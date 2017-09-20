Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Kasim Reed signs executive order to pause new Buckhead development
Close

Kasim Reed signs executive order to pause new Buckhead development

Kasim Reed signs executive order to pause new Buckhead development
Photo Credit: AJC File
Legislation proposed this week would create the ‘Buckhead Parking Overlay District,’ an area where the maximum number of parking spaces for retail, office, lodging, and residential buildings would be reduced.

Kasim Reed signs executive order to pause new Buckhead development

By: Becca J. G. Godwin The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An executive order signed by Mayor Kasim Reed this week places an immediate moratorium on developers applying for new projects in parts of Buckhead.

The moratorium is in effect while rules aimed at reducing the number of parking spaces developers can build as part of their projects undergoes public review, according to a press release. 

MORE: Busy Westside intersection to close 10 hours a day for three weeks

The law proposes to create the ‘Buckhead Parking Overlay District,’ an area where the maximum number of parking spaces — for retail, office, lodging, and residential buildings— would be reduced to what’s allowed in downtown Atlanta. The boundaries would include Peachtree Road and “high-density environs between I-85 and the city limit,” the statement said.

The exception to the moratorium is to applicants who conform to the proposed new parking ratios, but the amount of parking spaces or exact boundary limits were not announced.

MORE: Expect 500 fewer parking spots at Grant Park for next 18 months

City Councilman Howard Shook and Councilwoman Yolanda Adrean, who together represent Buckhead, introduced the proposal at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Shook said the efforts are “an attempt to stop trying to fit a fifth quart in a gallon jar.” With the construction of popular new apartment buildings, Buckhead’s traffic congestion “has morphed from a nuisance to a threat to our health, safety and welfare,” he said.  

Current zoning allows out-of-date “suburban-style” parking allowances, according to Adrean. The reductions were prompted by an analysis of development patterns and projections in Buckhead’s commercial core. 

Like Intown Atlanta News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter

In the news: 

Close

Kasim Reed signs executive order to pause new Buckhead development

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Man thanks officers who saved his life from flesh-eating bacteria
    Man thanks officers who saved his life from flesh-eating bacteria
    It was an emotional moment when a man got to thank local officers for saving his life.  Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer was there the moment Alan Avery was able to hug and embrace the DeKalb County officers.  It was a year ago that Avery called to report someone breaking into his home five times. “It’s not normal for someone to call back to back to back 911,” said DeKalb County officer T.P. Dunn. Dunn, along with officer J.Q. Kelley and officer M. Poon, did exhaustive searches but there was no burglar, just something more serious going on with Avery. TRENDING STORIES: VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students Man missing for 20 years found in truck at bottom of river Police: Robbers lured delivery driver to vacant house before shootout Bond granted for suspects in violent Georgia Tech protests “He really believes people are breaking in,” said Dunn said. Avery refused medical treatment so Poon made a decision to call his husband.  “Asking me if there’s a history of mental illness or drug use, most importantly is he OK,” husband Michael Newton said.    Avery was not OK. He was hallucinating, in dangerous septic shock from a flesh-eating bacteria infection.  He spent weeks in a coma, eight painful surgeries and months of rehab. When they finally got him to the hospital, as the officers had been urging, doctors told Avery he could have been dead within an hour.  At DeKalb police headquarters Wednesday, he brought gift cards and gratefulness. “Without you, I would not be here today,” Avery said. “I would be dead. Thank you, thank all of you.” The officers said their crisis intervention training was key to looking beyond the first emergency.  “I'm just happy we could be a big part of that and do what we love to do, which is protect and serve,” Kelley said. “Everything happens for a reason,” Poon said. And that is why in this emotional hug, there’s so much joy.
  • Pat Perez is at East Lake and feels like 10 million bucks
    Pat Perez is at East Lake and feels like 10 million bucks
    All 30 players who made it to the Tour Championship have a mathematical shot at the FedEx Cup and its $10 million prize. That includes Pat Perez, the No. 11 seed, who calculated his own odds of winning. 'All the top guys would have to play bad, which they haven't done all year,' Perez said Wednesday. 'So for them to all do it at once, and me win, it's about the same odds as the Powerball.' These sobering words come from perhaps the happiest guy at East Lake. Perez finished 40th on the money list in 2002, his rookie year. He never has come seriously close to losing his full PGA Tour card in 16 years. But it took him until now, at age 41, to reach the Tour Championship for the first time. He is among eight players at East Lake for the first time. He also is the oldest in the field. 'I didn't think it was going to take me 16 years to get here, but it has, and I'm just going to enjoy every minute of it,' Perez said. 'It's awesome to be here. That's all I can, really.' Well, not really. Perez, whose career has been filled with explosive moments with his game and his words, had plenty to say about the achievement of someone who stands out among the new generation of golfers. He is not a power player, ranked outside the top 100 in driving distance. Young players strut. Perez waddles. They are dedicated to the gym and tailored fitness routines. 'I like to sit,' he said. But he managed to get it done when he least expected it. This time a year ago, Perez was coming off shoulder surgery he feared might end his career earlier than he wanted. He had gone seven years since his lone PGA Tour victory. He was waiting to hear if he would get a sponsor's exemption to Malaysia. All he had was motivation from being dropped by an equipment company, and a fresh perspective that good golf is nothing to take for granted. The rest is a blur. He won in Las Vegas, his third tournament back from his surgery. He tied for third at the Tournament of Champions, challenged at Torrey Pines with a tie for fourth and was one shot out of a playoff at the Wells Fargo Championship. And here he is among the elite on the PGA Tour for this season. 'Everything is just more enjoyable,' Perez said. 'I know that's easy to say because I've had a good year, but I've still had some bad days and some bad shots and I've just kind of let it go easier. It took me a lot longer to probably mature — if you can even use that word for me — than anybody. I've just learned to let things go. I still get mad, but I don't channel it in the ways that I used to.' His odds to win the FedEx Cup aren't all that long. The top five seeds going into the Tour Championship — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm — only have to win the tournament to capture the FedEx Cup. After that, the odds get slightly longer the lower the seed. Rory McIlroy won last year at No. 6. Jim Furyk was the No. 11 seed at East Lake when he won the FedEx Cup in 2010, so it can be done. Bill Haas is the lowest seed to win at No. 25 in 2011. The attention figures to center most strongly on the top five. Spieth will try to join Tiger Woods as the only two-time winners of the FedEx Cup, and the British Open champion probably would need to win to at least make players think about their vote for PGA Tour player of the year. Right now, the obvious choice is Thomas, whose season-best five victories include his first major, the PGA Championship. Johnson is seeking redemption after last year, when he was the No. 1 seed and tied for the lead going into the last day at East Lake but shot a 73 and could only watch as McIlroy won in a playoff. 'I'm solely focused on this tournament,' Spieth said. 'There are a lot of scenarios where I can still win the FedEx Cup and not win ... depending on how it spaces up. But the likelihood is the guys that have been playing really well, the guys that are hot, you're likely to see toward the top of the leaderboard again.' Rahm has finished in the top five at all three FedEx Cup playoff events heading to the finale at East Lake. It's not hard to ignore the potential for a $10 million payoff. 'Especially for a 22-year-old who just left college,' Rahm said. 'It wasn't that long ago when I was counting the days and how much I could spend a day to be able to eat the last day of the month. It's hard not to think about it for any of us. But I think more than that, we all play for the pride of being named FedEx Cup champions.' And then there's Perez, who is playing East Lake because he can. That's something he could never say until now.
  • New St. Louis mayor navigates racial strife after acquittal
    New St. Louis mayor navigates racial strife after acquittal
    After defeating three leading black candidates, the new white mayor of St. Louis is carefully navigating racial strife that culminated in days of protest over the acquittal of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black suspect. Lyda Krewson watched as her city and some suburbs filled for days with thousands of protesters angry at the acquittal and upset with broader issues of racial inequality. The mayor says St. Louis can be a leader in addressing inequity, but she also faces criticism from those who want her to do more and pushback from others who want strong support for police or insist racism is not an issue. 'At the end of the day, she doesn't ever want to come off as being insensitive to the anger and the frustration that people are exemplifying as a result of the verdict,' Democratic state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed said. 'However, she doesn't want to go too far and not be supportive of law enforcement. It's a balancing act for her.' Protesters took to the streets Friday after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. While the protests have been mostly nonviolent, there was some vandalism and unrest in the hours after organized demonstrations ended last weekend. Police in some instances have given demonstrators a wide berth and essentially acted as traffic control. But in other cases, including when a window at Krewson's home was broken Friday, hundreds of officers in riot gear responded with tear gas and pepper spray. The mayor, who took office in April, has stressed that peaceful protests should be protected but violence and vandalism will not be tolerated. She downplayed the incident at her home. 'I'm not the story here,' she said. 'I got a few broken windows. They are replaced.' From the start, her term as mayor has been marked by racial division in the city. She narrowly won a crowded Democratic primary in March after dominating in mostly white south St. Louis. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and two other black candidates split the vote on the predominantly black north side, and Krewson defeated Jones by fewer than 900 votes. There's still lingering bitterness and frustration that a black candidate was not elected to lead the majority-minority city that is heavily Democratic, Nasheed said. But Krewson said she's trying to represent people of color by 'going to them, talking to them, having people in my cabinet who represent that point of view' and listening. Krewson is no stranger to St. Louis government. She was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 1997. She also previously worked as an accountant and chief financial officer at a design and planning firm. The day after she took office, she announced the early retirement of Police Chief Sam Dotson, who had presided over the department through the often-tumultuous period that followed the death of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old shot in 2014 by a white officer in the suburb of Ferguson. At the time, Krewson said the chief was not forced out but decided to step aside after meeting with the mayor. Krewson also hired a woman active in reforms in Ferguson to direct racial equity initiatives, and she pushed for the removal of a Confederate monument in the city. In response to recent protests, the mayor said demonstrators' complaints are valid and that the city is dealing with 'institutional racism.' She has repeatedly said she's listening to protesters, and she decried police chants of 'Whose streets? Our streets!' — a common chant among protesters — after officers made dozens of arrests downtown Sunday. The mayor has pledged to seek change while acknowledging that some don't believe change is a priority. 'The only option is to move forward,' Krewson said. 'Not because of the protests, not because of the Stockley case, but because it is past time. Because it is necessary for St. Louis to grow and thrive. Because it's my job.' Her words have been met with some skepticism. Krewson was planning to meet with protesters, but as of Tuesday afternoon had not yet done so. One organizer said protesters went to Krewson's neighborhood Friday because she was not on the streets speaking with them. The mayor also postponed town hall meetings scheduled for the week. She said the meetings probably would have been packed beyond capacity and unproductive. 'You can't say that people feel heard by saying that you're reading their tweets and reading their Facebook posts,' Jones said. 'Ninety percent of this job is showing up. People want to see and touch the people who represent them. Canceling the rest of your town halls at such a critical juncture in the history of our city, made people feel that she didn't care.' Nasheed praised the mayor as transparent and said she's so far doing 'a fine job.' 'She's telling the truth. We are dealing with institutionalized racism,' Nasheed said. 'However, at the end of the day the question is: What's the solution?
  • Immigrant taken by ICE from Texas courthouse was killed in Mexico
    Immigrant taken by ICE from Texas courthouse was killed in Mexico
    Juan Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife warned a federal judge this spring that her husband would be killed if the U.S. government followed through with his deportation. Her prediction came true last week. Three months after the former Austin, Texas, resident was taken back to Central Mexico by federal authorities, his body was found on the side of a road in San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato, near where he had been living with his wife’s family. >> Read more trending news Coronilla-Guerrero’s death comes six months after federal immigration agents took the rare step of entering the Travis County criminal courthouse to detain him on charges of illegal reentry — a move that escalated fears about ICE’s crackdown on unauthorized immigrants. “I knew,” said Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife, who has returned to Mexico and spoke to the American-Statesman on the condition of anonymity because she fears for her family’s safety. “I knew that if he came back here, they were going to kill him, and look, that’s what happened. That’s what happened.” She suspects the 28-year-old was killed by the same gangs that had prompted the family’s move to Austin in the first place. Since the Trump administration ramped up deportations of people living in the U.S. illegally, immigration activists, attorneys and the relatives of deported immigrants have warned of the heavy collateral damage to families and of safety risks in Mexico related to drug trafficking and gangs. “There’s a real reason people want to come here. I don’t think it’s going to change,” said Austin attorney Daniel Betts, a lawyer who defended Coronilla-Guerrero in criminal court. Armed intruders In the middle of the night on Sept. 12, Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife says four armed men barged into a house owned by her family in San Luis de la Paz. She had stayed behind in Austin with one of their children and was not at the home on the night of his death. The intruders pointed a gun at her mother while they scoured the house, until they found Coronilla-Guerrero asleep in bed with their son, his wife said. They ripped the father from the bed and held a pistol to his head, she said. Coronilla-Guerrero told his son, “‘Don’t worry, my love. Don’t worry,’” his wife said. The next morning, Coronilla-Guerrero’s body was found, some 40 minutes away from their home. Local Mexican police declined to release information about the case. Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife said police have not told her anything. A spokesman with the Mexican Consulate in Austin said he had no details. An autopsy report obtained by the Statesman confirms basic information, saying Coronilla-Guerrero was killed by gunshot wounds in a homicide. Local media reports said six other people were killed in the area around the time of Coronilla-Guerrero’s death. Deportees are targeted Coronilla-Guerrero was taken into federal custody on March 3, as he waited for a routine court appearance on misdemeanor charges of family violence and marijuana possession. News of the arrest stoked fear that ICE would use the courts as a hunting ground for people they suspected of living in the country illegally. However, ICE has made no other known arrests there since that day. Coronilla-Guerrero had been deported before, in 2008, but eventually made his way back to the U.S. and was working for a construction company in Buda when he was arrested for the misdemeanors. Asked about his family violence charge, the wife said it was a misunderstanding and that he never hit her. He was granted a bond and later was sentenced to time served after pleading no contest. He had been arrested once before, when he was 18, for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Early this year, Coronilla-Guerrero was one of the jail inmates who Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez had refused to hold for federal immigration officials because of her controversial policy not to honor so-called detention requests for most inmates suspected of being in the country illegally. The Travis County sheriff’s office honors such requests only for those charged with the most serious crimes – among them, murder, human trafficking and child sex abuse. “Juan was a very nice young man who always had a smile on his face,” said local attorney David Peterson, who represented Coronilla-Guerrero in federal court on the illegal entry charge. “This is a true tragedy for him and his family. Deportation should never be a death sentence.” Immigration experts said gangs often prey on deported immigrants, kidnapping them at dangerous border crossing points in Tamaulipas and Coahuila and holding them while their loved ones come up with ransom payments. Mexican officials have encouraged the U.S. government to take immigrants to safer interior locations, such as Mexico City. “It really is an act of violence at this point to continue the immigration policies that the government is currently pushing that are sending so many people back to their deaths,” said Bethany Carson, an immigration researcher and organizer for nonprofit Grassroots Leadership. Leaving Austin Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife said they had chosen Austin because of its Mexican population and because they believed they would face less racism. But in recent years, the political climate changed and state laws like Senate Bill 4, the so-called sanctuary city ban, were passed, she said. “Even though it was illegally, we brought our kids to give them a better future,” she said, but in the end, “it wasn’t possible.” Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife, who did not have legal authorization to live in the U.S., said she traveled to Mexico for the funeral and has no plans to return to Austin. Without papers and without a second income, it would be too difficult, she said. Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife described her husband as a good father who worked hard to support his children. Even after his return to Mexico, she said he called often to tell his family he loved them. A friend said Coronilla-Guerrero often gave her diapers and milk for her children when her husband was out of town for work. “Yes, he made mistakes in the past, but he had a family,” Coronilla-Guerrero’s wife said. “It wasn’t fair because he had changed. Because all people change, and he had changed for the better.”
  • VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students
    VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students
    Community members are reacting to video from a local middle school showing a teacher caught in the middle of a fight. School officials are remaining tight-lipped about the incident, but residents are not. Channel 2 Action News spoke residents who were in disbelief when they saw YouTube video of an incident inside a classroom at Rome Middle School in Floyd County. “That’s a very unfortunate situation, unfortunate for that teacher to get caught up in that,” said resident Rosemary Ringer. TRENDING STORIES: Man missing for 20 years found in truck at bottom of river Police: Robbers lured delivery driver to vacant house before shootout Bond granted for suspects in violent Georgia Tech protests The cell phone video appears to show two students fighting, with a teacher standing in the middle, then getting caught in a crossfire of slaps. “People just taking things into their own hands and not stopping, taking a breath, assessing the situation,” said resident Abby Holcomb. Channel 2 Action News reached out to Rome school district officials to find out what happened. At first, they told us they didn’t know what we were talking about. But after we sent them the video, the superintendent called and said they are aware of the incident but had no further comment. Officials did not tell us when it happened or the circumstances. Residents said the situation highlights what some teachers have to deal with. “I know my daughter went to school for early childhood and once she got in the classroom and saw the behavior of the students, she said, ‘It’s not for me’ and she took another avenue and I can’t blame her,” Holcomb said. The superintendent said he would not tell us about any disciplinary action, citing privacy issues. Residents we spoke with said Rome Middle School is a good school and they believe this was an isolated incident.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.