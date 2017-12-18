Many passengers whose travel plans were foiled after a massive power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday are wondering how they’ll be able to collect their displaced checked luggage.
The outage left planes and passengers stranded for hours, forced airlines to cancel more than 1,100 flights and created a logistical nightmare during the already-busy holiday travel season.
Here’s how some airlines are advising passengers to get their bags.
Delta Air Lines
The Atlanta-based company has established a dedicated line to assist customers with checked luggage that was impacted by the disruption. Customers, including Air France-KLM customers, can call 1-888-977-1005 to arrange for baggage delivery.
Customers are encouraged to call the dedicated line rather than going to an airport baggage service office because of congestion.
Delta controls more than three-quarters of the market at Hartsfield-Jackson.
American Airlines
All American Airlines customers claimed their bags Sunday, according to spokesman Ross Feinstein. The airline has 47 flights a day at Hartsfield-Jackson, and passengers on three flights that arrived during the outage were able to get their luggage from the planes, Feinstein said.
American Airlines is operating normally Monday.
Southwest Airlines
Customers whose final destination was Atlanta may visit the Southwest Baggage Service Office near the baggage claim area to retrieve baggage. All baggage that was scheduled to transfer via Atlanta to another airport will be sent to the customer’s final destination, and the receiving Southwest Station will contact the customer once the baggage arrives. Customers who need additional assistance should call 1-800-435-9792.
Other airlines
A United spokeswoman said Monday afternoon that they were preparing a response to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s questions about baggage claim.
Don’t see your airline? Phone numbers and websites for Atlanta airport’s passenger airlines are listed here.
