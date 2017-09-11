Listen Live
Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

local
Close

Meteorologist Karen Minton has your Monday afternoon weather forecast.

Jennifer Brett , Ben Brasch and Joshua Sharpe The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Nearly 1.5 million Georgians were without power on Monday as Irma continued its slow march through the state.

Two deaths in the state have been blamed on the tropical storm so far. One was a 55-year-old man killed after a tree smashed through his home in Sandy Springs. He was sleeping at the time.  A South Georgia man died after heavy winds swept him off his roof Monday morning in Worth County.  Neither has been publicly identified.

Now a tropical storm, Irma was still packing a powerful punch with 60 mph winds.

The storm is walloping the Georgia Coast.

Savannah and especially Tybee, it’s low-lying barrier island neighbor, were initially projected to receive a more direct hot from Irma. With the forecast shifting so far to the west, many residents opted to stay, figuring the costal Georgia area would be spared.

It wasn’t.  

By Monday afternoon, portions of Savannah’s River District, a popular tourist draw, was more river than street. A car left near the Talmadage Memorial Bridge (closed on Sunday due to concerns over high winds) was almost completely submerged by the swollen Savannah River.

Out on Tybee, some holdouts who decided to ride out the storm ended up having to find alternative accommodations quickly when their homes were engulfed by surging water.

Further South, on the waterfront in St. Marys - where tourists typically embark on trips to Cumberland Island - boats were sunk and docks destroyed.

The styrofoam that once kept the docks afloat littered the streets in big chunks and tiny specks. The smell of diesel fuel filled the whipping air. 

"I'm third generation from here and we've never seen anything like this," said Bill Gross.

RELATED:  Georgia’s insurance agency plans help in Irma’s aftermath

MORE: Where is tropical storm Irma now? Follow its track through Georgia

(Jennifer Brett/AJC)
A huge water oak crashed down on a house in Ardsley ParK in Savannah, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
Photo Credit: (Jennifer Brett/AJC)
A huge water oak crashed down on a house in Ardsley ParK in Savannah, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

As of 2 p.m., the center of Irma had moved over southwest Georgia near Valdosta. It was moving north-northwest at about 17 mph, heading in the direction of Alabama.

Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties were receiving “historic flooding — worse than Matthew,” said Catherin Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. 

After devastating parts of the Caribbean, Irma slammed into South Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Saturday. It  slowly weakened thereafter as it churned up the west coast of Florida.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, after a briefing by state emergency management officials, said the worst of the outages were in the counties of Chatham (Savannah); Lowndes (Valdosta); and Brooks (just to the west of Lowndes). More than half of Lowndes’ 114,000 people were without power, county officials said.

Even as Georgia works to secure its own citizens, it is offering help to its battered neighbor. The Georgia Department of Defense is sending 600 troops to Florida to help with relief efforts there.

Winds, rains picking up in metro Atlanta

Irma began unleashing high winds and heavy rains Monday afternoon in metro Atlanta — though perhaps not quite as high or as heavy as earlier feared.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said metro Atlanta should see the worst begin to abate after 10 p.m. Metro Atlanta could experience wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph this afternoon and evening, and receive as much as 4 inches of rain.

The chance of tornados spinning off the storm has declined because of cooler-than-expected temperatures, forecasters said.

(Bo Emerson)
Two residents of McKinnon Drive in Decatur look at a tree that took down a powerline and blocked access to their cul-de-sac
Photo Credit: (Bo Emerson)
Two residents of McKinnon Drive in Decatur look at a tree that took down a powerline and blocked access to their cul-de-sac

Irma’s historic havoc reached into South Georgia early Monday morning. Sustained winds in Valdosta, for example, were clocked in the 40s. 

RELATED: MARTA to resume limited service Tuesday

MORE: Where homes are at the most risk of flooding in Georgia 

The Georgia Department of Transportation expressed concern that the relatively mild conditions in Atlanta Monday morning would lull some into thinking that it’ll be safe to drive all day. It almost certainly won’t be.

Anyone caught on the road on their way home this afternoon could find conditions dramatically worse, GDOT warned.

Metro Atlanta today is under its first-ever tropical storm warning, and Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency in all 159 counties — the first time a Georgia governor has done so.

For the first time in its history, MARTA shut down both train and bus service on Monday because of the danger of high winds. 

Also, all metro public schools and most government offices and courts were closed Monday. 

Delta Air Lines said it had canceled 800 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Intenational Airport. Southwest said it had scratched all flights into and out of Atlanta after 1 p.m. 

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 300 dogs and cats from central Florida and the Georgia coast, and is preparing for another 1,000 four-legged evacuees at a former Home Depot store in Roswell.

Contributing: Staff writers Rhonda Cook, Lauren Johnson, Joshua Sharpe, Kelly Yamanouchi and Fiza Pirani.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. Multiple people have died and millions are without power across Florida. In Georgia, heavy rain and winds continue to damage homes and thousands are without power. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on woman driving down road
    VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on woman driving down road
    A man driving on Highway 92 captured a scary scene on his dash cam video. Michael Hand was heading from Griffin to Fayetteville Monday afternoon as Hurricane Irma moved through Georgia. Video shows a large tree fall across the road just ahead of the car in front of him. We are reaching out to both the man who shot the video and the woman in the car and will bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com. The white SUV that Hand was driving behind ran straight into the tree and flipped up almost vertically before landing back its wheels. [DOWNLOAD: Channel 2 Action News App] Channel 2 Action News spoke to the daughter of the woman who was in the SUV when it happened. She told us her mom is going to be OK. We posted this video on Facebook. You can share it with your friends and family as a warning about what can happen while driving in a storm. We have teams of reporters and photographers fanned out throughout Florida and Georgia for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Irma.    Severe Weather Team 2 is working to bring you the latest forecasts and LIVE coverage from some of the most heavily impacted areas as the massive storm approaches Georgia.   Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News over the next several days for the most updated information around the clock.  
