Georgia Airbnbs are filling up quick for the August total solar eclipse — here’s where you still have a chance
Close

WATCH: Rare Total Solar Eclipse Coming in August 2017

By: Fiza Pirani The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

This story has been updated.

In two weeks, Americans will get the rare chance to experience a total solar eclipse, the country’s first  to cross the country coast to coast in nearly 100 years. 

» RELATED: How Georgians can watch the rare total solar eclipse this summer

The Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21 is expected to draw millions of spectators, but while the biggest celestial event of 2017 will be accessible to so many folks, everyone wants in on the best views.

With the eclipse’s center-line path of totality crossing Georgia’s Rabun County, it’s no surprise Airbnbs in the state are filling up so quickly.

» RELATED: Solar eclipse events in Georgia 

» RELATED: The ultimate guide to the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse this August 

In fact, as of Thursday, more than 1,600 Airbnb guest arrivals have already been booked along Georgia’s eclipse path the night before the Aug. 21 eclipse, an Airbnb representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The top Georgia cities where guests are flocking to include Blue Ridge, Cleveland, Morganton, Hiawassee, Mineral Bluff, Blairsville and Helen.

» RELATED: This map shows exactly where (and when) the total solar eclipse will cross Georgia this August 

Here’s how many Airbnb listings have been booked and how many are still available as of Monday in the top Georgia cities for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20 (the night before the eclipse):

NASA
Georgians hoping to catch the event within state borders can use this detailed map from NASA, which identifies the eclipse’s exact path of totality on Aug. 21.
Close

Photo Credit: NASA
Georgians hoping to catch the event within state borders can use this detailed map from NASA, which identifies the eclipse’s exact path of totality on Aug. 21.

Blairsville: 130 guests

Only 18 listings left as of Monday morning

Blue Ridge: 220 guests

Only six listings left as of Monday morning

» RELATED: Will you see the total solar eclipse from metro Atlanta? See how far you may need to travel based on ZIP code

Cleveland: 175 guests

Only 206 (eight percent) listings left as of Monday morning

Helen: 110 guests

Only 58 (three percent) listings left as of Monday morning

Hiawassee: 150 guests

Only 14 listings left as of Monday morning

» RELATED: Black Rock Mountain: 5 things to know about one of the most sought-after spots to see the total solar eclipse 

Mineral Bluff: 140 guests

Only 17 listings left as of Monday morning

Morgantown: 170 guests

Only 13 listings left as of Monday morning

”Home sharing gives cities big and small the ability to scale up quickly for major events and creates opportunities for local residents to earn additional income,” Will Burns, director of public policy for Airbnb, said. “For many families this will be first time experiencing a solar eclipse together, and possibly even using Airbnb for the first time as well.”

» RELATED: Don’t let clouds ruin your solar eclipse view — Use these two maps to find clear skies near you 

