Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
72°
H -
L 65

!
Traffic
DONATE:

Cox Media Group: Help for Houston Fundraiser

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
72°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H -° L 65°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 65°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 54°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Gwinnett school collects diapers for hurricane victims
Close

Gwinnett school collects diapers for hurricane victims

Gwinnett school collects diapers for hurricane victims
Students at Couch Middle School help teacher Jeanine Kennedy with diaper collection.

Gwinnett school collects diapers for hurricane victims

By: Sandra Parrish

A Gwinnett County middle school is doing its part to help hurricane victims in Houston.  

Couch Middle School will be collecting diapers for both kids and adults affected by Harvey through next Monday.  

The idea was that of seventh grade science teacher Jeanine Kennedy who runs the school’s positive behavior committee which strives to model kindness. She wanted the school to do something to help those displaced by the storm. 

“When we came to the realization that relief organizations don’t provide diapers, we saw that as a huge need and we decided that’s the route we wanted take,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish. 

Kennedy says the school’s administration quickly got on board and decided to hold a diaper drive. The school collected 10,000 on the first day. 

Seventh grader Gema Crespo is among students helping with collections. 

“I think it’s amazing because it’s just good to see how a lot of kids care about this and are bringing in a lot of diapers to help out,” she says. 

Collection sites will also include Suwanee Elementary, Grayson High School’s Junior ROTC program, Grace New Hope Church, Grayson City Hall and the Dacula/Buford Fit Body Boot Camp. 

The diapers will be delivered free of charged by two truck drivers who offered their services. 

Kennedy says it is a good learning experience for the students and a way for the community to help. 

“I think that they really see that this is a need. They’ve seen the footage and they know that Houston really needs the whole country to wrap their arms around them,” she says.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Released by court, semitrailer survivors could be deported
    Released by court, semitrailer survivors could be deported
    Authorities said Tuesday that 22 survivors of a semitrailer found outside a San Antonio Walmart packed with immigrants are no longer needed to testify and being turned over to immigration authorities. Ten people died in the alleged human smuggling operation discovered in July, and the driver of the truck faces a five-count indictment and the possibility of the death penalty. The U.S. attorney's office in San Antonio announced Tuesday that it was dismissing the 22 survivors as witnesses and canceling depositions it had scheduled for them in the case against James Matthew Bradley Jr. Daryl Fields, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney, declined to comment on whether the survivors will face deportation. Attorneys who have been representing the survivors either did not respond to messages for comment or said they don't yet know what will happen to them. Nuria Olascoaga Rosas, a spokeswoman for the Mexican consulate in San Antonio, said the consulate was only informed that each person's case will be examined individually by an immigration court. At least 39 people had been packed inside the semitrailer, most of them Mexicans who had crossed the United States' southern border. The trailer's cooling system was broken, and witnesses told authorities and The Associated Press that they fought to breathe and tried in vain to get the trailer to stop as it headed north. Eight people were found dead inside, and another two died after being hospitalized. According to a criminal complaint released in July, Bradley denied knowing anyone was inside the trailer. He told investigators that the trailer had been sold and he was transporting it for his boss from Iowa to Brownsville, Texas. But he said he had driven to Laredo, Texas, and stopped twice there before driving back to San Antonio, in the opposite direction from Brownsville. The five-count indictment against Bradley includes one count of illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death, and a separate count of conspiracy to transport immigrants illegally, resulting in death. Both counts are punishable by the death penalty. Authorities have said they are investigating Bradley's case as part of a broader operation to organize and fund the movement of people illegally across the United States' southern border. Attorneys for Bradley declined to comment Tuesday.
  • Gwinnett school collects diapers for hurricane victims
    Gwinnett school collects diapers for hurricane victims
    A Gwinnett County middle school is doing its part to help hurricane victims in Houston.   Couch Middle School will be collecting diapers for both kids and adults affected by Harvey through next Monday.   The idea was that of seventh grade science teacher Jeanine Kennedy who runs the school’s positive behavior committee which strives to model kindness. She wanted the school to do something to help those displaced by the storm.  “When we came to the realization that relief organizations don’t provide diapers, we saw that as a huge need and we decided that’s the route we wanted take,” she tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.  Kennedy says the school’s administration quickly got on board and decided to hold a diaper drive. The school collected 10,000 on the first day.  Seventh grader Gema Crespo is among students helping with collections.  “I think it’s amazing because it’s just good to see how a lot of kids care about this and are bringing in a lot of diapers to help out,” she says.  Collection sites will also include Suwanee Elementary, Grayson High School’s Junior ROTC program, Grace New Hope Church, Grayson City Hall and the Dacula/Buford Fit Body Boot Camp.  The diapers will be delivered free of charged by two truck drivers who offered their services.  Kennedy says it is a good learning experience for the students and a way for the community to help.  “I think that they really see that this is a need. They’ve seen the footage and they know that Houston really needs the whole country to wrap their arms around them,” she says.
  • Two Houstons emerge from Harvey aftermath: one wet, one dry
    Two Houstons emerge from Harvey aftermath: one wet, one dry
    In a quest to help Harvey victims, Kelli Shofstall and her son set out on a 165-mile drive from Austin to Houston that led them through neighborhood after neighborhood where the streets were dry and no one seemed to need assistance. It took more than a day of driving around, following outdated flood maps, before they found a water-filled road where they could ferry tenants to and from a marooned apartment complex using an inflatable yellow raft. 'My son and I joked that we sucked at relief efforts,' Shofstall said. Christian Carr, 17, waded in his jeans into knee-deep water pulling the raft to see if anyone else wanted to float out of the Heights Park Row apartments. More than a week after Harvey swamped the greater Houston area, the metropolis is divided into two cities: one still covered with water and flood debris, the other largely unblemished by the storm. Some subdivisions remain submerged, and many streets are piled high with ruined belongings. But in unscathed areas, the only reminder of high water may be a layer of silt on the streets, damp curbs or the mildew-like whiff of disaster. On a leafy street corner in the city's Montrose section, a group of children set up a Labor Day lemonade stand in a neighborhood that generally has nothing worse than standing water for a week after heavy rain. Even after Harvey, homes were not damaged and streets drained quickly. 'We're lucky. We didn't lose power,' said Sara Beck, whose 5-year-old son, Waylon, shouted 'lemonade' at passing cars. Hushing her voice self-consciously, she added, 'or even internet.' 'They call it survivor's guilt,' said Emily Covey. Her 5-year-old daughter, Elena, tucked the $1 she collected for each cup in a shoebox that she declared contained 'hundreds of monies,' a figure that added up to $161 at the end of the day, her mother said. 'Why did we not get it and all these people around us did?' asked Covey, who has several friends who still cannot get back into their water-logged homes to begin the cleanup. The children planned to give the proceeds to a charity for flood victims. Their hand-drawn sign with a smiley-faced lemon included the hashtag 'Houstonstrong.' Wearing hip waders and a construction dust mask, Gaston Kirby pulled a raft through waist-deep waters Monday to retrieve belongings from his home near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, where officials were still releasing water that could inundate neighbors for well over a week. Elsewhere, life went on as usual across much of the city. Coffee shops, restaurants and stores that had been closed for days began to reopen. Couples sipped wine as they shopped at Whole Foods in Montrose. A steady stream of joggers and cyclists passed through a park along the swollen Buffalo Bayou. Some high-priced homes near the Buffalo Bayou are submerged in floodwaters that are still up to first-floor windows. Janet Amirseif stood near her flooded street Sunday and said it would be a long time before her life returned to anything resembling normal. 'People in downtown? Nothing. Here, it's just mayhem,' she said. 'It's over? No, it's just started.' Homeowners, their friends, volunteers and contractors near Brays Bayou have been hauling soggy furniture to the curb for days and tearing out floors and busting walls so water-logged homes can dry out in preparation for repairs. Lawns are piled high with possessions — some accumulated over a lifetime, others purchased after a previous, less damaging flood. Mattresses dominate the heaps, along with sofas, dressers, drywall and insulation. A closer look reveals old record albums, board games and hardcover copies of books such as 'Isaac's Storm,' about the 1900 hurricane in nearby Galveston that left more than 6,000 dead and ranks as the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history. At least three pianos were among the curbside cast-offs along a section of Tartan Lane. James Kennedy had purchased a glossy black standup piano to replace one ruined in the Memorial Day flood of 2015. Now the $10,000 replacement was also out of tune and out of time. On most Labor Days, Kennedy's three kids would be swimming at the community pool. He would be smoking brisket in the backyard, and Chablis and rose would be chilling in the cooler. Instead, he was with his 13-year-old son, James Max, trying to salvage tools and anything else he could save while waiting for an insurance adjuster to arrive. Rock 'n' roll from the 1980s and '90s blared from a speaker in the garage. Kennedy, who towed his wife and kids to safety on an inflatable mattress, had been working 14-hour days at the house since the flood hit. He bemoaned the loss of keepsakes like baby photos that can't be replaced or Grateful Dead albums, cassettes and ticket stubs from 103 concerts. Looking over the pile of construction debris, water-stained photos and Rollerblades in his front yard, he found his son's tarnished sterling silver birth mug and pulled it from the trash. 'This has been a very character-defining thing,' Kennedy said. 'Some people have put their whole life on hold. Others took selfies, standing in water up to their ankles, and complained about having to redo their flower beds.' A few blocks away, kids tossed a baseball in a front-yard untouched by flooding and another man trimmed his bushes. Kennedy said it would be a long time before life on his street looks like that. He's already rented another house for eight months and thinks it will take that long to settle insurance claims and get a contractor to do the work. His return will be short-lived, he said. He plans to move to higher ground. ___ Associated Press Writer Haven Daley contributed to this story.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.