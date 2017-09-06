Listen Live
Local
Gwinnett school gets new technology to help students in need
Close

Gwinnett school gets new technology to help students in need

Gwinnett school gets new technology to help students in need

Gwinnett school gets new technology to help students in need

By: Sandra Parrish

A Gwinnett County high school is getting new technology to make sure its low-income students get the food they need.

 

Berkmar High has operated its food pantry called a Care Closet since last October, but now it will be easier to track how much food is taken and what needs to be replenished.

 

Joe Hessling of 365 Retail Markets is donating his company’s technology that will allow the school to scan items taken by students while a second application, donated by Randy Smith of Lightspeed Automation, will keep a running total of what needs to be replenished.

 

“We actually can tract what’s being taken, what are the most popular items, (and) what are things that are staples that we should carry from health and beauty aids to certain food-type products,” Smith tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

 

Based on the information, word will go out to community food banks and other organizations what donations are needed.

 

Senior Lauren Seroyer, who founded the first Care Closet at Peachtree Ridge High School two years ago, helped launch the one at Berkmar last year. She’s thrilled with the new technology that she hopes will carry over to the 11 schools in Gwinnett and five other states that have them.

 

“It will allow our whole entire process to run so much smoother and it will allow us to better collect data,” she says.

 

Seroyer is also excited by the fact that special needs students at Berkmar will learn the technology and help run the Care Closet.

 

“It’s just a way for everyone to get involved,” she says.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • The Latest: Hurricane Irma blacks out much of Puerto Rico
    The Latest: Hurricane Irma blacks out much of Puerto Rico
    The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 12:30 a.m. Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea Authorities are also struggling to get aid to small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm's record 185 mph (298 kph) winds earlier Wednesday. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne says nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged when the hurricane's core crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday and about 60 percent of the island's roughly 1,400 people are homeless. He says a 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm. ____ 8:30 p.m. The tourist board for the Caribbean island of Anguilla says the major resorts on the island survived a hit from Hurricane Irma but many private homes have been damaged. It also says that the airport did not sustain any major damage but that it remains closed along with two ports. Irma lashed the small British island territory with heavy wind and rain Wednesday. There were no reports of any deaths from the storm.
  • Hurricane Irma blacks out Puerto Rico, heads for Hispaniola
    Hurricane Irma blacks out Puerto Rico, heads for Hispaniola
    Hurricane Irma blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea, and it headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti. To the east, authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm's record 185 mph (298 kph) winds earlier Wednesday, while people in Florida rushed to get ready for a possible direct hit on the Miami area. Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out. Nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged when the hurricane's core crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday and about 60 percent of its roughly 1,400 residents were left homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press. 'It is just really a horrendous situation,' Browne said after returning to Antigua from a plane trip to the neighboring island. He said roads and telecommunications systems were wrecked and recovery would take months, if not years. A 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm, Browne told the AP. On St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Laura Strickling spent 12 hours hunkered down with her husband and 1-year-old daughter in a boarded-up basement apartment with no power as the storm raged outside. They emerged to find the lush island in tatters. Many of their neighbors' homes were damaged and once-dense vegetation was largely gone. 'There are no leaves. It is crazy. One of the things we loved about St. Thomas is that it was so green. And it's gone,' Strickling said. 'It will take years for this community to get back on its feet.' Significant damage was also reported on St. Martin, an island split between French and Dutch control. Photos and video circulating on social media showed major damage to the airport in Philipsburg and the coastal village of Marigot heavily flooded. France sent emergency food and water there and to the French island of St. Bart's, where Irma ripped off roofs and knocked out electricity. Dutch marines who flew to St. Martin and two other Dutch island reported extensive damage but no deaths or injuries. By late Wednesday, the center of the storm was about 85 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph). More than half the island of Puerto Rico was without power, leaving 900,000 in the dark and nearly 50,000 without water, the U.S. territory's emergency management agency said in the midst of the storm. Fourteen hospitals were using generators after losing power, and trees and light poles were strewn across roads. Puerto Rico's public power company warned before the storm hit that some areas could be left without power from four to six months because its staff has been reduced and its infrastructure weakened by the island's decade-long economic slump. State maintenance worker Juan Tosado said he was without power for three months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989. 'I expect the same from this storm. It's going to be bad,' he said. President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to remove debris and give other services that will largely be paid for by the U.S. government. Pauline Jackson, a 59-year-old registered nurse from Florida visiting Puerto Rico, said she had tried to leave before the storm but all flights were sold out. She has a reservation to fly out Friday and is worried about her home in Tampa. 'When you're from Florida, you understand a Category 5 hurricane,' she said. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted Irma would remain at Category 4 or 5 for the next day or two as passes just to the north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, nears the Turks & Caicos and parts of the Bahamas by Thursday night and skirts Cuba on Friday night into Saturday. It will then likely head north toward Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida sometime Sunday, and Gov. Rick Scott said he planned to activate 7,000 National Guard soldiers by Friday. He warned that Irma is 'bigger, faster and stronger' than Hurricane Andrew, which wiped out entire neighborhoods in south Florida 25 years ago. Experts worried that Irma could rake the entire Florida east coast from Miami to Jacksonville and then head into Savannah, Georgia, and the Carolinas, striking highly populated and developed areas. 'This could easily be the most costly storm in U.S. history, which is saying a lot considering what just happened two weeks ago,' said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami. ___ Associated Press writer Danica Coto reported this story in San Juan and AP writer Anika Kentish reported from St. John's, Antigua. AP writers Seth Borenstein in Washington, Michael Weissenstein in Havana and Ben Fox in Miami contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Case targets use of public funds to repair houses of worship
    Case targets use of public funds to repair houses of worship
    Can public funds be used to restore Massachusetts' historic churches? That's the question before the state's highest court Thursday in a closely watched case that could have a big impact on historic preservation in Massachusetts. A group of Acton residents say the state's constitution bars the town from giving more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded grants to the Acton Congregational Church to refurbish stained glass windows and identify other needs. The town is urging the Supreme Judicial Court to uphold a ruling from a lower court, which said the funding is appropriate because it's supporting the preservation of a historic structure, not furthering a religious purpose. 'Whether a historic resource is owned by the Town, a religious institution, a non-profit or another private party, the ravages of time are equally destructive, the need for protection is equally compelling the irreplaceable loss would be equally unforgiving,' a lawyer for the town said in its brief. Acton is being backed by preservation groups and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. The American Civil Liberties Union is supporting the residents, who say they should not be forced to aid a religious entity with their tax dollars. 'Acton citizens may choose to support (or not support) the Church here, or any other house or worship, through personal contributions of money or other resources. The Town may not make that choice for them,' an attorney for the residents said in their brief. More than 300 projects involving religious institutions have already been funded through the Community Preservation Act, Acton's attorney said. The town argues that a ruling in favor of the residents could also threaten preservation grant funding for other nonprofit and charitable groups. The initial lawsuit also challenged a grant to the South Acton Congregational Church, but it has since withdrawn its application for the funds.
  • Cousins charged in deaths of 4 men found buried due in court
    Cousins charged in deaths of 4 men found buried due in court
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four men who were found buried on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm are due in court for a preliminary hearing. Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo and 20-year-old Sean Kratz are scheduled to appear in county court in Doylestown on Thursday. DiNardo admitted to killing the men on his parent's farm in July. His lawyer has said DiNardo confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek the death penalty. Kratz is charged with killing three of the men. Kratz's attorney has vowed to offer a 'vigorous' defense. Prosecutors say the bodies of three of the men were found buried in a common grave. The fourth man was found in a separate location. All four had been shot and at least three had been set on fire.
