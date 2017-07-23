Listen Live
clear-day
83°
H 90
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
83°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 90° L 74°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 90° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 90° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
Gainesville man dies after ocean rescue at Myrtle Beach
Close

Gainesville man dies after ocean rescue at Myrtle Beach

Gainesville man dies after ocean rescue at Myrtle Beach
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images Ltd
A Gainesville man died shortly after he was rescued from the ocean at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

Gainesville man dies after ocean rescue at Myrtle Beach

By: Ellen Eldridge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Gainesville man died Sunday, hours after he was pulled from the ocean at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police say.

Officials responded to a call of a distressed swimmer about 8 a.m., Myrtle Beach police said.

RELATED:

The 35-year-old was holding a young family member in knee-deep water when a wave crashed over him. A lifeguard and another family member were able to pull the man from the water, but he later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

The man’s name has not been released.

Related

Read More

News

  • Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
    Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
    A day after accepting a top White House job, President Donald Trump's new communications adviser announced Saturday that he's deleting old tweets, saying his own views have evolved and that what he said in the past shouldn't be a distraction. Trump announced Friday that he'd hired Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci to help the White House sharpen its public message. Social media users quickly did a deep dive and recirculated past tweets by Scaramucci that were at odds with Trump's views, including one that praised Hillary Clinton's competence. Trump defeated Clinton for president last year and continues to criticize her, including in several tweets Saturday. Other repurposed Scaramucci tweets expressed support for stronger gun laws, which he tweeted about in August 2012. In May 2016, he expressed displeasure with individuals who believe climate change is a hoax. Trump has at times referred to global warming as a hoax. 'Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters,' Scaramucci said Saturday in the first of a pair of messages on the subject. 'The politics of 'gotcha' are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people,' he added. Twitter users also scrolled back deep into Scaramucci's timeline to raise questions about a 2012 tweet in which he seemed to misattribute a quote to author Mark Twain. 'Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. Mark Twain,' Scaramucci tweeted. Scaramucci served Trump as a campaign fundraiser and adviser during the transition. He made his first appearance before reporters in the White House briefing room on Friday and quickly apologized to Trump for referring to him as a 'hack politician' during an August 2015 appearance on Fox Business Network. Asked whether Trump was aware of the comment, Scaramucci joked that the president mentions it every 15 seconds. He called it one of his 'biggest mistakes' before looking into the cameras and saying: 'Mr. President, if you're listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that.' In a tweet Saturday, Trump defended Scaramucci, who supported other GOP presidential candidates before he backed Trump. 'In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn't think I was running!' ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Man accused of killing mother of 6 turns himself in
    Man accused of killing mother of 6 turns himself in
    Police say a man wanted for murdering his wife inside their home on Medlock Park Drive turned himself in Saturday afternoon. Gwinnett County police were there in Snellville investigating the murder Thursday night after a 12-year-old boy found his mother's body. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. Officers said they received a call from the 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found the mother of six dead from one gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. 'The child was not at the home when the shooting took place,' said police. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46, and the suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51, who was the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Authorities told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that they don't know yet what led up to the murder, but think the woman was shot during a domestic disturbance. 'They do have a domestic violence history,' an officer told Gehlbach. It's not the first time Lowe has been accused of family violence. A police report documented an incident two years ago at the home where Lowe was charged with battery and terroristic threats against Erica in front of two of her sons, including the then 10-year-old boy.
  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • Divided UK, inconclusive election could put brakes on Brexit
    Divided UK, inconclusive election could put brakes on Brexit
    Lucy Harris thinks Britain's decision to leave the European Union is a dream come true. Nick Hopkinson thinks it's a nightmare. The two Britons — a 'leave' supporter and a 'remainer' — represent the great divide in a country that stepped into the unknown just over a year ago, when British voters decided by 52 percent to 48 percent to end more than four decades of EU membership. They are also as uncertain as the rest of the country about what Brexit will look like, and even when it will happen. Since the shock referendum result, work on negotiating the divorce from the EU has slowed to a crawl as the scale and complexity of the challenge becomes clearer. Harris, founder of the pro-Brexit group Leavers of London, says she is hopeful, rather than confident, that Britain will really cut its ties with the EU. 'If we haven't finalized it, then anything's still up for grabs,' she said. 'Everything is still to play for.' She's not the only Brexiteer, as those who support leaving the EU are called, to be concerned. After an election last month clipped the wings of Britain's Conservative government, remainers are gaining in confidence. 'Since the general election I've been more optimistic that at least we're headed toward soft Brexit, and hopefully we can reverse Brexit altogether,' said Hopkinson, chairman of pro-EU group London4Europe. 'Obviously the government is toughing it out, showing a brave face. But I think its brittle attitude toward Brexit will break and snap.' Many on both sides of the divide had assumed the picture would be clearer by now. But the road to Brexit has not run smoothly. First the British government lost a Supreme Court battle over whether a vote in Parliament was needed to begin the Brexit process. Once the vote was held, and won, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government officially triggered the two-year countdown to exit, starting a race to untangle four decades of intertwined laws and regulations by March 2019. Then, May called an early election in a bid to strengthen her hand in EU negotiations. Instead, voters stripped May's Conservatives of their parliamentary majority, severely denting May's authority — and her ability to hold together a party split between its pro-and anti-EU wings. Since the June 8 election, government ministers have been at war, providing the media with a string of disparaging, anonymously sourced stories about one another. Much of the sniping has targeted Treasury chief Philip Hammond, the most senior minister in favor of a compromise 'soft Brexit' to cushion the economic shock of leaving the bloc. The result is a disunited British government and an increasingly impatient EU. EU officials have slammed British proposals so far as vague and inadequate. The first substantive round of divorce talks in Brussels last week failed to produce a breakthrough, as the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Britain must clarify its positions in key areas. Barnier said 'fundamental' differences remain on one of the biggest issues — the status of 3 million EU citizens living in Britain and 1 million U.K. nationals who reside in other European countries. A British proposal to grant permanent residency to Europeans in the U.K. was dismissed by the European Parliament as insufficient and burdensome. There's also a fight looming over the multibillion-euro bill that Britain must pay to meet previous commitments it made as an EU member. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson recently asserted the bloc could 'go whistle' if it thought Britain would settle a big exit tab. 'I am not hearing any whistling. Just the clock ticking,' Barnier replied. EU officials insist there can be no discussion of a future trade deal with Britain until 'sufficient progress' has been made on citizens' rights, the exit bill and the status of the Irish border. 'We don't seem to be much further on now than we were just after the referendum,' said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. 'I'm not sure anybody knows just how this is going to go. I'm not sure the government has got its negotiating goals sorted. I'm not sure the EU really knows what (Britain's goals) are either. 'I think we are going to find it very, very hard to meet this two-year deadline before we crash out.' The prospect of tumbling out of the bloc — with its frictionless single market in goods and services — and into a world of tariffs and trade barriers has given Britain's economy the jitters. The pound has lost more than 10 percent of its value against the dollar in the last year, economic growth has slowed and manufacturing output has begun to fall. Employers' organization the Confederation of British Industry says the uncertainty is threatening jobs. The group says to ease the pain, Britain should remain in the EU's single market and customs union during a transitional period after Brexit. That idea has support from many lawmakers, both Conservative and Labour, but could bring the wrath of pro-Brexit Conservatives down on the already shaky May government. That could trigger a party leadership challenge or even a new election — and more delays and chaos. In the meantime, there is little sign the country has heeded May's repeated calls to unite. A post-referendum spike in hate crimes against Europeans and others has subsided, but across the country families have fought and friendships have been strained over Brexit. 'It has created divisions that just weren't there,' said Hopkinson, who calls the forces unleashed by Brexit a 'nightmare.' On that, he and Harris agree. Harris set up Leavers of London as a support group after finding her views out of synch with many others in her 20-something age group. 'I was fed up with being called a xenophobe,' she said. 'You start this conversation and it gets really bad very quickly.' She strongly believes Britain will be better off outside the EU. But, she predicts: 'We're in for a bumpy ride, both sides.' ___ Follow Jill Lawless on Twitter at http://Twitter.com/JillLawless
  • Georgia man knee-deep in ocean gets hit with wave and dies, police say
    Georgia man knee-deep in ocean gets hit with wave and dies, police say
    A Georgia man who was knee-deep in the ocean got hit by a wave and later died, according to police. The incident occurred along 24th Avenue at 7:58 a.m. Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the 35-year-old Gainesville man was in the ocean with a young family member when a wave crashed over him. TRENDING STORIES: 2-year-old found wandering alone reunited with family Did you win the $3.8M jackpot in the Georgia Lottery? Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead behind wheel of car A lifeguard from John's Beach Service, who had arrived at the beach early for his shift, and a family member rescued the man from the ocean. The lifeguard, an off-duty EMT and a police officer performed CPR on the male. An ambulance transported him to the hospital where he died.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.