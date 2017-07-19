Gwinnett police identify teen found running on I-85

Update (2:56 p.m.): A teenage boy found running on Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning has been identified by his mother, Gwinnett County police said.
The 15-year-old was found around 5 a.m. His mother saw the Gwinnett County Police Department’s tweet seeking to identify him, and she called 911. She was directed to the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, who took custody of the boy while police tried to find his parents.
The boy’s mother did not realize her son had gone missing until she saw the police department’s tweet. The boy was found about five miles from his home.
Original story: Gwinnett County police are trying to identify a teenage boy who was found running on Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning.
Police were called with a report of a person in the road on I-85 around 5 a.m. Officers found the teen boy, believed to be between 13 and 17, near the Indian Trail Lilburn Road exit.
Gwinnett home deemed ‘uninhabitable’ after tree falls on it
Police believe the boy has a “diminished mental capacity.” When given a piece of paper, the boy wrote “JT,” though police are not sure if that is his name or the name of someone close to him, said Cpl. Michele Pihera.
After being examined at a hospital, the boy was released to Georgia Department of Family and Children Services until his parent or guardian is found.
The boy is 5-foot-6 with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs between 135 and 140 lbs. He was wearing a green shirt with a motorcycle on it that says “Speed Freak,” blue jeans and flip flops. Anyone who knows the boy’s identity should call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5700.
