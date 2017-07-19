Lawsuit: Atlanta principal bans Muslim bus driver for praying

An Atlanta Public Schools bus driver says a local principal won’t allow her inside the school because she is a Muslim, according to a federal lawsuit.

Twanesia Crawford said she hasn’t been allowed inside Hope-Hill Elementary School since the principal caught her praying on an empty school bus during her break in October 2015.

Close woman

“I can’t go in,” Crawford tearfully told Channel 2 Action News. “I have to use the bathroom at a gas station.”



Crawford started driving buses for APS in 1996 and used time after dropping children at school to pray because part of her Islamic faith is to pray daily before the sun rises, according to a lawsuit filed in Atlanta’s district court.

On Oct. 29, 2015, Crawford’s bus became blocked in and she couldn’t get out of the parking lot, the lawsuit states.

“Since it was still dark, and given that Ms. Crawford was unable to move her bus with other vehicles in her path, Ms. Crawford took the time to lower her head and raise her palms in silent prayer,” the lawsuit states.



Principal Maureen Wheeler knocked on the bus window and asked Crawford what she was doing, Crawford’s attorney, A.J. Lakraj told Channel 2.

“She said, ‘I'm praying to Allah,’” Lakraj said. “She had her palms raised and the principal said, 'You can't do that here. You need to leave.’”

After that interaction, Crawford had to use the restroom and Wheeler waited by the door as Crawford used the restroom and then followed her as she left the school, the lawsuit states.Two days later, on Nov. 6, 2015, Wheeler blocked the bus driver from entering the building.

"I don't want to be treated as if I'm a monster."APS bus driver says principal won't let her in school bc she's Muslim.Fed lawsuit @wsbtv 6 pic.twitter.com/7oa1MKvjD4 — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 19, 2017

Crawford had previously used the restrooms at the schools she served and never had an incident, according to the lawsuit. No school policy prevents bus drivers from using public school restrooms.

“I don't want to be treated as if I'm a monster when I come in to do my job," Crawford told Channel 2.

The lawsuit further alleges that on Nov. 13, 2015, after entering Hope-Hill Elementary School to use the restroom, Wheeler followed Crawford and told her, “I don’t want you in the building, I don’t want to see you here anymore.”

That’s when Crawford called police. She followed up by filing a grievance with the director of transportation about a month later, citing in part violation of her religious freedom, the lawsuit states.

Wheeler refused to comment on pending litigation, but a spokesperson told Channel 2 a similar lawsuit filed by Crawford against the principal was dismissed in 2015.

The current lawsuit was filed in January 2016.