Lack of truck drivers creates mountain of garbage at Cobb dump

Update:

Cobb County released a statement Tuesday in response to media reports about the trash overloads throughout the county.

The county said two contractors are working together to manage the transfer stations (or dumps) and get the garbage to permanent landfills.

Advanced Disposal Services runs the dumps and Custom Ecology, or CEI, moves the trash from the dumps to the landfills. Both have run into trouble.

“CEI has suffered through severe labor shortage problems, coupled with some management changes and equipment failures,” the statement said.

The company has had some of its trucks get stuck in mud due to the recent rain.

“Because of these unforeseen issues, garbage companies that own and operate transfer stations were forced to shut down some of their transfer stations,” according to the statement.

With nowhere to go, private garbage hauling companies headed to the Cobb dump, which the county said hasn’t turned anyone away.

“Advanced Disposal Services is under contract with Cobb County and, unlike the other transfer stations in Cobb County, cannot shut it down to catch up.”

The county said that CEI is hiring more drivers and getting more people to manage transfers. Advanced Disposal is shifting workers around to help CEI and working to reduce turnaround times at the landfill.

“At this point, we do see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Steve Edwards, an Advanced Disposal spokesman. “For us, working with our contractor and cleaning up Cobb County’s transfer station and getting it back to normal is our top priority.”



Original:

A mountain of garbage in Cobb County is growing because there aren’t enough drivers to haul trash to landfills, reports Channel 2 Action News.

The dump is overflowing because there aren’t enough licensed Class-A truck drivers who can operate an 18-wheeler to haul trash from the temporary holding sites to landfills, Custom Ecology (or CEI) told the television station.

They aren’t alone; companies throughout the nation are dealing with a trucker shortage.

“On Saturday, I came and there was a line all down almost a quarter mile one way and a quarter mile the other way, going up the road,” said Carl Knill.

Knill said he’s been coming to the dump on County Services Parkway in Marietta for 20 years.

“It’s never been like this before,” he said.

The ripple effect had lead right to the front doors of some residents.

Verona Carter said she’s seen delays in the trash pickup at her home.

“This is the first time that I’ve been out here that the trash is stacked to the ceiling,” Carter told Channel 2. “You can see the trash from the street.”

The sanitation company, CEI, said it is trying to recruit more drivers and plans on bringing in on-site managers from outside of Georgia.