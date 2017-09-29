Man charged with murder in death of DeKalb church musician

DeKalb County authorities have arrested a man accused of gunning down another man at an auto care business in July.

Robert McKinney, 29, of Stockbridge is charged with murder in the death of Vandre Stewart, 31, of Hampton, according to a police report released this week. When police responded to Auto Care 107 on Glenwood Road on July 9, they found a pool of blood in the business, along with a shell casing under the television in the lobby.

Exact details of what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available and weren’t made clear in the report, but police also charged McKinney with robbery. Stewart apparently was only visiting the business.

Stewart, a church drummer and barber who leaves behind a daughter, was conscious and told police he could feel the bullet in his chest. He died the same day.

Witnesses said he was shot by one of two men who had walked into the business together. At some point, one of the suspects opened fire inside the business, the report said.

The men then fled in a Ford Crown Victoria without a license plate.

Police didn’t respond to an email asking if a second suspect has been located.

Stewart, who grew up in DeKalb schools, played basketball, football, soccer and boxed, according to ﻿his obituary.

“Vandre’s passion was becoming a barber and he accomplished that and much more. He loved playing the drums for various churches and no one couldn’t stop him from loving on his (daughter) Aniya,” the obituary said.

McKinney, who was arrested last week, remained in the county jail without bond Friday.

