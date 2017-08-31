Gwinnett man reunited with lost class ring

A Gwinnett County man who lost his class ring nearly 50 years ago is reunited with it once again.

Mark Knowlton, who graduated Dacula High School in 1971, lost it shortly thereafter while working for the Stone Mountain Scenic Railroad.

He was tossing rocks out of the caboose when his ring flew out the window too. Despite his frantic search, he couldn’t find it.

“I just thought I’d never see it again,” he says.

But a woman did find it more than ten years later during a visit to Stone Mountain Park. Not knowing how to find its owner, she put it in a drawer and forgot about it.

Now living in Alabama, she finally decided to email the school’s senior class advisor, Alex Kesler, with hopes she could help.

With only the distinguishing features of a cracked stone and Knowlton’s initials, Kesler put it out on social media where Knowlton’s son saw it.

“Within five hours, Mr. Knowlton contacted us back and said, ‘I think this is our ring’,” she says.

The school presented it to him Thursday morning along with some memorabilia from the school.

The woman who found it didn’t want to come forward publicly, but Knowlton has a message for her.

“I’d just like to personally thank her,” he says.