Local
Hundreds march in Atlanta to protest Charlottesville violence
Close

Hundreds march in Atlanta to protest Charlottesville violence

Marchers said they saw the images coming out of Virginia and knew they couldn't stand around any longer.

Hundreds march in Atlanta to protest Charlottesville violence

By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

It took local activists about 30 minutes to plan an impromptu march Saturday night to protest and condemn violence in Charlottesville, Virgina.

Several local civil rights groups reacted to the images they saw broadcast from a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier in the day, Channel 2 Action News reported.

PHOTOS: Violence at ‘Unite the Right’ rally

James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people who gathered in protest of the white nationalists. 

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the street, was killed and 19 people were injured, the Associated Press confirmed with hospital officials. Altogether 35 people were treated for injuries.

MORE: Fundraiser for family of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer nets $42K

MORE: 3 dead, 35 injured after 'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence in Charlottesville

Fields was arrested and charged with second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death, according to police.

Hundreds marched about 1 mile from the Hyatt Regency hotel to the state capitol in Atlanta.

Many of the Atlanta activists were in town for a Netroot Nations event dedicated to energize a legion of new activists ahead of next year’s midterms, derail Trump’s agenda and lay the groundwork to oust him in 2020, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

MORE: Why thousands of liberal activists are headed to Atlanta for Netroots

Close

Hundreds march in Atlanta to protest Charlottesville violence

Organizer Nikema Williams said nonviolent demonstrations help communities heal.

“There are people that are hurting and need to be in community,” Williams said. “They need to express what they’re feeling and express their thoughts and their pain.”

Keyette Tisha Barnes is director of policy and legislation at the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, a nonprofit organization with a mission of “working together to empower and mobilize the people of Georgia towards justice and equity for all,” according to its website.

She said the march Saturday was the perfect example of a peaceful demonstration.

“There’s no pitchforks and fire,” Barnes said. We’re just here to say as Americans, we do not stand for that.”

The people who demonstarted Saturday night said they wanted to peacefully present their message.

“This is all about structural white supremacy and racism and it needs to end today,” Nelini Stamp told Channel 2. 

The Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialsts of America organization plans to march at 7 p.m. Sunday in Woodruff Park.


News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump faulted for not explicitly rebuking white supremacists
    Trump faulted for not explicitly rebuking white supremacists
    President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia, with lawmakers saying he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. Trump, while on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf club, addressed the nation Saturday soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, a college town where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for march. The president did not single out any group, instead blaming 'many sides' for the violence. 'Hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now,' he said. 'We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and ... true affection for each other.' Trump condemned 'in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.' He added: 'It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time.' He did not answer questions from reporters about whether he rejected the support of white nationalists or whether he believed the car crash was an example of domestic terrorism. Aides who appeared on the Sunday news shows said the White House did believe those things, but many fellow Republicans demanded that Trump personally denounce the white supremacists. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., tweeted: 'Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.' Added Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.: 'Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It's the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be.' GOP Chris Christie of New Jersey, a staunch Trump supporter, wrote: 'We reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville. Everyone in leadership must speak out.' On the Democrat side, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York said 'of course we condemn ALL that hate stands for. Until @POTUS specifically condemns alt-right action in Charlottesville, he hasn't done his job.' The president's only public statement early Sunday was a retweet saluting two Virginia state police officers killed in helicopter crash after being dispatched to monitor the Charlottesville clashes. The previous day, Trump tweeted condolences to those officers soon after the helicopter crashed. His tweet sending condolences to the woman killed in the protests came more than five hours after the incident. Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said Sunday that he considered the attack in Charlottesville to be terrorism: 'I certainly think anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism,' McMaster told ABC's 'This Week.' 'It meets the definition of terrorism. But what this is, what you see here, is you see someone who is a criminal, who is committing a criminal act against fellow Americans.' The president's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, defended the president's statement by suggesting that some of the counter-protesters were violent too. When pressed, he specifically condemned the racist groups. The president's daughter and White House aide, Ivanka Trump, tweeted Sunday morning: 'There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.' White nationalists had assembled in Charlottesville to vent their frustration against the city's plans to take down a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters massed in opposition. A few hours after violent encounters between the two groups, a car drove into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. The driver was later taken into custody. Alt-right leader Richard Spencer and former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke attended the demonstrations. Duke told reporters that the white nationalists were working to 'fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.' Trump's speech also drew praise from the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which wrote: 'Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. ... No condemnation at all.' The website had been promoting the Charlottesville demonstration as part of its 'Summer of Hate' edition. Mayor Michael Signer, a Democrat, said he was disgusted that the white nationalists had come to his town and blamed Trump for inflaming racial prejudices with his campaign last year. 'I'm not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you're seeing in American today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president,' he said. Trump, as a candidate, frequently came under scrutiny for being slow to offer his condemnation of white supremacists. His strongest denunciation of the movement has not come voluntarily, only when asked, and he occasionally trafficked in retweets of racist social media posts during his campaign. His chief strategist, Steve Bannon, once declared that his former news site, Breitbart, was 'the platform for the alt-right.' ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?
    Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?
    A 20-year-old Ohio man has been charged with second-degree murder after police said he drove into people protesting a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. >> Driver of car that plowed into crowd protesting white nationalists identified >> 2 dead in Charlottesville helicopter crash >> 3 dead, 35 injured after 'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence in Charlottesville According to the Huffington Post, James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, near Toledo, also faces three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in a death.  >> PHOTOS: Violence erupts at ‘Unite the Right’ rally A 32-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was killed and 19 others hurt in the incident, authorities said. >> Read more trending news Here's what we know about Fields: >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Walmart says photo showing back to school gun display was a prank
    Walmart says photo showing back to school gun display was a prank
    Walmart has determined that a photo making the rounds on the internet showing a sign that reads “Own The School Year Like A Hero” on top of a gun display was just a prank. >> Read more trending news The store gave its assessment of a picture linking gun sales to school preparedness. The photo, tweeted by @OMGItsBirdman Wednesday, caused a lot of controversy on the internet due to sensitivity about school shootings, and it has been retweeted more than 40,000 times. “We have definite proof it was a prank,” Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson told The Associated Press on Friday. “This is a result of a collective effort by a number of associates who take things like this seriously.” Crowson did not specify what proof Walmart had and he did not say that the sign was placed there for a staged photo or if an employee or customer moved the sign there or if it was placed there by mistake. Related: Walmart apologizes after viral photo appears to show guns under back-to-school sign A Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, was initially suggested as the location of the photo, but Crowson said that was not the case. The photo was posted on Wednesday, and a look at Walmart’s tweets and replies on its official Twitter account shows that it has been responding with constant apologies since then. USA Today reported that Walmart responded to many unhappy Twitter users, saying the sign is “definitely not okay” and a “regrettable situation.” Some people on social media were wise to this being a prank, while @GR3GB3 said the negative swarm to the sign is “why our country sucks.” “No one has a sense of humor anymore,” the user tweeted. Still, a number of people criticized the company on social media, expressing disgust. “Lemme just scoop my jaw off the floor,” @JacobAWare tweeted. “I’ve seen a lot of disturbing pictures of folks shopping at WalMart, but this tops them all,” @Jethro_blue wrote.
  • Suspect shot during traffic stop in Clarkesville
    Suspect shot during traffic stop in Clarkesville
    A suspect was shot during a traffic stop outside Clarkesville Sunday. Habersham County sheriff’s officials tell Channel 2 Action News there was a BOLO for an aggravated assault suspect in Clarkesville. They said deputies saw the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, a deputy shot the suspect, sheriff’s officials said. TRENDING STORIES: 20-year-old charged with murder after car plows through crowd in Virginia Community mourns high school soccer coach killed in crash 2 dead in police helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia They said no deputies were hurt during the incident. Sheriff’s officials did not comment on the suspect’s condition. We have photographer on the way to Clarkesville to learn more about what happened. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
