said.
Though workers performed CPR on him and rushed him to Emory Johns Creek Hospital, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
