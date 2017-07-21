Listen Live
Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds White House Press Briefing following Spicer's resignation

Georgia corrections officers murdered
The Ga. Department of Corrections and GBI held a press briefing on July 21, 2017.

By: Jon Lewis

Mistakes were made. A lot of mistakes and, in the end, they led to the murders of two Georgia Corrections officers. 

The GBI has completed its investigation into the June 13 shootings of corrections officer Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue and found that some procedures were not followed. That, according to the report, led to the murders by inmates Ricky DuBose and Donnie Russell Rowe. 

"The report outlines several security breaches that led to the escape that day," says Department of Corrections Commissioner Gregory Dozier.  

"The first was a breach in the inmates' search process," Dozier says. "We are aware that they were able to take a pen or a toothbrush on that bus that day." 

Jon Lewis/WSB Radio
Department of Corrections Commissioner Gregory Dozier
Dozier says the standard procedure should have included a strip search of the inmates but, instead, only included a pat down. 

"They was a breach in the cuffing," Dozier says. He says the inmates handcuffs should have been double locked, but were not. "Within minutes after boarding that bus they were able to out of their cuffs, not just them but several others." 

"The inmates were not continuously supervised while on the bus," Dozier says. "There were two occasions: once on the grounds of Baldwin (State Prison) and once on the ground of Hancock (State Prison)." 

The GBI reports also details how neither officer wore protective clothing. Billue's ballistic vest was found in his car while Monica’s stab vest was found at his home. In addition, the report says neither guard had their gun on them, nor had it secured. The guns were kept either in a box or on a shelf behind the two officers in the front compartment of the bus. 

Dozier says, based on what happened, procedures have been changed. 

Padlocks that secure the gate between the guards and the inmates will now only release the key when the lock is locked. 

The security chief of the prison is now in charge of the inmate bus, instead of one of the corrections guards. 

Inmates will, as was the policy, be strip-searched before entering a bus. 

The killings of the officers prompted a nationwide manhunt for the escaped inmates. DeBose and Rowe were captured two days after the killings, after trying to carjack a car in central Tennessee.

