Local
Georgia Airbnbs are filling up quick for next month’s total solar eclipse — here’s where you still have a chance
Georgia Airbnbs are filling up quick for next month’s total solar eclipse — here’s where you still have a chance

WATCH: Rare Total Solar Eclipse Coming in August 2017

Georgia Airbnbs are filling up quick for next month’s total solar eclipse — here’s where you still have a chance

By: Fiza Pirani The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

In one month, Americans will get the rare chance to experience a total solar eclipse, the country’s first  to cross the country coast to coast in nearly 100 years. 

» RELATED: How Georgians can watch the rare total solar eclipse this summer

The Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21 is expected to draw millions of spectators, but while the biggest celestial event of 2017 will be accessible to so many folks, everyone wants in on the best views.

With the eclipse’s center-line path of totality crossing Georgia’s Rabun County, it’s no surprise Airbnbs in the state are filling up so quickly.

In fact, more than 1,400 Airbnb guest arrivals have already been booked along the eclipse path, an increase of 1,390 percent compared to the previous week, an Airbnb representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

» RELATED: This map shows exactly where (and when) the total solar eclipse will cross Georgia this August 

Here are the top Georgia cities where Airbnb guest arrivals have been booked for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20 (the night before the eclipse) as of Thursday — and how many listings are still available in each city:

NASA
Georgians hoping to catch the event within state borders can use this detailed map from NASA, which identifies the eclipse’s exact path of totality on Aug. 21.
Cleveland: 160 guests

900 percent increase from previous week

Only 20 listings left as of Friday morning

Morgantown: 160 guests

3,060 percent increase from previous week

Only 21 listings left as of Friday morning

Hiawassee: 140 guests

14,000 percent increase from previous week

Only 15 listings left as of Friday morning

» RELATED: 7 things to know about the rare total solar eclipse crossing the nation this August 

Mineral Bluff: 130 guests

6,300 percent increase from previous week

Only 22 listings left as of Friday morning

Blairsville: 130 guests

2,440 percent increase from previous week

Only 28 listings left as of Friday morning

Blue Ridge: 120 guests

490 percent increase from previous week

Only 12 listings left as of Friday morning

» RELATED: These are the best places to see the incredibly rare Great American Eclipse coming next month

Helen: 100 guests

840 percent increase from previous week

Only 4 percent of listings available as of Friday morning

”Home sharing gives cities big and small the ability to scale up quickly for major events and creates opportunities for local residents to earn additional income,” Will Burns, director of public policy for Airbnb, said. “For many families this will be first time experiencing a solar eclipse together, and possibly even using Airbnb for the first time as well.”

» RELATED: What will the sky look like in your city during August’s rare total solar eclipse?

