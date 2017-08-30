Listen Live
Local
Gwinnett Eagle Scout to help retire worn flags
By: Sandra Parrish

What do you do when Old Glory is tattered and worn? A Gwinnett County teen is now offering his services to help local residents properly dispose of their old American flags.

 Ayden Abercrombie, 15, is an Eagle Scout who has also been serving on an honor guard that offers services throughout Gwinnett. 

 “I saw people just not knowing how to respect the flag or properly dispose of it,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

 So, he worked with the Centerville OneStop Community Center to put up drop boxes at four centers throughout the county where people can drop off their worn flags.

 “I will pick up the flags and properly retire them with a full ceremony,” he says.

 Abercrombie joined Boy Scouts of America Troop 548 in 2013 and has performed numerous flag ceremonies as well as taught flag etiquette classes.

 He used the community project to serve as his Eagle Project to achieve his Eagle Scout rank. The teen has also recruited volunteers and will continue to offer flag etiquette and disposal training.

 The various drop boxes are located at the Centerville OneStop Community Center, the Buford OneStop Human Services Center, the Lawrenceville Senior Center, and the Norcross OneStop Human Service Center.

 [Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County government]

News

  • Gunman kills deputy, wounds 2 from California Highway Patrol
    Gunman kills deputy, wounds 2 from California Highway Patrol
    One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room, then leapt out over a balcony and led police on a brief chase. He was captured minutes later when he crashed and was wounded by responding officers Wednesday. Hotel guests were trapped in their rooms for most of the day as police methodically cleared the area and confirmed no other gunmen stayed behind in the hotel room. Deputy Robert French, a 21-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, died from a gunshot wound to his side, Sheriff Scott Jones said. 'It was an extremely dynamic, horrific series of events,' Jones said. The day began with a routine investigation by a car-theft task force involving officers from multiple agencies. Investigators suspected a car-theft ring was being run out of a Ramada Inn in an unincorporated neighborhood of Sacramento. Two women who got into a stolen vehicle were chased for 20 miles before being apprehended in Elk Grove, south of Sacramento. Arresting officers learned they were staying at a room in the Ramada Inn. When officers knocked on the door, a gunman opened fire through the door and walls, striking two California Highway Patrol officers before turning to the balcony, shooting French, who was outside monitoring the back door, and fleeing. He was found with a rifle and high-capacity magazine, which are illegal to purchase in California, sheriff's Sgt. Tony Turnbull said. The names of the wounded officers were not released. Jones said they were taken to a hospital and expected to survive. Dozens of heavily armed officers from around the region searched the hotel for hours before determining that there were no other suspects inside. It's unclear why the suspects responded so aggressively when police arrived, Turnbull said. 'Maybe that will come out in the investigation. Maybe we'll never know,' Turnbull said. 'Either way, it's irrational.' Jeff Marshall, who lives near the hotel, said he heard gunshots and then tires squealing and saw a gray Dodge speed by his home, going the wrong way down a busy street as vehicles and pedestrians scrambled to get out of the way. 'It was like the wild West,' Marshall said. The sheriff described French, 52, as a well-known, well-respected officer assigned to patrol the county's northern areas. He trained new officers and was a 'go-to guy for advice and counsel, not just career advice but tactical advice and things like that,' Jones said. French is survived by his live-in girlfriend, adult children and grandchildren and a sister. 'Words aren't going to make an appropriate appreciation of him as a man or his career,' Jones said.
  • AP Exclusive: California taxpayers fund legislative mailings
    AP Exclusive: California taxpayers fund legislative mailings
    California Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez sent more than 200,000 pieces of mail to constituents last winter. One letter invited women to self-defense classes, another highlighted a bird-watching event, and a third promoted a tree adoption day. The mailings, all sent in a two-week period, cost $62,000, and taxpayers foot the bill, according to data obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request. Last year, California Assembly members spent $3.2 million sending mail to their constituents, taking advantage of a legislative perk that allows them to use tax dollars to cover the costs. Senators spent $230,000. The correspondence is supposed to be 'non-campaign,' but Assembly spending data show members spent more during recent election years, and those with the highest tabs usually are in the most competitive races. In Gomez's case, the letters went out as he was ramping up his campaign for an open U.S. House seat that attracted 23 candidates. Paul Seamus Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, said periodic mailings touting a lawmaker's efforts or highlighting a local event benefit incumbents. 'When the spending is being done principally or disproportionately by legislators who are running for office, it certainly seems to be an abuse of taxpayer dollars,' said Ryan, whose Washington, D.C., organization advocates government transparency. 'You don't have to say 'Vote for me' in order to effectively encourage someone to vote for you.' All 80 Assembly seats were on the ballot in 2016, while only 20 of 40 Senate seats were. Such mail is prohibited within 60 days of an election, which helps explain why Gomez's flurry — he sent more taxpayer-funded mail in two weeks than the entire previous year — ended two months before the primary election for the Los Angeles congressional seat Xavier Becerra vacated when he was appointed state attorney general. Once Gomez was within two months of the election, his congressional campaign logged its first mailing expense, according to Federal Election Commission records. Gomez, a Democrat, won that election and the June runoff to become California's newest congressman. Voters passed a law in 1988 prohibiting the use of public money for mass mailings to prevent lawmakers from spending tax dollars for political and campaign purposes. But the Fair Political Practices Commission, a California board that enforces campaign finance laws, has since written rules outlining exemptions that allow lawmakers to send non-campaign mail. 'It may not be a campaign piece, but it can be made to make the candidate or officeholder look as good as possible,' commission spokesman Jay Wierenga said. Each chamber's leadership establishes members' operating budgets, which include money for mailings. There's no cap on how much a lawmaker can spend on mailings. In response to the AP's records request, the Assembly provided a breakdown on the number, cost and content of mailings sent by the chamber's top spenders. During the first six months of this year, Assembly members spent more than $600,000 on mailings. Republican Catharine Baker was tops with more than $70,000, followed by Gomez, then Democrat Rudy Salas, who spent more than $50,000, according to the Assembly's latest expenditures report. Baker, whose office did not respond to a request for comment, represents a predominantly Democratic district in the San Francisco Bay Area. She sent mailings outlining her positions on innovation, California's bullet train project and small businesses. Salas, who represents a competitive Central Valley district, issued a statement saying the mailings are an 'excellent tool that constituents have told me they appreciate.' Bob Stern, a former Fair Political Practices Commission general counsel, said lawmakers should communicate with their constituents, and spending on mail in nonelection years generally doesn't bother him. But he said the commission should impose greater restrictions during election years. 'It gives incumbents an unfair advantage,' he said, noting Gomez's example is a 'perfect case of where it shouldn't be allowed.' Gomez spokeswoman Bertha Guerrero defended the mailings but did not answer questions about whether he used them to further his campaign. 'During his entire time in the California Assembly, Congressman Jimmy Gomez put a priority on being accessible, responsive and engaging with constituents,' she said in a statement. Assembly members spent nearly $300,000 more in 2016 than in 2015, even though blackout periods for mail leading up to last year's elections gave them less time to spend. The previous election cycle, they spent nearly $500,000 more. In 2016, Assemblyman Marc Steinorth spent the most — nearly $270,000. He narrowly won re-election in a Southern California district where Democrats outnumber Republicans. Former Assemblywoman Young Kim spent the second-highest amount — more than $220,000 — leading up to an election in Orange County where she was defeated by Sharon Quirk-Silva, a Democrat Kim unseated in 2014. Baker was next, spending roughly $220,000, followed by David Hadley, who spent more than $195,000. Like Kim, Hadley was defeated by a Democratic challenger he had unseated the previous election: Al Muratsuchi. Spokespeople for Steinorth and Kim did not comment on their spending. Hadley said he consulted with GOP leaders and decided to spend on mailings, adding his seat was a priority for the party because it's a swing district. He said he often sent mail to invite constituents to town halls or to request feedback. When part of his district faced water-quality issues, he said he gleaned valuable information about the scope of the problem through a mailed survey. 'In general, people really appreciated having been contacted,' Hadley said.
  • LA's popular Angels Flight about to reach for heavens again
    LA's popular Angels Flight about to reach for heavens again
    Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is about to start reaching for the heavens again. The funky little funicular that carried Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to the top of downtown L.A. in the movie 'La La Land' is scheduled to reopen to the general public Thursday morning. After a ceremonial first ride by the mayor, the transit system the city proudly calls the world's shortest public railroad will resume doing what it first did on New Year's Eve 1901, ferrying riders up and down the city's stunningly steep Bunker Hill. A funicular, it operates by using the counterbalancing weights of its cars to pull one up while the other descends. It was closed four years ago after a derailment left a handful of passengers perched precariously above a downtown street for hours. No one was hurt, but a subsequent investigation revealed numerous safety flaws and the state Public Utilities Commission shut the railway down. To the surprise of the public and the commission — which didn't know the funicular would be used in 'La La Land' — Stone and Gosling climbed aboard for a scene that depicted a romantic nighttime ride. By the time the Oscar-nominated film was released last year, officials were considering plans to reopen Angels Flight. But the movie seemed to give them added incentive. While it was closed, the public had to use an adjacent steep, smelly, trash-strewn stairway. ' 'La La Land' was the last straw,' laughed local historian and preservation activist Richard Schave. 'It was like, 'OK, we have to get a yes on this now.' ' Schave and his wife, Kim Cooper, had launched a popular petition drive to reopen the railway after an ugly graffiti attack damaged its two antique rail cars in 2015. 'I'm thrilled to see it back again,' said 71-year-old Los Angeles periodontist Gordon Pattison, who like countless other Los Angeles natives has countless childhood memories of taking a scenic ride along the 298-foot railway's narrow-gauge track. 'I think the first time I rode it was in my mother's arms. In 1946,' said Pattison, who plans to ride it again Thursday. Roundtrips cost a penny when Angels Flight opened in 1901. For the next 68 years, it carried tens of millions of people from Bunker Hill's stately Victorian mansions to popular downtown shopping areas. Roundtrip rides will cost $1 when service resumes, and those who use transit cards will pay just 50 cents. The little railway was still a must-take ride for tourists and locals alike when it closed in 1969 for a decades-long redevelopment project that saw Bunker Hill's mansions replaced by high-rise office buildings, hotels, luxury apartments and museums. Four years after it reopened in 1996 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was closed again in 2001, however, after a failure of the counterbalancing system caused a crash that killed one rider and injured several others. The railway finally reopened in 2010, only to be closed three years later after riders had to be rescued by firefighters.
  • Judge nearing decision in Penn State frat death hearing
    Judge nearing decision in Penn State frat death hearing
    A district judge in Pennsylvania will soon decide whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to hold a trial for former members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity charged in connection with a pledge's death. A preliminary hearing will resume for a seventh day on Thursday. Attorneys for 11 of the 17 defendants are still waiting to make their final arguments, before District Judge Allen Sinclair will decide whether to send charges to county court for trial. Former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity face charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault to hazing and alcohol violations. On Wednesday, defense lawyers asked Sinclair to dismiss some or all of the charges, arguing their clients didn't act recklessly or maliciously during a night of drinking and hazing. Lawyers for five of the eight fraternity brothers who face the most serious offenses attacked the prosecution's case. The lawyer for Brendan Young, who was chapter president the night in February that 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, drank a dangerous amount and fell several times, argued Young saw nothing to make him think the pledge was at risk of dying. 'He wasn't there through the whole night. He did not observe any injuries to Mr. Piazza. He did not observe anything that would lead him to believe that he was at substantial risk,' Young's lawyer, Frank Fina, told Sinclair. Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said Young was 'in charge of the fraternity' and sent text messages afterward indicating he was responsible. She said the defendants led Piazza to hazing and excessive speed drinking, aiming to see 'how drunk they could get him in the shortest period possible.' That behavior, she argued, meets state standards for criminal liability. Security cameras showed Piazza spent an excruciating night in the fraternity after he was injured, most of it on a couch in the first-floor great hall, as members made half-hearted and even counterproductive efforts to help him. Piazza was unconscious by the time he was discovered in the basement the next morning, and he was found to have suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. He later died at a hospital. Wednesday's hearing began with the final witness, a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi house who said he did not see the alcohol hazing or other events leading to Piazza's death. Tim Bream, also the football team's head athletic trainer, said he went to his room after watching the pledge ceremony and left for work the next morning without noticing Piazza. 'I in no way, shape or form would give permission to any type of alcohol abuse, gauntlet, or anything like that,' said Bream, describing himself as a nondrinker. 'Nor did I know about it that evening.' A lawyer for the alumni corporation that owns the house argued to the judge that charges were not properly filed against the entity, when they were aimed at the fraternity chapter that was run by the active members, college students. Parks Miller said she 'the local chapter has been charged and they're charged with a corporate theory of liability.' Two other defendants have waived their preliminary hearing.
  • ‘Inevitable’ chemical plant explosion in Texas prompts evacuation
    ‘Inevitable’ chemical plant explosion in Texas prompts evacuation
    Fear of an explosion at a chemical facility in Crosby, Texas, prompted continued evacuations Wednesday for residents within a mile and half of the plant. >> Read more trending news
  • Harvey's aftermath: Houston perseveres through immense loss (live updates)
    Harvey's aftermath: Houston perseveres through immense loss (live updates)
    Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along the coast of Texas on Friday, bringing torrential rainfall and leading to unprecedented, deadly flooding in parts of the state.  Harvey made landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm on Wednesday. >> Read more trending news >>Follow journalists from across Cox Media Group on the ground in Texas
