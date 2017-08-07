This story has been updated.
In two weeks, Americans will get the rare chance to experience a total solar eclipse, the country’s first to cross the country coast to coast in nearly 100 years.
The Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21 is expected to draw millions of spectators, but while the biggest celestial event of 2017 will be accessible to so many folks, everyone wants in on the best views.
With the eclipse’s center-line path of totality crossing Georgia’s Rabun County, it’s no surprise Airbnbs in the state are filling up so quickly.
In fact, as of Thursday, more than 1,600 Airbnb guest arrivals have already been booked along Georgia’s eclipse path the night before the Aug. 21 eclipse, an Airbnb representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The top Georgia cities where guests are flocking to include Blue Ridge, Cleveland, Morganton, Hiawassee, Mineral Bluff, Blairsville and Helen.
Here’s how many Airbnb listings have been booked and how many are still available as of Monday in the top Georgia cities for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20 (the night before the eclipse):
Georgia Airbnbs are filling up quick for the August total solar eclipse — here’s where you still have a chance
Only 18 listings left as of Monday morning
Only six listings left as of Monday morning
Only 206 (eight percent) listings left as of Monday morning
Only 58 (three percent) listings left as of Monday morning
Only 14 listings left as of Monday morning
Only 17 listings left as of Monday morning
Only 13 listings left as of Monday morning
”Home sharing gives cities big and small the ability to scale up quickly for major events and creates opportunities for local residents to earn additional income,” Will Burns, director of public policy for Airbnb, said. “For many families this will be first time experiencing a solar eclipse together, and possibly even using Airbnb for the first time as well.”
