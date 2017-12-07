Listen Live
Local
Close

Photo Credit: File photo
Rover released data on 2017’s dog naming trends this week.

By: Amanda C. Coyne The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You might be seeing more Gucci Manes and fewer Waffles at the dog park this year, according to dog walking app Rover.

The app released data on 2017’s top dog-naming trends in the U.S. and metro Atlanta this week. In Atlanta, names of rappers like Gucci Mane and Future surged 83 percent in 2017. Food-themed names, including Peaches and Grits, are down by 39 percent in 2017.

Donate, adopt at Gwinnett shelter and get a free pet photo with Santa 

‘Doggie kissing booth’ to be held at Atlanta pet supply store

The top names for male and female dogs are a little more traditional than a poodle named Andre 3000. The top male dog names in metro Atlanta are:

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Bentley

5. Buddy

6. Jack

7. Bear

8. Rocky

9. Zeus

10. Duke

The top female dog names in metro Atlanta are:

1. Bella

2. Lucy

3. Sadie

4. Daisy

5. Lola

6. Luna

7. Molly

8. Maggie

9. Chloe

10. Bailey

Rover used their database of customer dog names to determine the national and regional naming trends. Data collected in Atlanta includes names for 70,000 dogs. Learn more about the national trends here.

News

