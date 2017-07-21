In one month, Americans will get the rare chance to experience a total solar eclipse, the country’s first to cross the country coast to coast in nearly 100 years.
The Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21 is expected to draw millions of spectators, but while the biggest celestial event of 2017 will be accessible to so many folks, everyone wants in on the best views.
With the eclipse’s center-line path of totality crossing Georgia’s Rabun County, it’s no surprise Airbnbs in the state are filling up so quickly.
In fact, more than 1,400 Airbnb guest arrivals have already been booked along the eclipse path, an increase of 1,390 percent compared to the previous week, an Airbnb representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Here are the top Georgia cities where Airbnb guest arrivals have been booked for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20 (the night before the eclipse) as of Thursday — and how many listings are still available in each city:
900 percent increase from previous week
Only 20 listings left as of Friday morning
3,060 percent increase from previous week
Only 21 listings left as of Friday morning
14,000 percent increase from previous week
Only 15 listings left as of Friday morning
6,300 percent increase from previous week
Only 22 listings left as of Friday morning
2,440 percent increase from previous week
Only 28 listings left as of Friday morning
490 percent increase from previous week
Only 12 listings left as of Friday morning
840 percent increase from previous week
Only 4 percent of listings available as of Friday morning
”Home sharing gives cities big and small the ability to scale up quickly for major events and creates opportunities for local residents to earn additional income,” Will Burns, director of public policy for Airbnb, said. “For many families this will be first time experiencing a solar eclipse together, and possibly even using Airbnb for the first time as well.”
