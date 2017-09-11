Nearly 1.5 million Georgians were without power on Monday as Irma continued its slow march through the state.

Two deaths in the state have been blamed on the tropical storm so far. One was a 55-year-old man killed after a tree smashed through his home in Sandy Springs. He was sleeping at the time. A South Georgia man died after heavy winds swept him off his roof Monday morning in Worth County. Neither has been publicly identified.

Now a tropical storm, Irma was still packing a powerful punch with 60 mph winds.

The storm is walloping the Georgia Coast.

Savannah and especially Tybee, it’s low-lying barrier island neighbor, were initially projected to receive a more direct hot from Irma. With the forecast shifting so far to the west, many residents opted to stay, figuring the costal Georgia area would be spared.

It wasn’t.

By Monday afternoon, portions of Savannah’s River District, a popular tourist draw, was more river than street. A car left near the Talmadage Memorial Bridge (closed on Sunday due to concerns over high winds) was almost completely submerged by the swollen Savannah River.

Out on Tybee, some holdouts who decided to ride out the storm ended up having to find alternative accommodations quickly when their homes were engulfed by surging water.

Further South, on the waterfront in St. Marys - where tourists typically embark on trips to Cumberland Island - boats were sunk and docks destroyed.

The styrofoam that once kept the docks afloat littered the streets in big chunks and tiny specks. The smell of diesel fuel filled the whipping air.

"I'm third generation from here and we've never seen anything like this," said Bill Gross.

(Jennifer Brett/AJC) A huge water oak crashed down on a house in Ardsley ParK in Savannah, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

(Jennifer Brett/AJC) A huge water oak crashed down on a house in Ardsley ParK in Savannah, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

As of 2 p.m., the center of Irma had moved over southwest Georgia near Valdosta. It was moving north-northwest at about 17 mph, heading in the direction of Alabama.

Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties were receiving “historic flooding — worse than Matthew,” said Catherin Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

After devastating parts of the Caribbean, Irma slammed into South Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Saturday. It slowly weakened thereafter as it churned up the west coast of Florida.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, after a briefing by state emergency management officials, said the worst of the outages were in the counties of Chatham (Savannah); Lowndes (Valdosta); and Brooks (just to the west of Lowndes). More than half of Lowndes’ 114,000 people were without power, county officials said.

Even as Georgia works to secure its own citizens, it is offering help to its battered neighbor. The Georgia Department of Defense is sending 600 troops to Florida to help with relief efforts there.

Winds, rains picking up in metro Atlanta

Irma began unleashing high winds and heavy rains Monday afternoon in metro Atlanta — though perhaps not quite as high or as heavy as earlier feared.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said metro Atlanta should see the worst begin to abate after 10 p.m. Metro Atlanta could experience wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph this afternoon and evening, and receive as much as 4 inches of rain.

The chance of tornados spinning off the storm has declined because of cooler-than-expected temperatures, forecasters said.

(Bo Emerson) Two residents of McKinnon Drive in Decatur look at a tree that took down a powerline and blocked access to their cul-de-sac

(Bo Emerson) Two residents of McKinnon Drive in Decatur look at a tree that took down a powerline and blocked access to their cul-de-sac

Irma’s historic havoc reached into South Georgia early Monday morning. Sustained winds in Valdosta, for example, were clocked in the 40s.

The Georgia Department of Transportation expressed concern that the relatively mild conditions in Atlanta Monday morning would lull some into thinking that it’ll be safe to drive all day. It almost certainly won’t be.

Anyone caught on the road on their way home this afternoon could find conditions dramatically worse, GDOT warned.

Metro Atlanta today is under its first-ever tropical storm warning, and Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency in all 159 counties — the first time a Georgia governor has done so.

County personnel monitoring developments w/ Tropical Storm #Irma from @AFCEMA offices downtown. Crews tracking storm to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/MOEIrPOuCX — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) September 11, 2017

For the first time in its history, MARTA shut down both train and bus service on Monday because of the danger of high winds.

Also, all metro public schools and most government offices and courts were closed Monday.

Delta Air Lines said it had canceled 800 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Intenational Airport. Southwest said it had scratched all flights into and out of Atlanta after 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 300 dogs and cats from central Florida and the Georgia coast, and is preparing for another 1,000 four-legged evacuees at a former Home Depot store in Roswell.

Contributing: Staff writers Rhonda Cook, Lauren Johnson, Joshua Sharpe, Kelly Yamanouchi and Fiza Pirani.

