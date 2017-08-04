Listen Live
JUST IN: Body pulled from Chattahoochee River
Close

JUST IN: Body pulled from Chattahoochee River

JUST IN: Body pulled from Chattahoochee River
A rescue team pulled a body from the Chattahoochee River. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

JUST IN: Body pulled from Chattahoochee River

By: Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A swift water rescue team pulled a body from the Chattahoochee River about 5 p.m. Thursday at Medlock Bridge Park in Duluth, Gwinnett County officials said. 

The victim was removed from the bottom of the river, given CPR and taken to the hospital, Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. 

“The victim was reportedly unaccounted for according to witnesses,” Rutledge said. 

— Please return to AJC.com for updates. 

﻿In other news:

JUST IN: Body pulled from Chattahoochee River

