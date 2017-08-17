Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Gridlock Guy: School bus cams, drivers critical in student safety
Close

Gridlock Guy: School bus cams, drivers critical in student safety

Gridlock Guy: School bus cams, drivers critical in student safety
Lt. Tony Lockard of Gwinnett County Schools Police Department shows one of the county’s 300 buses that have stop arm cameras. Doug Turnbull/WSB

Gridlock Guy: School bus cams, drivers critical in student safety

By: Doug Turnbull For the AJC

Last week, we discussed the importance of the Safety Patrol program in Georgia schools. These belt-decorated student leaders help ensure their fellow students’ safety and serve as a reminder for drivers to behave cautiously around school zones. But commuter behavior extends well past the school grounds and is arguably even more impactful around school buses.

“The most important factor in regards to bus safety is just, first of all, being aware,” saidLt. Tony Lockard, a Student Resource Officer for Gwinnett County Schools Police Department.

Lockard is Gwinnett’s West Zone Commander, so his coverage area includes some of the worst traffic hot spots in the county: parts of Norcross, Duluth and Lilburn. And when traffic is bad, driver-patience is thin. Impatience and distractions compromise safety around school buses.

At a AAA “School’s Open - Drive Carefully” media event in Gwinnett, Lockard stands in front of one of the county’s 1,800 school buses. He says that the early dawn hours are especially dangerous. Students are running to their buses, maybe they’re late, and they’re possibly not looking before crossing the road. Gwinnett’s large population shares a critical responsibility in helping avoid tragedy. “[Gwinnett Schools] is the fourth-largest district in the nation,” Lockard shares. Let that set for a minute. Fourth-largest in the U.S.A.

Just seeing a bus in motion, he says, should trigger a driver’s awareness to slow down soon. “When the bus does slow and the yellow-amber lights come on, that’s indicating the bus is about to stop.” This does not mean motorists should speed up to beat the stopping bus. “It’s like a traffic signal, it’s a warning.”

While Gwinnett bus drivers do a great job checking to see that all vehicles have stopped before opening the doors, drivers have to obey the laws. In case there is any ambiguity as to when drivers have to stop for buses, Lockard is enthusiastic to share it.

“When you see the amber lights come on, you need to slow down and be prepared to stop. When the stop arm comes out, you have to stop and wait for that bus to start proceeding again.” He continues, “If you’re behind the bus, no matter what the roadway looks like, you have to stop.”

One exception does make the law tricky. “If you’re on the opposite side of the road, going the opposite direction, the only time you do not have to stop, is if it is a divided highway with, say, a concrete or grassy median.” And, Lockard says, “If there’s a center turn lane [but no median], you still have to stop.”

For those worrying how Gwinnett enforces this law, they have more than manpower. Approximately 300 of Gwinnett County Schools’ buses have stop light cameras, which are supposed to capture every vehicle that stops - but especially the ones that do not. Gwinnett piloted the program in the fall of 2014 and went active with it in 2015.

“The camera is buffering pretty much the entire time, which means it is recording the entire time. When the bus driver activates the red signal, then it stops the buffering and starts the recording. If anyone violates and goes past the bus when the stop lights are on and the the stop arm is out, it will record that violation.”

If the offending motorist has a question as to just how much they violated the law, Lockard says the camera knows. “It has a timer on it and it will indicate on that timer how long the yellow-amber lights have been flashing for and indicate how long the red lights will be on for.”

That should teach the violating driver a good lesson and the program should be an omen to others to give a wide berth to stopped buses and walking kids.

Laws, initiatives and technology aside, we as motorists all share the burden in preserving the lives of those most vulnerable in our society: children. Save a few weeks and snow days, school is back in until May. That’s nine months. Let’s slow down, stop, keep our eyes on the road and make this the safest school year ever for Georgia kids. Then, with less wrecks and investigations, there are less road blockages and traffic improves. Everyone wins.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive airborne anchor for Triple Team Traffic on News 95-5 FM and AM-750 WSB is the Gridlock Guy. He also writes a traffic blog and hosts a podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at doug.turnbull@coxinc.com

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Yawkey Way name change proposed; Sox owner 'haunted' by legacy
    Yawkey Way name change proposed; Sox owner 'haunted' by legacy
    The Red Sox ownership team has initiated an effort to rename Yawkey Way. The road, which passes in front of Fenway Park, is named for former team owner Tom Yawkey, who bought the Red Sox in 1933 and owned it until his death in 1976. In 1947, during Yawkey’s tenure, Jackie Robinson became the first African-American Major League Baseball player. Twelve years later, the Red Sox became the last team in the league to start a black player. Current owner John Henry said he is 'haunted' by Yawkey’s legacy. 'The Red Sox don't control the naming or renaming of streets,' Henry said in an email to the Boston Herald. 'But for me, personally, the street name has always been a consistent reminder that it is our job to ensure the Red Sox are not just multi-cultural, but stand for as many of the right things in our community as we can, particularly in our African-American community and in the Dominican community that has embraced us so fully.” >> Read more trending news The Red Sox confirmed to Boston 25 News Henry’s position on the matter. 'The Red Sox Foundation and other organizations the Sox created such as Home Base have accomplished a lot over the last 15 years, but I am still haunted by what went on here a long time before we arrived,' Henry told the Herald. Not all Red Sox fans agree with Henry's position though. “Leave it alone, leave it alone. History is history, you can't rewrite it, you can only learn from it. Leave well enough alone,' Holly Lamountain told Boston 25 News outside Fenway Park. The problem extends beyond street signs. Yawkey's name is featured on plaques, banners and logos all around Fenway. “The only reason we would change Yawkey Way is for Big Papi. He’s the only guy we’d change it for,” Sox fan Josie Pagliuca said. The City of Boston has not responded to requests for comment from Boston 25 News. RELATED: Local activist calls to rename Faneuil Hall
  • US: Iraqi forces ready for next battle against IS extremists
    US: Iraqi forces ready for next battle against IS extremists
    Senior U.S. commanders say Iraqi forces are largely set for their next major campaign against Islamic State extremists. Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, says he sees the Iraqi assault on the IS-held area of Tal Afar 'unfolding relatively soon.' The upcoming fight follows weeks of Iraq regrouping troops and repairing equipment and weapons after its forces retook the city of Mosul in July. Townsend says 'they'll be ready enough.' Tal Afar and the surrounding area is among the last pockets of IS-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. Tal Afar is west of Mosul and about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of the Syrian border. It sits along a major road that was a key IS supply route.
  • The Latest: 4 charged with trying to remove Lee plaque
    The Latest: 4 charged with trying to remove Lee plaque
    The Latest on developments related to a violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local): ___ Noon Four people have been charged with trying to rip away a plaque honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its place of honor in a North Carolina city. Asheville police said the arrests came after officers found a group of protesters around the plaque on the city's main downtown plaza about 8 a.m. Friday. Photos show people using crowbars and an electric hand drill to yank away the top-right corner of the metal plaque from a granite boulder. The vandals failed to separate the rest of the plaque. Police say the four Asheville residents charged with damage to real property are 27-year-old Nicole Townsend, 45-year-old Amy Cantrell, 30-year-old Hillary Brown and 34-year-old Adrienne Sigmon. Asheville Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said she did not know if any of them had obtained a lawyer. ___ Noon Hundreds of mourners have arrived for the funeral of a Virginia state trooper who died in a helicopter crash after monitoring a white nationalist protest in Charlottesville. Gov. Terry McAuliffe and others who gathered at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Friday praised Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates as a devoted family man and proud police officer. McAuliffe told colorful stories of Bates from his time spent on the governor's protective unit. Authorities say Bates was a passenger in a helicopter providing video to police of activities in downtown Charlottesville last Saturday before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for the governor. Bates had recently gotten his pilot's license so that he could apply to work for the department's aviation unit. He joined the unit only last month. ___ 10:15 a.m. The mayor of the Virginia city rocked by a deadly white nationalist rally over a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has canceled a scheduled news conference about the monument's future. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer's office said Friday that he would no longer be making a previously scheduled 'major announcement' about the Lee statue. Signer's office said the mayor would hold public events in the future to discuss public safety and the 'legacy of Heather Heyer,' the woman who was killed after a car rammed into a group of people protesting against white supremacists last Saturday. Signer's office said Friday morning that the governor would release a statement later in the day. ___ 9:30 a.m. Crime novelist and Charlottesville, Virginia-area resident John Grisham is condemning the white nationalists who descended upon the city for a rally that turned deadly. Grisham writes in a column published by Time that the neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members and others came to Charlottesville last Saturday to 'provoke violence and get attention.' Grisham says the city has proved that 'silence is not an option' in the 'face of intimidation and hate.' Grisham says that Charlottesville's streets are quiet again and physical wounds are healing, but 'emotional wounds will take longer.' One woman was killed and 19 were injured on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of people who gathered to condemn what is believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade. ___ 9 a.m. Faculty members at a college in South Carolina want their president to repudiate a Confederate flag event planned at the school in October. The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the history department at the College of Charleston has asked school president Glenn McConnell to ban events planned by the South Carolina Secessionist Party on campus. McConnell is a former state Senate leader and lieutenant governor who formerly owned a Confederate memorabilia shop. The South Carolina Secessionist Party plans to display Confederate battle flags on campus Oct. 28. McConnell has mostly avoided discussing the Civil War since becoming college president in 2014. A college spokesman said McConnell had no comment. The faculty said the event is designed to intimidate students, staff and faculty. Secessionist Party founder James Bessenger denies that. ___ Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com __ 8:30 a.m. As cities across the country tear down statues of Confederate leaders, a new Confederate monument is slated to be unveiled in Alabama. Jimmy Hill is commander of the Alabama division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He tells AL.com that the memorial to 'unknown Confederate soldiers' will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 in a Confederate memorial park about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Montgomery in an unincorporated area of Crenshaw County. He says the unveiling is open to the public. Dedicated in May 2015, the memorial park is open to the public, though it's located on private land owned by Sons of Confederate Veterans member David Coggins. Hill says the date of the unveiling was selected five months ago. ___ 8 a.m. The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death. Speaking Friday on ABC's 'Good Morning America,' Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she now says she won't talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally. Bro's daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators last Saturday. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.
  • Strategist Steve Bannon leaves Trump's turbulent White House
    Strategist Steve Bannon leaves Trump's turbulent White House
    Steve Bannon, a forceful but divisive presence in President Donald Trump's White House, is leaving. Trump accepted Bannon's resignation on Friday, ending a turbulent seven months for his chief strategist, the latest to depart from the president's administration in turmoil. White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday would be Bannon's last day on the job. 'We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,' she said in a statement confirming reports of Bannon's departure. A combative and unorthodox Republican, Bannon was a key adviser in Trump's general election campaign, but he has been a contentious presence in a White House divided by warring staff loyalties. The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has pushed Trump to follow through on his campaign promises and was the man behind many of his most controversial efforts, including Trump's travel ban and decision to pull out of the Paris Climate agreement. But Bannon repeatedly clashed with other top White House advisers and often ran afoul of the president himself. Bannon offered his resignation to Trump on Aug. 7, according to one person close to the adviser. The resignation was to go into effect a week later, Aug. 14, which was the one year anniversary of when he officially joined Trump's presidential campaign. It was then held back a few days after the violence in Charlottesville. But Bannon had been on shaky ground for weeks, and his standing appeared in jeopardy when Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, embarked on a personnel review of West Wing staff. Kelly had indicated to aides that significant changes could be coming, according to an official familiar with Kelly's plans but not authorized to speak publicly. The president had also repeatedly diminished Bannon's role in his campaign in recent remarks and refused to express confidence during an impromptu news conference Tuesday. 'He's a good person. He actually gets very unfair press in that regard,' Trump said. 'But we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.' The decision whether to drop Bannon was more than just a personnel matter. The media guru is viewed in some circles as Trump's connection to his base and the protector of Trump's disruptive, conservative agenda. 'It's a tough pill to swallow if Steve is gone because you have a Republican West Wing that's filled with generals and Democrats,' said former campaign strategist Sam Nunberg, shortly before the news of Bannon's departure broke. 'It would feel like the twilight zone.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.