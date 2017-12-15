Gridlock Guy: Keep eyes, hands, minds focused on driving

Distractions, like snowflakes, come in many forms. Violations of either the state or human code often happen in little variances and not in intentional, egregious ways. What often starts as a small crime, a rationalization or an ignored detail can end up with serious consequences. Distracted and drunk driving are the mistakes. Death and injury can be the results.

TEAM Georgia is a safe and sober driving coalition whose main mission is to promote that message and to get fans at different events to pledge not to drink and drive. This pledge often comes with a voucher for a free soda at the event’s concession stands. TEAM Georgia has worked in the past with the Falcons and Braves and currently sustains an army of volunteers to work events at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GSU Stadium and KSU’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium. I have both volunteered with TEAM Georgia and sit on its board. Captain Herb Emory was a founding member.

At its annual holiday press conference this week, TEAM Georgia released some sobering driving stats. While four died in alcohol-related crashes between Dec. 23, 2015 and Jan. 3, 2016, there were 289 booze-related wrecks with 181 injuries in that time. And in the last five years, 28 percent

of all December crash deaths in the U.S. involved a driver with a blood alcohol content above the .08 legal limit.

Another nemesis to safety is distracted driving and Atlanta’s Jim Ellis Automotive Group is putting its money where its mouth is on the issue. President and CEO Jimmy Ellis says that he wants both his employees and the general public to make a pledge to limit these distractions.

“All too often we hear of vehicle accidents and lives lost as the result of distracted driving,” Ellis said. “As an organization that helps meet the mobility needs of our local communities, we also want to be a voice in those same communities challenging drivers to operate their vehicles responsibly. I invite you to join with my family and the Jim Ellis Automotive staff in a pledge to be a more attentive driver. Put away distractions that take your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel and your mind off the drive ahead. We each have the capability to make the roads we drive on at least one driver safer.”

The pledge is straightforward: “I pledge to keep my EYES on the road, my HANDS on the wheel and my MIND on the drive ahead.” Distractions are more than just texting. Phone calls, messing with the interactive dash, GPS and even eating and drinking can all compromise decision-making behind the wheel.

For every new pledge to drive alert, Jim Ellis Automotive Group will donate to the National Safety Council, an organization that lobbies for this cause. Sign up to make the pledge on JimEllis.com.

The city of Smyrna had to delay its vote on a total hands-free (from devices) law until Jan. 2, but momentum seems to be swinging toward its passing. Some Georgia lawmakers are considering pushing through a similar law statewide later in 2018. The pendulum policy-wise seems to be swinging in a more stringent direction.

Frustration with other distracted drivers seems to be at an all-time high, based on feedback I get from AJC readers and WSB listeners. But whether the problem is distracted or impaired driving, the solution always starts with ourselves. No matter the laws, we can make that first step. We can and should make that pledge to drive safe and sober — and save lives.